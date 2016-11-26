Trump card

Donald Trump, undisputedly one of the most talked about real estate developers, rode the controversy and unabashed views wave to become the president of the United States.



In an unusual turn of events, the newly elected president has stirred more controversy and discussion than ever in the overall scenario of global socio-political thinking.



Since the time of his pre-election speeches, Trump has been able to involve people from all across the globe with an élan that has been trending topics of various social media and networking sites for weeks and months. Never has a presidential nominee been trolled so much on social media, the memes and outright insults heaped on him came from every known source and was topped up by the then President Barack Obama himself on the annual White House correspondents dinner.



But the last laugh obviously belongs to Trump. The insulting dinner is now viral globally and goes on to remind every powerful citizen that nothing can be taken for granted, especially in the political milieu.



Now, after the elections are over and the fact that Trump has emerged as the first citizen of the USA, the various sectors that are even remotely associated with the election across the globe have started analysing and making strategies for the overall impact that Trump’s victory might have.



The obvious first choice and the sector that is sure to gain the most traction is real estate and infrastructure. Right from his first acceptance speech and the steady stream of Japanese and other international construction magnates that have since established contact with Trump clearly demonstrate that his dream of “rebuilding America and making America great again” is well on the execution path. The Trump Corporation’s senior executives obviously are taking it seriously.



Obviously, the real estate sector has always been perceived and believed as the sector that is very close to Trump’s heart. Apart from the fact that the Trump Organization is one of the brightest faces of the luxury real estate sector in the world and has fathered some of the iconic luxury projects, the president elect has always been very much focused towards the sector. The background of this man is interesting and convincing at the same time. As the face of the Trump Organization, he had always been vocal about the goodness and necessity of infrastructural development across the nation. As a matter of fact, Trump’s focus on infrastructure towards the development of the country is a boon.



In fact, in the presidential acceptance speech, Trump was more than clear and candid on the developments required in the infra sector, which will empathetically be a bonus for the ‘greater America, better America’ theme that he is eyeing. He has emphasised on rebuilding America in the very first speech he has given as the presidential elect and needless to say, further improvement in the infrastructure will surely be one of the things on his mind!



Another interesting fact: according to the recently published reports, the Trump Organization is already making inroads in India and have met some Indian real estate developers. The presidential elect, who has described India as ‘great country’ before and used the slogan “abki baar, Trump sarkaar” shows his India focus. It is a fact that he has several Indian real estate ventures and is looking to expand aggressively is the obvious conclusion. The financial relationship with a leading member of the governing party is expected to play a significant role in the overall administration of the world’s most populace democracy. At a campaign event with the Indian-American community in October in New Jersey, Trump boasted of his ‘massive’ and ‘very beautiful’ development projects in India and vowed that the relations between the United States of America and India would be the ‘best ever’.



With that note, let us be optimistic and better focused than ever towards our sector. The promises are high and the road seems smooth. Let us embrace the positive impacts that the new president is expected to bring with him with open arms. Amen.



