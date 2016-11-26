Tata Steel axes Mistry

After being challenged and proved wrong on his unsubstantiated allegations regarding sale of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to IBM and how Ratan Tata paid twice the amount for Corus by former Tata satraps FC Kohli and B Muthuraman, the next pit stop in the serial war between Tata Sons and ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry saw yet another reaction on Friday evening. In their continuous pursuit to unseat Mistry from various individual Tata group companies, Tatas have now removed Mistry as both chairman and director from the Tata Steel board.



This is part of the Tata strategy that you cannot have a diarchy running the house of Tatas. You have to have a united house, one where the big ideas percolate down from the holding company level for a synthesis in business operations and execution. Independent director O P Bhatt was appointed interim chairman of Tata Steel



In a notice sent to the exchanges, this was partly articulated: “The board of directors of the company at the meeting held on November 11, 2016 took note of the leadership changes at Tata Sons as well as the special notice & requisition received from Tata Sons (promoter and principal shareholder) to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and place a resolution, inter alia, for the removal of Mr. Cyrus P. Mistry as a Director of the Company. In view of the current situation i.e. the above special notice & requisition received from Tata Sons, the board of directors through circular resolutions dated November 25, 2016 passed by majority consent, has decided to replace Mr. Cyrus P. Mistry as the chairman of the board with immediate effect and have elected Mr 0 P Bhatt, an independent director as the chairman of the board. Mr Bhatt will serve as chairman till the outcome of the extraordinary general meeting of the company. The board appointed the independent director as the chairman keeping in mind principles of good corporate governance and to provide impartial leadership to the company in its preparation and conduct of the EGM. This decision was taken to also ensure stability to the company and in the larger interest of Tata Steel’s stakeholders, including but not limited to employees, trading partners, financial stakeholders and local community around its operations,” the statement said.



Immediately, sources close to Cyrus Mistry released a statement: “We believe this unprecedented erosion of core Tata values, is seriously damaging brand Tata. Each time one thinks the current standard of corporate governance in Tata group listed companies under the leadership of the interim chairman cannot hit a newer low, one has been belied.”



Just minutes before a convened and pre-scheduled board meeting, a circular resolution replacing the chairman for the meeting is said to have been initiated. Those involved are representatives of Tata Sons, those drawing large remuneration from other Tata Trustee-controlled companies, and an “independent” director, who is the wife of a newly-inducted Tata trustee, who is also recently nominated director of Tata Sons. The sum and substance being that whatever actions were being initiated by Tata Sons were illegal and smacked of serious conflict of interest. Besides Bhatt, Tata Steel has Subodh Bhargava, Chairman Emeritus of Eicher Group, Andrew M Robb, Jacobus Schraven, Nusli Nevile Wadia and Mallika Srinivasan as independent directors.



Almost in parallel, Tata Sons has sought Indian Hotels Company shareholders' nod to remove Mistry. Tata Sons has asked shareholders of Indian Hotels, the firm that runs Taj Group of Hotels, to remove Mistry as director of the company as he has caused “enormous harm” to the group as well as IHCL and its stakeholders. In a resolution moved by the holding company of Tata group for consideration of an EGM on December 20, it said Mistry after being removed as chairman of Tata Sons had “made certain unsubstantiated allegations, which cast aspersions not only on Tata Sons and its board of directors, but also on the Tata group as a whole, of which IHCL is an integral part”.



Alleging that Mistry had made confidential communication public, Tata Sons said his “conduct has caused enormous harm to the Tata group, IHCL and its stakeholders, including employees and shareholders”. Attributing the abrupt October 24 removal of Mistry as head of Tata Sons — the holding company of the over $100 billion salt-to-software group, to a combination of several factors, it said the removal was “absolutely necessary for the future success of the Tata Group”.



“IHCL, of which Tata Sons is a promoter, forms an integral part of the Tata group and enjoys the right to use — ‘A Tata Enterprise’ by virtue of the Tata brand equity and business promotion agreement entered into between IHCL and Tata Sons. “Substantial goodwill and benefits accrue to IHCL by such usage and association with the Tata group,” it added. In a filing to bourses IHCL said an EGM would be held on December 20, 2016 to consider removal of Cyrus Mistry as director of the company.



The company said notice is given on the requisition of Tata Sons, which holds 28.01 per cent of the share capital of the company. The EGM will meet to consider and if thought fit pass the resolution for removal of Mistry from the office of the director of the company with effect from the date of the meeting. Mistry continues to be the chairman of IHCL.



The Ratan Tata-led interim management of Tata Sons is seeking to oust Mistry from his positions in the operating group firms. The EGM comes after the company’s board of directors on November 4 supported Mistry’s leadership and continuance as chairman of the company. In a sudden and dramatic turn of events last month, Mistry was unceremoniously removed as the chairman of Tata Sons and replaced by his predecessor Ratan Tata in the interim, triggering a confrontation between the single-largest shareholder and the Tatas.



