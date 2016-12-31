ZERO SUM GAME

As the year 2016 draws to a close with its eventful record of developments in the spheres of national economy, internal security and foreign policy, a prognosis of what lies ahead for India can be made with reasonable assurance.



The country’s economy is likely to advance at a steady pace notwithstanding the temporary disruption caused to the large unorganised sector by demonetisation.



Another year gone by with lots of noise, little light and plenty of remonetisation woes. The media and entertainment industry has had an average year. It will probably end the year with almost little growth. However, the problems remain. I can only reiterate them. The per capita ad spend in India is the lowest amongst the major economies, as is the per capita spend on leisure.



Also there is a creative déjà vu. TV is suffering from fatigue. And most importantly, there is a paucity of time. There is virtually no innovation and the 800-odd TV channels suffer from an acute me-too syndrome.



News TV is even worse with hardly any revenue and marginal viewer ship. Films suffer from over production. Physical music sales are down to zero and there are no proper monetisation models for digital rights. Even after decades we don’t have a broadcast regulator and the four-year-old amended Copyright Act is still entangled in courts. One of the reasons is affordability. The other is that there are many ways now to spending your leisure time: hanging out in coffee shops, mall hunting, dining out, travel, gaming, TV, online browsing or just messaging away on your mobile. There’s just no time or money left for the movies.



Unless the number of films produced and TV channels on air comes down by half, we are looking at disaster in a few years.



Let’s begin with films. There are just not enough screens in India and the annual rate of addition of screens is still sluggish .The frightening part is that in spite of decent collections, footfalls are falling year-on-year. People are watching less and less films in theatres. The escalating cost of production, overshooting, indiscipline and poor content is making the film business unviable. Data shows that over 90 per cent of films flop which means only a chosen few are making money. If it was not for fresh capital coming in, the industry would be in intensive care. Another problem is that we have failed to tap non-traditional markets and other revenue sources. By 2020, films will need to generate more than 50 per cent of their revenue from non-theatrical rights. I don’t see it happening here.



Every producer and star is following an old template (Aamir Khan and Aditya Chopra are two exceptions) and this template is today only leading to losses.



Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have managed to escape the bloodbath so far because of their huge fan following and controlled costs. But others are treading on water. You can’t cheat studios and then blame them. Chartered planes, large entourages, absurd budgets for promotions and indulgent film-making is no longer possible with Bollywood’s current revenue model.



Immediate steps need to be taken to monetise assets digitally. India’s youth prefer on demand video and online viewing and this trend will only continue. In recent times an exorbitant amount of money has been spent on pre-release publicity for films. Any marketing expert will tell you that the media platforms used are all wrong. When the total viewership of news channels is less than 5 per cent of the total TV audience, why waste time and money getting grilled by news anchors.



Again, city tours and mall appearances do not ensure either eyeballs or ticket sales. Similarly this Rs 100-crore club is a hoax. Out of Rs 100 crore net collections, the producer/distributor gets merely a 45 per cent share. In any case the total earnings from the box office are no indication of the success of a film. Theatrical revenue from the sale of TV, music, digital and other rights is equally important.



Not one trade paper or website ever gives cumulative earnings of any film so we will never know the actual score. Preposterous! Unless we start marketing the films and other entertainment to the target audience, it’s a zero sum game.



This brings us to the subject of content. The audience is getting tired of the same old rubbish being doled out. How long can you keep flogging a dead horse? Not every film lends itself to a sequel and only a handful to a franchise, just like not every TV soap can have 1000-plus episodes and successive seasons. Here every one wants to make a sequel and a franchise or an endless saga on TV. The result is obvious. After all there is a law of diminishing returns.



The present mood of the country is upbeat (leave aside the recent problems with Pakistan). No one wants to visit a theatre to watch a dark brooding film. Vulgarity is out. Family viewing is in. No more horror stories or dark films about sex crimes. And how many reality shows aping one another can you watch?



Except for a rare programme like the Kapil Sharma Show or the Kabaddi League, Indian TV has had no major new triumph. The majority of the audience is not interested in these dry boring subjects or noisy debates on news channels. The nation does not want to know.



As for sports, how much cricket can you consume without boredom setting in? With rapid increase in digital speeds and bandwidth, digital distribution is the key. As over the top (OTT) platforms and social media sites become content distribution platforms, not just the way content is created but also consumed will seee a drastic change. By 2020 linear broadcast would be on its way out, as a curated on-tap online delivery system will gain currency. It applies to other entertainment formats. Yes there is a niche for edgy films and TV shows, but that will mainly be digital consumption or the thriving non-traditional market, not a mainstream commercial audience.



Old and middle-aged film makers, writers and artistes will have to give way to younger creative professionals. That’s the rule of the game.



A new generation needs to be talked in a new language. The biggest advantage today is that filmmaking and consequently all audio-visual content creation per se have become cheap and more democratic than ever before. The next wave of films will be shot on a simple digital camera or even a phone and with the help of some free editing software, anyone can make a film and put it on YouTube for people to watch. Soon this will become a remunerative proposition for young film makers. Why should every film be watched in a theatre? One silver lining is the huge potential, which such a large young virtually connected audience presents. Media and entertainment is a highly undercapitalised and under distributed industry. It’s time to get this anomaly right. So is the glass empty? No it is half empty. Yet all is not lost. Film entertainment as a category is growing worldwide. We just need to learn new techniques and attitudes to tap into the huge potential. The me-too approach must give way to innovation. We need to get some fresh air in the industry and be positive, sincere, honest and reasonable in our attitude.



