Crude oil futures gain on spot demand, global cues
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 2:31 pm IST

Analysts said fresh bets created by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for January delivery traded higher by Rs 5, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 4,408 per barrel in 35,957 lots.
New Delhi: Crude oil prices rose Rs 5 to Rs 4,408 per barrel on Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid positive trend in the spot market.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 61.92 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.37 per cent to USD 68.17 per barrel in New York.

crude oil, multi commodity exchange, brent crude, west texas intermediate
India, Delhi, New Delhi
