What’s on the fashion itinerary?

Suneet Varma is a fashion favourite, beloved and adored by those within and outside the fraternity. If you didn’t know better, the designer’s drop dead good looks would have you mistake him for a model. But that’s not all the adulation one can shower on this powerhouse of talent, who celebrates 30 successful years in the industry in 2017. The accomplished designer’s ability to transcend creative fields has him collaborating with some of the biggest names in lifestyle— from Judith Leiber, BMW, Moet Chandon, Swarovski to Arttd’inox.



The eminent name feels celebratory is the theme for 2017, stating, “I am in high spirits and my mood hasn’t been dampened by all that is happening in the world around us. I launched my first couture collection in 1987 and have had a dream run. Next year it’s high time I reward myself; I want to grow creatively, add a new qualification and talent to my repertoire. I’ve decided to learn photography; luckily some of the biggest photographers have agreed to let me be their pupil. I’ve always styled and fashioned things well, but have never been able to create that perfect image. I want to create magical imagery, which reflects the vision I have. To create lasting and enduring images which may impact society.”



How will the current state of affairs affect fashion in 2017? “Fashion has felt the impact of demonetisation, just as every other industry has; but it is too early to give any judgment as to the extent. We have to wait and watch the next six months to a year, and really see the changes. Even when it comes to e-commerce, if money is tight, it is tight everywhere, online and offline,” he adds.



“Despite events across the world, I feel we need to nurture a festive and celebratory spirit. Our clothes do not need to reflect the somberness and agitation that surrounds us. My clothes are inherently happy and that is the trend I will propagate in 2017. When I’m not immersed in something creative, I do not feel peace; we will be creating new collections and lines, designing accessories and growing in 2017,” concludes Varma with a positive outlook.



