Uncertain times also throw up opportunity for investors

Though the market is fairly priced with a forward price-earning (PE) ratio at 17-18 times, uncertain times offers opportunity for investors to make good returns as there are stocks, which will be available at attractive valuations. In an interview with, chief executive officer of 5paisa.comsaid retail investors should cherry-pick stocks in these uncertain times.The market seems to have already factored in the news of Donald Trump winning the US presidential elections with broader indices recovering entirely after a knee-jerk reaction. On a longer horizon, the impact of new US administration may be on select sectors but not the overall market. For example, Trump’s stand on information technology (IT) outsourcing, H1B visa grants and bringing back jobs to Americans may have its impact on Indian IT companies. Companies like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro who have more than 50 per cent revenues coming from the US will get impacted. Apart from this there could be short-term uncertainty about the policies of the new US administration. But implementation of policies would provide further clarity and pave the way for future impact on global economies including India.The sharp correction in the market was on account of two big surprising news – Trump winning the US elections and demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes – coming at the same time. The market was expecting a close fight between Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but was hoping for Clinton to win. In case of demonetisation it was completely a shocker. So the market behaved the way it normally behaves in any such situation. But the market immediately factored in both the news and recovered entirely on the same day and has already stabilised. It will take some time to see impact of both the news on the Indian economy.Demonitisation is a good and bold move and is surely in the interest of nation and also stock market.As for Trump winning the US presidential elections is concerned, it would be seen in next few months how aggressive he is in fulfilling his pre-poll promises. If he stands by his words then there may be some negative impact on India. So, for now the market is stabilised but the overall picture will be clear in the coming two-three months.During the poll campaign, US president-elect Trump had laid out his plans to boost economy. These include reduction in taxes, increase in infrastructure spend and restrictions on imports. All these, according to him, will benefit the US economy. It was also widely expected that if Trump won the presidential election he would bat for raising interest rates in the US. If the US Federal Reserve decides to increase interest rates then there is a possibility that some money would flow back to the US, especially from emerging markets like India.Though it will take some time to figure out the impact of foreign funds inflow, but the US Fed rate hike is now more a certainty than before. It is also important to see the guidance coming from the US Fed about increasing interest rates – whether they settle for 25-50 basis points rise or plan a series of increases in the next two-three years.The government efforts to clamp down on black money are commendable. Demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in one go is a masterstroke by prime minister Narendra Modi. It is very bold and a good step in right direction. There were several reports that suggested that India had parallel economy running to the tune of almost 25 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).World Bank in its 2010 report said India had around Rs 12 lakh crore black money. Now imagine even if just 20-25 per cent of this comes back in official circulation then we are looking at banks getting additional Rs 2 lakh crore as deposits. This additional money will be then available for lending to priority sectors, infrastructure, industries and individuals. This will have a multiplying effect on overall economy. Real estate prices will come down by at least 30 per cent making it more affordable for people to buy, inflation will drop thereby allowing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opportunity to reduce interest rates. So, from every aspect this measure will have a long lasting positive effect on society as a whole.The second quarter results are on expected lines. There are no major surprises, either positively or negatively. We do not see any major turnarounds. Overall the results are mixed bag.I cannot answer sector specific and stock specific questions.Uncertain times sometimes throw up opportunity for investors to make a killing. Though overall the market is fairly priced with forward price-earning (PE) ratio at 17-18 times, but there are stocks, which will be available at attractive valuations. I think retail investors should cherry-pick stocks in these uncertain times. As far as long-term returns are concerned we are confident that the market would give decent returns and investors should stay invested. Recent events have brought some volatility in the market but it is expected to get settled in coming few days.