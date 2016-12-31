Year of reckoning

Life’s most impressionable lessons are the ones when you are confronted with insurmountable challenges. This is the hour of reckoning when you have to face your fears and wear them down.



Overcoming the lurking fears, suspicions and imponderables to sally forth anew and afresh. As each year melds into the new one, seamlessly migrating from one to the other, using it as a synonym that can be used interchangeably, analogously and in a substitutable manner, one is thankful for the passing of time without too much dislocation and discomfort.



India of 2016 was one such year, typically Indian with its usual travails and tribulations, zipping by, till Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to be disruptive, bringing tumult to our already kinetic lives.



His antidote for black money was transformative and radical, as he set about initiating a currency swap of the magnitude and scale not seen anywhere in the world for its swathe and size.



You could argue that India was brought to its knees, its cash economy debilitated, the hurly burly of daily regimen impacted like never before.



A new deity emerged in the shape of the ATM, we genuflected before it, but we did all this without rancour, dissent or anarchy. There was consternation, but the Hindu way of life convinced us to be patient, accepting and responsible.



Everyone realised that the PM had done this for national good, its outcome though still hazy, but nevertheless to usher in a new world. To build something new, one has to tear down the old and that is what Modi has attempted to do.



Showing his risk-taking appetite, he took two bold decisions, conducting a surgical strike across the border to decimate terror launch pads and then attacked the very heart of black stash, unleashing a raid raj to ferret it out. One hopes that the raid raj doesn’t become his bugbear just as it did for VP Singh.



His popularity has soared, the party has been subsumed by the PM, something that one hasn’t seen since Indira Gandhi’s days. Ergo, India despite the setbacks, has picked up its collective heads and in these most demanding days of our recent memories has closed ranks and backed the PM.



Bipolarity, which is the life blood of any democracy, has unfortunately taken a back seat, a fractured opposition and a listless grand old party — Congress — may have succeeded in bringing Parliament to a virtual standstill, but its fulminations have not impacted Modi. There is no hint of reputational taint or damage despite singular attacks on his person.



What India has learnt though and mind you, the very hard way, is that one can’t carry the scars and stigma of the past, particularly losing the touch and feel of cash. The way of civilisations is inexorably forward, their march is relentless and the cash trauma, though a catechism of gargantuan proportions, will also be disregarded in this mobility.



As we make our tryst with another year, I am reminded of psalm Mathew 23:12 — for those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted. That I guess is an apt summing up of an inept and maladroit Congress party. The primacy of Nation First should never be lost.



The New Year is once again a political year. I wish we were bipartisan and our political thinking was predicated on reforms and economic betterment rather than making unsubstantiated allegations not backed by any constitutional authority or guarantee.



In both 2G and coal gate, one had the CAG findings as an edifice on which judicial overreach threw into stark relief, rampant corruption. A vigilant media helped in busting these two scams and unearth another in CWG. This is a bumper year with elections across the land, beginning with five state hustings led by UP in the first half, followed by the Presidential and Veep polls, which will once again show up the fault lines that exist in our polity.



Many Left-of-centre and centrists reckon that the five state polls beginning February will be a referendum for demonetisation and if the BJP succeeds in Uttar Pradesh, then one wonders what will become of this rag tag bobtail outfit.



A strong opposition is critical to debate and disseminate and to act as a watchdog on the functioning of the treasury; unfortunately the art of war has degenerated into the fog of war for them. In the latter half, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will also go to the polls.



At Financial Chronicle, we have over these last few extremely heavy news months tried to bring the readers the best coverage on big breaking stories — surgical strikes, the palace coup in Bombay House where Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry are involved in an ugly spat and the granularity of the demonetisation decision. Now as we stand on the cusp of a New Year, we get you the best and biggest ideas and challenges of 2017 written by pre-eminent thought leaders with domain knowledge and expertise, explaining with critical understanding what lies before us.



From border skirmishes to Kashmir Valley’s Islamisation, from a comprehension of political nuances to seizing the currency swap initiative to unleash next generation reforms, from how an improving cinema is increasingly a reflection of our reality to whether the Indian cricket tigers at home can transform themselves from being chickens abroad, from digitising India and attaining manufacturing competence at home, from foreign policy manoeuvres to tackling China and Pakistan; we cover various issues including some of the PM’s pet themes.



Demonetisation was perceived to be the hubris moment for PM Modi, but he has emerged stronger and more popular. If the Hindu vote aggregates behind Modi again in the climactic UP polls, then this writer’s axiom that a new India is consolidating behind a Right Wing party will be proved right.



We saw in J&K and Assam, a mirror image of what transpired in May 2014. Truth has a mind and life force of its own, in the absence of incontrovertible evidence, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi need to



pony up.



What is sui generis to India is to now walk the talk on development and revisit growth imperatives. A rebounding economy was pole axed by demonetisation, the informal sector has seen demand destruction. Vapidity in Budget-making will be self-destructive at this juncture when the BJP has enormous momentum.



It is said that politics is the art of postponing a decision till it is no longer relevant. This cannot be the theorem for BJP now, it has to show that the Right Wing is good for business, it should be loathe to veer slowly towards a centrist position. Rubber has met the road, this is the time to act and react, for in tyranny lies only failure.



India’s burgeoning cathedral of conspicuous consumption has to return, its imposing facade has been dented, but the foundation is stable. The PM has shown that all warfare is based on deception. He has outwitted his adversaries, but he cannot become a prisoner to his party now nor to narrow political considerations.



In a world where there are no moral absolutes and yet all of us are pawns in a moral chess game, the time is here and now to take India to the next level and change the calculus. Luddites who dominate the front and the centre of the political spectrum, have to be overthrown.



A higher growth plane — one where the government is a junior partner, but prepares a level playing field for business and industry — is what we have been seeking forever. Equally, one wants an India where pluralism is practiced with liberty of conscience and thoughts flourishing. Where all its citizens are equally guaranteed and ring fenced by its fundamental rights.



India has shown that it remains a hothouse of vibrant new ideas, which are in full blown expansion. The government has to get out of day-to-day governance and provide the right environment. India has to remain a magnet for the idea, ideal and idiom of inclusiveness and free enterprise, one that doesn’t use crony socialism to further its nest.



Two-and-a-half years into his administration, PM Modi has to return to his growth and development plank. Here is the skinny on India 2017.



