Turn to debt funds for better returns

As the curtains come down on 2016, the year leaves us with quite a few lessons on the need for an asset allocated approach to investment. Apart from delivering limited upside, equity would have caused intense volatility to your portfolio. A portfolio with a fair dose of debt could have withstood the volatility better than an all-equity portfolio.



The data show 2016 was a year for debt. But not all forms of debt. Traditional debt products like fixed deposits or small savings delivered poor returns, while debt mutual funds, triggered by a rate cut rally, provided far superior returns. Thus, a portfolio with sufficient allocation to debt weathered the equity market volatility far better than an all-equity portfolio.



So what’s the way forward? What should be your expectation from the asset classes in 2017 and how should you allocate your portfolio?



Equities – a longer wait



If you expect equities to shake off the pain of 2016, it may not happen for a while. Demonetisation’s impact on corporate sales and earnings, especially for smaller players, will begin to be fully felt in the next two quarters. Two, gains from commodity correction, reflected by way of better margins and bottomline, may get absent soon, with commodities moving up. Crude supply cut may keep oil and gas prices up, and hurt users. Three, while GST implementation would no doubt help bring down costs, near-term pain by way of working capital requirement or investment in technology, etc, would keep medium sized companies busy.



Allocation: Long-term investors should use the year to accumulate equities. Those entering now should use SIPs. Within the equity categories, using the largecap or the diversified equity fund route may be a wiser option for new entrants as midcap valuations, despite correction after November, remain expensive.



Debt – FD out, debt



funds in



With a series of rate cuts, demonetisation and the flush cash in bank coffers, bank deposit rates, corporate deposit and new bond rates have crashed.



So where is the money to be made? Primarily by participating in the yield fall and price rally through dynamic bond funds and also in high coupon options through accrual funds. Also for longer timeframes of three years or more, debt funds will likely beat fixed deposits (FD) as they enjoy capital gain indexation benefit while your FD interest income is fully taxed.



Allocation: Make sure you are moving all your maturing FDs into debt mutual funds. If you need regular income, use the systematic withdrawal plan route to get regular cash flows. For those in 100 per cent equities, it will do well to allocate some debt, not only for diversification but also to earn returns from the debt rally that is not yet over.



Gold – seesaw to continue



Gold saw an initial sign of bull uptrend in early 2016 only to go down again in the later part of the year. The 8 per cent return of gold for the year may place it next to debt in terms of being the top asset class in 2016. But the last six months saw a fall of 12 per cent. That effectively means the short gold rally peaked by July and started retracing.



Gold is a ‘fear’ asset. Currently, the bullish stock market in the US and the seeming lack of fear appears to suggest that gold is not going anywhere in a hurry. But this may change if any major adverse global events unfold. In the Indian context, gold may be looked upon more cautiously as it will be less used to park unaccounted cash; what with demonetisation spelling a warning to such hoarders.



Allocation: Other than for diversification purpose (5-10 per cent) taking bets on gold, as retail investor, may be a risky proposition.



Your asset allocation



Thus irrespective of the performance of asset class, having an asset allocated approach based on your timeframe and risk profile would be the way to invest rather than chasing returns every year. For long-term investors a higher proportion to equity funds (through SIPs) and a 30-40 per cent allocation to debt would be the way to go. For investors with timeframe of less than three years, we believe debt should be a predominant allocation in one’s portfolio with a marginal exposure to equity (15-25 per cent) to gain some additional returns.



(The author is head of mutual fund research at FundsIndia.com)



