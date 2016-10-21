Singur verdict: A huge opportunity for rainbow revolution

The acquisition of 997 acres of land at Singur for Tata Motors plant and its aftershock affected over 15,000 farmers and landless labourers. The recent Supreme Court verdict has mandated the state government to return the land to the original owners/farmers in 12 weeks. After the verdict, the Bengal chief minister said the land would be returned in original cultivable forms.



As a portion of land was dumped with fly ash and sand to raise the level and also a few sheds were built by Tata Motors and its vendors, the cost and time to bring those plots to their original shapes are challenging. Also, returning of plots with accurate demarcation is not an easy task. Secondly, even after the return of land, farmers’ economic condition is unlikely to improve as cultivating small pieces of land is not at all viable.



Nevertheless, the state government can use the verdict as an opportunity for converting the ‘rainbow revolution’ module into an ‘inclusive equitable sustainable viable’ growth model with all around socio-economic development of farmers and landless labourers of Singur.



The rainbow revolution module: It’s a combination of green, white and blue revolution modules. The module can be implemented without disturbing existing infrastructure by creating a commercially viable facility of ‘integrated composite farming’ under a ‘producer company’, promoted by Singur farmers/villagers for producing and processing agriculture and livestock end-products with simultaneous plantation of trees around fencing, production of organic manure and pesticide and setting up cottage/handicraft units, plus infrastructure for ‘eco-tourism’. The existing structure and developed land will be used for product storage and processing, shelters for cows, pigs, goats, poultry, greenhouse and administrative office. Professionals should run this producer company like industry where family members of all farmers/villagers will be employed after taking the required skill development training.



This module has been endorsed by IIT Kharagpur, the Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalay (BCKV), WBUAHFS and also by nodal bank under Nabard.



Benefits to farmers/villagers



# Singur farmers/villag­ers to get letter of possession with compensation from the government.



# They to become shareholders of the ‘producer company’ formed under the Companies Act, 1956 for joint cultivation to get collective benefits;



# Singur residents to sign a ‘lease rent contract’ for minimum 15 years with the ‘producer company’ owned by them for joint cultivation on the farm land, for which they will receive an agreed annual rent in advance from the ‘producer company’;



# Mediclaims and accident insurance to cover all members of shareholders and farm labourers family as well as agro-products and livestock;



# Huge rural employment opportunity for shareholder family members and farm labour, giving them benefits like PF, gratuity, LTA and leave as given by industries;



# Maximum exploitation of unused land and rural resources on an industrial scale through the latest technology, equipment and management techniques;



# Aiming to achieve high productivity items and their end-products at low cost;



# Direct export, domestic and online marketing of agriculture and livestock finished products and also their derivatives/end-products,including product sorting, leveling, processing, packaging, storing and distribution network to fetch maximum profits; and



# Professional quality tr­a­ining for rural employees.



Thus shareholders and their family members are benefited by



# Receiving annual rent on their agriculture land



# Wages for offering their services with all industrial benefits in the ‘producer company’, and



# Getting dividends on number of shares they hold.



This integrated high-tech approach can generate huge employment opportunity for villagers (18-60 years) of Singur.



This module will send out a positive message to investors as how Singur land is being used advantageously for integrated farming with huge employment generation, mainly eyeing socioeconomic evolution.



