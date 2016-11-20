Small traders lost everything in one go after demonetisation

Azadpur mandi, which is Asia’s largest fruits and vegetables market, was in the news as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal selected it as the venue of a meeting to oppose the demonetisation decision. Many traders asked him to offer solution instead of criticising the move aimed at curbing black money. Financial Chronicle found that the APMC at Azadpur, which functions under the Delhi government, was not accepting the banned currencies even as all government utilities are supposed to respect the relaxation order. Prabhudatta Mishra speaks to Rajinder Sharma, the last chairman of APMC Azadpur, who demitted office in 2014, to find out the impact on trading and long-term consequences after the government’s move to replace the high-value notes. Sharma, also the general secretary of onion and potato merchants association in Azadpur mandi, shares his thoughts. Excerpts:



What is the current problem that traders face now?



Total chaos. The decision could be noble, but the administration was not prepared for that. Media has been highlighting only one aspect that people are not getting their day-to-day earnings as they do not have currency notes, which are valid in the market. But, there are no reports on the condition of small traders, who lost everything at one go. They have stockpiles with them with no buyers. So, it (the objective) is inconsequential due to the largescale sufferings people are going through.



Can you please elaborate the impact of demonetisation on traders?



There is 20-30 per cent decline in business. I am not saying that cash is not being transacted, but the volume is abysmally low. When farmers are asking us when to clear dues, we are saying them that all depends on the Centre’s decision. The situation is really bad. If farmers want 100 per cent payment they are getting 20-30 per cent of their dues. Some of them have started taking payments in cheque.



When is it going to end?



You ask the government. They are not doing anything as such which will increase the money supplies. They announced the relaxation to mandi traders to withdraw Rs 50,000 per week. The banks are refusing as they are saying they need to distribute equally since demand is very high and they are getting Rs 10 lakh a day. Probably, the government does not know that commission agents and wholesale traders need much more than that. I see the darkness to continue for 5-6 months.



The consequences as you see?



The BJP-supported candidates lost the election to APMC Mumbai last week despite the state government is ruled by that party. The same is likely to happen in the next elections. Both the objective and means should be good in any decision.



Are you saying this as you are a Congressman?



I have retired from active politics. I was approached by my fellow traders to contest as member to APMC Azadpur, but I refused. People are crying. Those who are unable to enjoy a wedding, which is a lifetime event, do you think they will support?



As you have said the cause is noble, what could be a better solution which could have brought minimum inconvenience to the trading community?



Yes, the decision could have been better. I am not going to believe that leaders and bureaucrats do not know who has got the black money. Suppose,10,000 people have black money, the government must have information about half of those people. The government could have conducted raids on those people. It is a sheer incompetence of the administration.



