Smart Cities, an evolutionary process

Making a city smart is an evolutionary, unending process. Unlike 20-30 years from now, today we are reaping the benefits of IT revolution, which have become game changers in making our life smarter at a much faster pace.



This paper is aimed to get an insight on the immediate prospects of developing smart cities in India, particularly in context of transportation sector.



The key components of a smart city are, smart people, smart economy, smart environment, smart government, smart living and smart mobility.



The government of India has issued Smart Cities Mission Statement & Guidelines in June 2015, for making 100 cities smart and declared 20 priority cities.



The objective of Smart City Mission is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment and application of ‘smart’ solutions.



The national urban transport policy of India focuses on the mobility of people. It encourages people to stop using their personalised vehicles and switch over to public transport.



It means that public transport should be efficient, effective and economical, which can attract commuters. It is really very disappointing to say that the health of this sector is increasingly becoming poor due to inadequacy of public transport and the rapid increase in personalised vehicles.



A half-hearted approach by most of the cities towards making smart cities does not exhibit much promise though some developments in Raipur, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Indore are some exceptions to this rule.



The GIFT project in Gujarat began in 2011 and is deemed to be ready by 2021. Some important never-seen-before features include 12-km utility tunnels, district-cooling technology, solid waste which will be sucked at 90 km/hr directly into a processing plant, among other innovations. There will be a command centre with ICT infrastructure to monitor and handle the entire smart city grid.



The cost of ICT is 3-4 per cent of total project cost. In Palava City in Maharashtra, each resident will be provided with a smart identity card, which will act as an e-wallet.



An online portal will allow citizens to register and track responses to problems, book city facilities, check energy usage and transport schedules, view live camera footage of different parts of the city and get local updates.



Ten per cent of the electricity for Palava’s public spaces will be generated through solar power. The Indian annual budget in 2014 has announced Rs 7,060 crore for smart cities.



In fact, market research firm IDC expects a minimum of Rs 2,000 crore flowing into the technology sector on the back of the 'smart cities' initiative.



The DMIC projects with ICT master plans covering seven states are to be state-funded from various national and international agencies with some financial support from the government in Japan.



ITS SOLUTIONS FOR SMART CITIES



Although intelligent transport systems (ITS) have been around for a long time, the new generation of solutions offer features like traffic prediction, analytics and decision support, traveler information, advisory services, ticketing and fare collection.



Innovative tools such as roadside sensors, radio frequency tags and global positioning systems (GPS) also help monitor and manage transport more effectively.



The following ITS-driven technologies can be deployed to make transportation systems smart in a city. These include multi-modal transportation and traveler information systems, smart ticketing and mobile payments, intelligent traffic management systems, e-mobility, cooperative ITS, V2I and intelligent road infrastructure, freight solutions, car and bike rental and sharing, on-demand taxis, congestion zones, road user charging and autonomous vehicles.



It is noteworthy to mention that the government of India has taken the initiative to promote ITS technology. Our prime minister advocates that speed, scale and skill can be accelerated only through the digital system.



The progress of development for application of ITS to ensure comprehensive mobility and safety using ITS is not significantly visible in India. Though we see applications in toll booths, smart cards in metro, route navigation systems, understanding the level of traffic congestion in smart mobile apps, booking and travel by Ola, Uber, booking of intercity travel for bus, BRT operation and others, a lot is yet to be accomplished.



It is expected that a couple of cities namely Raipur, Lucknow and Delhi will experience installation of speed camera and red light camera within a short time.



Developed cities have shown real-time traffic information provision



A multi-modal integrated transportation system offers several alternatives to users for travelling from one place to other place.



Advanced traveller information system (ATIS) is an integrated transportation solution to ease congestion and reduce pollution as a part of this system.



Advanced traveller information systems includes the following components: Real-time traffic information provision, route guidance/navigation systems, parking information, roadside weather information systems.



Presently, most of the developed cities in the world have demonstrated significant progress in the area of real-time traffic information provision.



There is no visibility observed in the recent years in this area of development, in so far as any Indian city is concerned.



There was even an attempt to develop the variable message sign in Delhi for the Commonwealth Games in 2010, but action could not be implemented due to problems in the tendering process.



This author has advocated, many times, the need to develop a dedicated traffic broadcasting radio channel in Delhi for ensuring safe and efficient traffic operation by providing real time traffic information system. This system offers one of the low-cost solutions among advanced ITS measures.



Smart and mobile ticketing



In India, the application of smart card is visible in all metro systems, including Kolkata and Delhi. The ministry of urban development is seriously thinking about introducing common mobility card to link all the public transport modes in the cities. This is expected to be fully operational within the next couple of years.



Intelligent traffic management systems



The solution lies in leveraging advanced technologies and intelligent solutions. Today, cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Thiruvantapuram have demonstrated initial progress using ITS, but a lot is yet to be accomplished.



Delhi experimented with the area traffic control by applying the SCOOT system, but discarded it due to some constraints.



E-mobility



E-government of India launched the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 in 2013. It aims to achieve national fuel security by promoting hybrid and electric vehicles in the country.



There is an ambitious target to achieve sales of 6-7 million hybrid and electric vehicles year-on-year from 2020 onwards. The government aims to provide fiscal and monetary incentives to kickstart this nascent technology.



It is a composite scheme using different policy levers such as:



Demand side incentives to facilitate acquisition of hybrid/electric vehicles



Promoting R&D in technology, including battery technology, power electronics, motors, systems integration, battery management system, testing infrastructure and ensuring industry participation in the same



Promoting charging infrastructure



Supply side incentives



Encouraging retro-fitment of on-road vehicles with hybrid kit







Electric buses



In December 2015, the smart electric bus was introduced in Delhi. It is an indigenous technology developed by the India-headquartered global technology company, KPIT (BSE: 532400, NSE: KPIT).



This full electric system for buses can be deployed to create new intelligent electric buses, as well as convert existing conventional fuel buses.



The difficulty of commercialising this bus is practically double or triple the cost of conventional buses supported with associated infrastructure cost. It is expected that the electric bus will find an important role in the near future.



Cooperative ITS or cooperative vehicle-infrastructure systems (CVIS)



The stated objectives of CVIS, Europe are:



Create a wireless network between and amongst vehicles and infrastructure



Create an open platform for V2V and V2I cooperative services



Increase road efficiency and safety through vehicle-infrastructure cooperation.



There are a number of applications being experimented in Japan and Europe to promote CVIS, Europe project. We are far behind in appreciating this concept and subsequently to promote it for zero air pollution.



A similar concept can be applied to solar power for electric vehicles (EVs) and vehicle to grid (V2G) system. If we are to develop an ideal smart city for any of our cities for a sustainable and smart transportation system, CHVS will play an important pivotal role.



CONCLUSION



It is the responsibility of all citizens of the country, irrespective of who they are, to work with this mission for making smart cities across the country. It is hoped that present insignificant progress as compared to progress of developed countries will not deter us from reaching our goal.



