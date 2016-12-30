Unknown factor

One is happy to see an awakening in India. For a change the common man is expressing a desire to read and be briefed about our military and security challenges.



In the field of national security affairs 2016 was a landmark year in many ways. We had significant issues concerning all the big super powers, a continuing standoff with troublesome Pakistan over J&K and turbulence in a few neighbouring countries. Our strong relationship with Afghanistan notwithstanding India took note of the serious security situation there and focused attempts to execute the Act East policy with a very significant visit by the President of Indonesia to New Delhi.



The year 2016 drew to a close with turmoil in Manipur which is a complex state to manage with serious implications. In 2017 the hangover of many security related issues from 2016 is likely to continue. The natural choice to begin an assessment of India’s security challenges is J&K, but I deliberately shun the temptation. For me the currency of threats stands out equally in the North East where every few years we are surprised by the sheer intensity of violence. Manipur needs early intervention and control before things get any worse. The Nagas are not ceding any space, but the state is also exercising itself insufficiently in its quest for peace. The instability in Manipur and Nagaland has had a telling effect on the Act East policy that India has chosen to actively pursue. The land connectivity from North East India to Myanmar, Thailand and beyond is likely to transform our economic relationship with ASEAN and it is ultimately on economics that our future strategic equations will hinge.



Cementing a strong relationship with Bangladesh, obtaining access to South East Asia through its territory and integrating the North East into the economic benefits will be a clincher for India. It is imperative that India reinitiates focus in 2017. Towards that end, Manipur and Nagaland cannot stand in between.



Before examining Pakistan and its connect with the situation in J&K, it may be equally important to examine where India is likely to stand in terms of threats from radical Islam. For now the focus of ISIS (Daesh) still appears to be Europe; Porus borders and the immigrant issue both old and new has only added to the problem. The outcome of the battles for the cities of Mosul and Aleppo and the degree of energy displayed by the US and Russia in defeating the forces of radicalism will decide the future course of events in West Asia.



These will have a bearing for India too as 2017 will be a decisive year in West Asia. The radical narrative in India has not been as intense as was expected, partially due to the proactive work by the intelligence agencies. The point to take note of is what all serious observers on radicalism believe: Islamic radicalism is much more widespread in some of the southern states than the known and expected areas of the Indo-Gangetic plains.



Demonetisation will to some extent dilute the threat from anti national elements with allegiance to Pakistan and through it to the radical Islamic cause, but this should be counted as a temporary phenomenon. However, the attention should not be diverted. Radical Islam linked with terror can rear its ugly head at any time.



The situation in J&K is likely to be anything but positive going by what we see as a tenuous calm in the streets and along the LoC. If the tempo of the agitation cannot be maintained by the separatists, it will be due to the stamina and staying power of the local populace.



One can only speculate about the new Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa’s intentions as he gains full control and more confidence through the year. Expecting him to pull back from the chosen policy of former army chief Raheel Sharif would be naive.



A perception seems to be emerging in Pakistan that even with a marginal strength of terrorists in the Valley and only with a renewed focus on J&K, Pakistan could tie down Indian security forces to a great extent. In fact that perception is also presuming an eventual victory in J&K in the long run, including the goal of secession. The surgical strikes were a calibrated response, but created a false hope of deterrence among our countrymen, which was never the intent.



Pakistan confirmed this with calibrated strikes at the LoC with use of regulars and terrorists and followed it with Nagrota. One can realistically expect a terror strike — for strategic effect — in the first half of 2017 provided Afghanistan is quiet. The temperature at the western border or in Afghanistan decides the level of energy in Pakistan’s efforts in interfering in Kashmir or attempting strategic terror strikes.



Instigation in the Valley through a terror strike just around the shift of the durbar back to Srinagar in first week of May, remains a distinct possibility. The Indian Army’s garrisons in Jammu and north Punjab are going to remain extremely vulnerable. It is never possible to provide fool-proof hundred per cent guarantees against attempted strikes. Very soft targets need to be identified and provided higher grades of security. It is never good to be only defensive in our approach. There is a range of options for response and all are well within escalation control.



Pakistan’s almost continuous rants on their tactical nuclear response smacks of immaturity, a false sense of adventurism and unnecessary bluster. The false message being communicated to the Pakistani public is that their nation is the only nuclear power in the subcontinent. In contrast, India’s strategic messaging appears to have been poor and needs a complete revamp to convey quite clearly how much of a second rate military power Pakistan actually is.



2016 saw an effort by the Prime Minister to raise the stakes by the mention of Baluchistan, PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and later the Indus Waters Treaty with reference to attempts by Pakistan to rake up sentiments on and in J&K. It was a bold change of tack, which took Pakistan completely by surprise. The credibility of India’s argument only increased when people of these areas in the diaspora in US and Europe added to the chorus.



In 2017 one hopes a well-thought out follow-up action is taken on the issue. The PM cannot be the flag bearer of his policy beyond what he has done. In whatever way, clandestine or otherwise, the credibility must continue. Baluchistan’s significance in Pakistan’s strategic calculations is only increasing by the day as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) progresses. A significant part of it falls in Baluchistan; hence Pakistan’s concern. Afghanistan is now too old an involvement for us not to be able to take stock of the impact of our investment. However, the entire game of Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia has to be played with a coordinated policy. Iran remains crucial for our development of the Chahbahar option for accessing Afghanistan and Central Asia. The Trump administration’s eventual policy towards the Iranian nuclear deal of July 2015 will decide how far forward Chahbahar can be developed as an option which China and Pakistan will make robust efforts to scuttle which will require diplomatic dexterity to swing in our favour. The Afghan National Army (ANA) has performed creditably thus far but its ability to last the struggle is clearly stretched. With none stepping forward to support it with lethal military hardware dilution in capability, desertions are inevitable. India has to weigh its interests in this regard and go ahead with greater aid to the ANA. On the internal security front away from border states, the Red Corridor has been quiet, signifying progressive control by the police forces.



The yearend has witnessed the torching of a convoy of commercial vehicles seen as a message against development of road infrastructure in the tribal areas. The next year must see a further reduction in violence, but that can happen only with full coordination of the state police forces of the affected states.



The issues of international cooperation, which are likely to seek greater attention, will be the endurance of the Indo US strategic partnership under Donald Trump. It is unclear how Trump views India’s position although his contempt for China cannot be translated into policy. Our efforts towards enhancing the Indo-Pacific footprint will remain a challenge.



How far the very effective Indo- Japanese relationship progresses will also depend on Trump’s approach towards the Obama doctrine of Pivot of Asia and Rebalancing. The mention of China finds place in most of our considerations. India’s approach to China cannot be negative. It has to take reality into consideration, both the economic and the geo-strategic and work along different tracks to keep the relationship on an even keel. It cannot be seen to be squeamish or unnecessarily offensive, balance being the key. As the first year of the Trump administration with all its uncertainties, 2017 appears likely to be a year of tentativeness, but such periods always need greater focus due to the surprises they can throw up.



