'We're making progress on asset monetisation'

Reliance Infrastructure has been trying to become a debt-free company by March 2017 by paying off its debt through an asset monetisation programme. As part of the programme, the firm has completed the sale of its cement division for Rs 4,800 crore to Birla Corp, and now the company is looking at selling asset in sectors like road and power during this financial year. The asset monetisation programme is on track and could see multi-million dollar deals in this year, says, CEO, Reliance Infra, in an interview to Financial Chronicle’sIt is on track. We announced three transactions. One was the cement business sale. As you have seen we have completed 100 per cent sale of our cement business to Birla Corporation for Rs 4,800 crore and the entire proceed will be used for debt reduction.Our asset monetisation programme for road and Mumbai power projects are in progress. We are making good progress on these transactions. But, you see, these are multi-million-dollar transactions. It will take time and there could be delays due to various regulatory approval and other clearances. We are expecting to get around Rs 8,000 crore from road project sale and Rs 10,000 crore from power transaction. In case of the cement business, we managed to complete the transaction in six months time, which is remarkable. I would say in asset monetisation were on track.The new CCEA initiative is a welcome move. It is aimed at reviving the construction sector where they have said that in case of an arbitration award, 75 per cent of the award is to be paid by the government agencies if award is in favour of the construction company. The consultation committees comprising independent experts will be set up to ensure speedy disposals of new cases.According to us, this is a landmark initiative and will be a big boost to the infrastructure sector. It will infuse the much-needed liquidity into the system and that will give a new lease of life to infrastructure sector. Reliance Infrastructure itself has won two arbitration awards for NHAI projects this quarter totalling Rs 170 crore. The 90 days for the awards will complete in October, as per the rule if they decide to challenge the award they will have to pay 75 per cent to us. We will keep a close watch on it. A further Rs 14,000 crore arbitration are in advance stages and we expect these will also be concluded shortly.EPC is going to be one of the key major pillars for the company, going forward. We have already made bids for Rs 15,000 crore in the past three months and we are also pursing projects worth Rs 20,000 crore. These are across sectors like power transmission, railways, metro, roads and waste management. We are expecting to bid for projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore this current year. We are targeting to have an order book of Rs 30,000 crore, like in the past, over the next few quarters. The government of India has announced projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore annually and these are mostly in the sectors we are focussing on, like power transmission, generation, including nuclear, transportation, ports and civil infrastructure. Our order book was at Rs 30,000 in 2008 and now our internal target is to reach that level in a few quarters. We will not be aggressive but will be competitive and mindful of margins. It is about winning good business where we have expertise.We are early in the game. It is a new area for Reliance Infra. Our plan is to operate in all the three verticals in the defence sector and we have a very able team for all verticals. Right now, we are exploring partnerships and joint ventures in the sector. Reliance Defence and Engineering has received the RBI approval to exit the corporate debt restructuring package. Leading banks have already cleared the proposal. We expect that by the end of this December the company will get out of CDR.