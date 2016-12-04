Set to be back in fast lane after demonetisation bump

Demonetisation pulled out 85 per cent of the currency from circulation and it is being replenished at a gradual pace. This has affected cash tr­ansactions and is hurting the near-te­rm demand as consumers are forced to minimise discretionary sp­e­nd. It’s exp­ected to have big impact on segments of the econ­omy that are traditio­n­ally ru­l­ed by cash transaction, including the rural market.



Though a good monsoon was a significant trigger for discretionary spend in the rural market, the actual cash flows are driven by kharif sales, which started in October/Nove­m­ber. The cash crunch may result in lesser value and delay the realisation for crop sales. Rabi sowing begins in November and the demand for agri-inputs like fertilisers, seeds and agrochemicals is high during this period. Most sales to farmers are usually done in cash and hence the temporary liquidity pr­e­ssure is likely to affect the demand for these agri-inputs during the peak season. Due to cash crunch, farmers may start using low-yielding seeds, saved from earlier produce, in st­ead of buying certified qu­ality seeds, which is turn could impact productivity to some extent. Unavailab­ility of adequate cash during the rabi sowing time could also have a bearing on the farmer income in the next season. Disrupti­ons in the rural economy may get reflected in near-term declines for rural-oriented products, especially the entry-level utility vehicles and motorcycles.



While the passenger ve­h­i­cle sector has low dependence on cash, with 75 per cent of purchases being financed on a high LTV (80-90 per cent), anecdotal evidences indicate a sh­a­rp fall in buying interest in the initial few weeks of the demonetis­ation. Also, the second-ha­nd vehicle market, which is dominated by the unorganised segment (over 70 per cent), largely deals in cash. This market has seen significa­nt slowdown and there co­u­ld be some spillover from it on new vehicles as well.



Overall, while we expe­ct some deferment of purchases in the near-term, over the medium-term the impact is expected to be restricted to the rural market and mostly in the utility vehicle segment.



The two-wheeler segment has a relatively high proportion of cash purchases, with financed purchase being low at around 30-40 per cent. As per Icra, rural markets account for 60-65 per cent of the entry segment mobike sales and given the high propensity for cash purchases, the entry segment of motorcycles is expected to be a casualty. But the impact on this segment is expected to diminish over two-three months.



The 500cc plus super-premium segment may also witness some volume pressure given the relatively high prevalence of unaccounted cash in the purc­hases in this segment. Ne­vertheless, owing to mi­n­imal contribution of this se­g­ment to the overall 2-wh­e­eler sales, the impact of the same on the domestic sales is likely to be negligible unlike that of the entry segment motorcycles.



Over a longer horizon, Icra believes that the two-wheeler demand is unlikely to be impacted given the strong demand-side factors like current low penetration level, improving disposable incomes, shortening replacement cycles and inadequate public transport systems in several parts of the country.



Demonetisation is expected to impact commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the near-term on account of cash crunch.



Despite high financing penetration in the CV space, the impact of tight liquidity may cripple the road logistics sector in the near-term and would prompt tran­sporters to put their vehicle replacement or plans of additions on the back bur­ner. Over the past three-four months, CV sales, especially M&HCVs (trucks) have been on a decline on account of waning replacement demand, weak industrial activity and uncertainty related to the impact of the goods and services tax regime on vehicle prices. With the recent demonetisation, the demand for CVs is expected to come under pressure in November-December.



