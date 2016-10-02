'We have started getting some good tags now'
Oct 02 2016
Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani talks on the performance of the carrier, fleet plan and road to revival
State-owned Air India has survived on a humongous Rs 30,000 bail-out package from the government. In the last two years, sharp fall in jet fuel price and a double-digit air traffic growth in the domestic market have come as a big push to its revival. The government last year brought the turnaround specialist Ashwani Lohani, a railway engineering service officer, as its chief to pilot the airline to profitability. He spoke to Nirbhay Kumar on the performance of the carrier, fleet plan and road to revival. Excerpts:
A lot of prefixes like loss-making, debt-ridden, sick and ailing are used for Air India. By when do you think the airline will shed these tags?
We have also started getting some good tags now. People have started appreciating the airline. Yes, there are few complaints but appreciation is also there. I cannot give a firm deadline as to when all these tags will go because some tags will always remain. That always happens in a service industry. A very good service but some lapse may not be liked by the customers. If you go on a flight, which is late, but all other flights are on time you will think Air India's punctuality is low. But we are trying our best to further improve our services.
The airline has already got most of equity infusion promised in TAP. Does it need more?
It is a very, very difficult question. We are not looking at any further cash infusion from the government. We are not looking at that right now. We are trying to set the airline in order. But there is a huge amount of debt for which we are looking at ways as to how it can be re-structured. Emphasis is on putting the airline right so that it earns more than what it spends. There is a total debt of about Rs 46,000 crore, a portion of which is proposed to be recast. There is a huge burden in terms of servicing the interest. We are looking at some part of it getting converted into equity by banks. But the discussion is currently at conceptual stage. We are having loud thinking. We would soon appoint a consultant (SBI Caps) for that. If our interest burden goes down, we may look at making net profit in 2018-19, earlier than envisaged in the turnaround plan (TAP) approved by the union cabinet in 2012.
By mid-2018 two airlines with deep pockets--Air Asia India and Vistara-- may launch international flights intensifying completion. How prepared are you for that?
I cannot do things, which are not in our hands. But competition is always goods for the clients, which are customers. We have certain advantages, which will continue to be there. We are a big network carrier connecting large number of points, both domestically and internationally. We fly to almost 36 cities across the US, Europe, Far-East and South-East Asia and the Gulf. We cover over 50 destinations in the domestic market. Further, there is continuous effort to improve services. And then we are ready for competition as and when it happens. Moreover, market is also growing fast. We have seen double-digit growth in the domestic market for the last two years. The growth on international routes is also robust.
As fuel price has drastically fallen, the huge edge Gulf carriers had over other carriers have also eroded. Has it helped Air India?
Fuel price going down is an advantageous situation, as it is a very costly component in the entire expenditure. The fact that we are operationally profitable shows we have benefited from lower fuel price.
How soon do you plan to bring more aircraft?
The board has approved the plan to take 29 narrow-body aircraft – first it cleared 14 and then 15 more. Out of which, we have already finalised 14 and the rest are in the process of being finalised. They will start coming from January next year. We will be deploying them mostly on domestic routes.
Is there any plan to acquire wide-body aircraft too?
Yes, we have plans to acquire some more wide-body aircraft. The fleet type is, however, yet to be decided. But we will not like to open a new line of fleet as it requires to create separate maintenance set-up and add to expenses. Though fleet type is not decided it looks like we will go for Boeing. We have an order for nine wide body aircraft -- three B777 and six B787s which we will be getting over a period of time, we are looking for five more. It could be either B777 or B787s. It is expected that decision on this will be taken in next 2-3 months.
The present capacity ratio on domestic and international is almost 25:75. Do you plan to increase domestic ASK (available seat kilometer) given the high growth there?
On the international routes we have got mostly wide-body planes that cannot be operated on local routes. For domestic routes we have got narrow body, which will normally not operate on international routes. So, there is no way we can alter it. Some narrow body aircraft could definitely be deployed on routes to nearby countries but that would be based more on requirement. As and when there is demand, we anyway operate the short-haul planes there.
Your rivals have alleged that state-owned airline is playing spoilsport with last minute cheap fares?
Last-minute fare is actually last minute. It is 4 hours from the flight departure time. How many passengers book their flights within four hours of flight? The number is very few. People who are saying we are spoiling the market have no idea what they are saying. People don’t change their travel plan because fares are available at cheaper rate at last minute. It is a new strategy. Why only those things done in the past should be correct? We are trying to help passengers who fly in emergency. There were complaints that airlines are charging exorbitantly for last-minute tickets, so we are providing reasonable options. It is to help people.
A section of industry experts say that Air India is transferring its excess manpower and other liabilities to subsidiaries to show itself in better financial health.
There is no excess manpower. It is a wrong perception and totally incorrect. The subsidiaries have been formed to do those works that airlines generally don’t do. Which airline has an engineering department? They get it done outside. Following that model, AI has created separate subsidiary for engineering services. Ground handling-- every airline gives ground handling work to companies specialising in it. So we have created a separate ground-handling company. As per turnaround plan the subsidiaries were required to be separate profit centres. Two of our subsidiaries are already profitable. One will be profitable in 2017-18. And one is Air India Engineering Services (AIESL) which does 90 per cent work for AI so the question of profit or loss does not arise. It is almost like a department.
At one point of time AI’s signature long-haul flights heavily bled. Only on 9 routes it made profit. How is the position now?
Last year, we posted an operational profit. This implies that almost everything is operationally profitable. I cannot tell you specific number of routes but all of our long-haul flights are doing well.
The OPEC recently said it will cut production triggering the fear of global crude price going up. How concerned are you of high fuel price?
Definitely, it is a concern. Fuel is 40 per cent of our cost. If fuel price goes up our margin will get squeezed. As you know, it is very low in airline business. It is as low as 5 per cent.
Threat of strike and agitation was common earlier in AI. Now it is rare. How have you managed good industrial relation?
We are working like a team. There is nothing called management or workers. We all are one team, which has to put AI back on track. It has to set service benchmark in the industry. While at the same time we have to be profitable.
You just completed one year in the office. How do you sum up your performance?
We have moved forward but there is still long way to go. We will cover that distance.
