'We have started getting some good tags now'

State-owned Air India has survived on a humongous Rs 30,000 bail-out package from the government. In the last two years, sharp fall in jet fuel price and a double-digit air traffic growth in the domestic market have come as a big push to its revival. The government last year brought the turnaround specialist, a railway engineering service officer, as its chief to pilot the airline to profitability. He spoke toon the performance of the carrier, fleet plan and road to revival. Excerpts:We have also started getting some good tags now. People have started appreciating the airline. Yes, there are few complaints but appreciation is also there. I cannot give a firm deadline as to when all these tags will go because some tags will always remain. That always happens in a service industry. A very good service but some lapse may not be liked by the customers. If you go on a flight, which is late, but all other flights are on time you will think Air India's punctuality is low. But we are trying our best to further improve our services.It is a very, very difficult question. We are not looking at any further cash infusion from the government. We are not looking at that right now. We are trying to set the airline in order. But there is a huge amount of debt for which we are looking at ways as to how it can be re-structured. Emphasis is on putting the airline right so that it earns more than what it spends. There is a total debt of about Rs 46,000 crore, a portion of which is proposed to be recast. There is a huge burden in terms of servicing the interest. We are looking at some part of it getting converted into equity by banks. But the discussion is currently at conceptual stage. We are having loud thinking. We would soon appoint a consultant (SBI Caps) for that. If our interest burden goes down, we may look at making net profit in 2018-19, earlier than envisaged in the turnaround plan (TAP) approved by the union cabinet in 2012.I cannot do things, which are not in our hands. But competition is always goods for the clients, which are customers. We have certain advantages, which will continue to be there. We are a big network carrier connecting large number of points, both domestically and internationally. We fly to almost 36 cities across the US, Europe, Far-East and South-East Asia and the Gulf. We cover over 50 destinations in the domestic market. Further, there is continuous effort to improve services. And then we are ready for competition as and when it happens. Moreover, market is also growing fast. We have seen double-digit growth in the domestic market for the last two years. The growth on international routes is also robust.Fuel price going down is an advantageous situation, as it is a very costly component in the entire expenditure. The fact that we are operationally profitable shows we have benefited from lower fuel price.The board has approved the plan to take 29 narrow-body aircraft – first it cleared 14 and then 15 more. Out of which, we have already finalised 14 and the rest are in the process of being finalised. They will start coming from January next year. We will be deploying them mostly on domestic routes.Yes, we have plans to acquire some more wide-body aircraft. The fleet type is, however, yet to be decided. But we will not like to open a new line of fleet as it requires to create separate maintenance set-up and add to expenses. Though fleet type is not decided it looks like we will go for Boeing. We have an order for nine wide body aircraft -- three B777 and six B787s which we will be getting over a period of time, we are looking for five more. It could be either B777 or B787s. It is expected that decision on this will be taken in next 2-3 months.On the international routes we have got mostly wide-body planes that cannot be operated on local routes. For domestic routes we have got narrow body, which will normally not operate on international routes. So, there is no way we can alter it. Some narrow body aircraft could definitely be deployed on routes to nearby countries but that would be based more on requirement. As and when there is demand, we anyway operate the short-haul planes there.Last-minute fare is actually last minute. It is 4 hours from the flight departure time. How many passengers book their flights within four hours of flight? The number is very few. People who are saying we are spoiling the market have no idea what they are saying. People don’t change their travel plan because fares are available at cheaper rate at last minute. It is a new strategy. Why only those things done in the past should be correct? We are trying to help passengers who fly in emergency. There were complaints that airlines are charging exorbitantly for last-minute tickets, so we are providing reasonable options. It is to help people.There is no excess manpower. It is a wrong perception and totally incorrect. The subsidiaries have been formed to do those works that airlines generally don’t do. Which airline has an engineering department? They get it done outside. Following that model, AI has created separate subsidiary for engineering services. Ground handling-- every airline gives ground handling work to companies specialising in it. So we have created a separate ground-handling company. As per turnaround plan the subsidiaries were required to be separate profit centres. Two of our subsidiaries are already profitable. One will be profitable in 2017-18. And one is Air India Engineering Services (AIESL) which does 90 per cent work for AI so the question of profit or loss does not arise. It is almost like a department.Last year, we posted an operational profit. This implies that almost everything is operationally profitable. I cannot tell you specific number of routes but all of our long-haul flights are doing well.Definitely, it is a concern. Fuel is 40 per cent of our cost. If fuel price goes up our margin will get squeezed. As you know, it is very low in airline business. It is as low as 5 per cent.We are working like a team. There is nothing called management or workers. We all are one team, which has to put AI back on track. It has to set service benchmark in the industry. While at the same time we have to be profitable.We have moved forward but there is still long way to go. We will cover that distance.