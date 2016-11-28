Toyota Prius hybrid by january

Toyota Prius has not exactly been a hit with car buyers in Asia’s third biggest car market, the rising pollution in Delhi and Mumbai, the biggest car markets in the country, could prove to be an opportune time to launch the brand new second generation Toyota Prius hybrid.



When it was first launched in 2010, the Toyota Prius hybrid was low on emissions but it went high on price which dented its appeal and popularity. It sold just less than 200 units in the country with a hefty price tag of Rs 26.55 lakh and a new version retailed at Rs 27.39 lakh in 2012. The company stopped importing it this year. But this time around the Bangalore-based car maker is betting big on its acceptance and success.



The new Prius hybrid, imported as completely built unit or CBU, from Japan will be launched in the first quarter of 2017 with the company looking at January launch.



“The new Prius hybrid will be the first Toyota in India to ride on the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform,” N Raja, director and senior vice president at Toyota Kirloskar Motor told Financial Chronicle. He said the car has delivered 40 km mileage per litre of petrol in Japan and it could deliver similar mileage in India too. It is also 25 per cent more efficient and refined than its predecessor, Raja pointed out.



It is powered by an updated Hybrid Synergy Drive that combines a 1.8L VVT-i petrol engine that develops 97bhp and an electric motor which develops 71bhp. It is paired with an e-CVT that shuffles power to the front wheels, and can be driven in full electric mode for short distances at low speeds.



The new Prius comes with new nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) hybrid battery system that now sits lower beneath the rear seats for better weight distribution. The new Prius hybrid was showcased earlier at the 2016 Auto Expo in Greater Noida while Toyota globally revealed the new second generation Prius hybrid last year.



Since it is a direct CBU import, it would not qualify to receive tax incentives from the central government’s FAME initiative, unlike the locally-assembled Toyota Camry Hybrid that gets Rs 70,000 tax incentive. Prospective customers in Delhi, however, can expect a slight reduction in price as compared to other states, on account of the reduced VAT (Value Added Tax) on any electric and hybrid vehicle from 12.5 per cent to 5 per cent by the Delhi government.



The Prius went on sale globally in 1997. The automaker claims to have sold over 3.5 million units of the hybrid worldwide.



“We are expecting good response to the brand new Prius hybrid from the Indian market with our Camry Hybrid sedan doing well,” Raja said. The only worry, however, is the new Prius hybrid would attract over 100 per cent import taxes and other levies, which would make it costlier. Its starting price is likely to be over Rs 40 lakh.



With a price tag of Rs 35-36 lakh, last year, Camry Hybrid sold 1,300 units in the country, up from about 1,000 units it sold in fiscal 2015. It directly competes with ninth generation Honda Accord hybrid sedan imported as CBU which was launched last month priced at Rs 37 lakh.



Japanese car maker Honda had discontinued the Accord in India in 2013 due to slow sales.



Toyota has been a front runner introducing the Camry Hybrid in 2013. “The Camry Hybrid is the strong hybrid and the only hybrid which is the first ever locally manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s second plant located in Bidadi, near Bangalore in Karnataka,” Raja said. It is 48 per cent more fuel efficient and emits 25 per cent lesser CO2 compared to the car of the same size in petrol variant, he claimed.



Raja said although strong hybrid technology is still at a very nascent stage in India, the Camry Hybrid has received an overwhelming response from the market.



“The success of Camry hybrid indicates the willingness of the market to accept alternative fuel technology like strong hybrid which not only benefits the environment but also conserves fuel,” he said.



Toyota has sold 9 million hybrids globally. The company currently sells 33 hybrid models in more than 90 global markets.



michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com



