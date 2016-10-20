'Sea-change seen in investor attitude'

Investors’ approach to risk has seen a drastic change post-2008 market meltdown as they have become more cautious while taking investment decisions because trust levels have hit rockbottom, says, behavioral economist at Morningstar, in an exclusive interview toof FC.That is what we are trying to do here at Morningstar. So far people were trying to prove that people act irrationally while making investment decisions. Now the focus has turned to what we can do about it in practical terms. We are trying to come up with tool using behavioural investment strategy to help our clients make better investment decisions. So it is less academic at this point of time.We are not trying to find an accurate equation. We are trying to find out various human biases when it comes to investment decision making. So, we are trying to come up with tools that help us make better decision makers.There is a lot of debate in the academic world about nudging people to take financial decisions or allowing people to make decisions. I think, there is a need to balance both. We should be incorporating human behaviour traits into tools meant for financial advisers to better analyse the client’s risk profiles and try to achieve financial goals.When you are running a marathon, you don’t run full length, instead you run blocks. Similarly, in investment if you can’t think month or years, then look at a year and slowly extend your investment horizon to a few years and make larger goals in a step by step manner. Everyone wants a solution for their financial position. These people want change, but they won’t take any step to make these changes. This behaviour has to change through nudging to create more value to increase income. This is not what everybody wants to hear because they want a silver bullet that works for every situation. But it doesn’t work that way.There is this issue about trust which has come into conflict after the crisis. The attitude and belief of investors have seen a drastic change. If you had asked an investor in the US before 2008 which is the best investment, they would have said real estate is the best place to put the money. They would say real estate never goes down. This was what people tell themselves. That was because they were not aware of what happened in Japan 20 years back. But now if you ask these investors they would say real estate is risky. In this case what they have done is that they have taken a near-term experience into a general rule of thumb. We do need rules of thumb, that is how mind work. We take complex stuff and try to make it simple. What we are doing now is that we are taking from the crisis an inaccurate lesson and putting that out to our future financial behaviour.I think, it is fairly accurate. Behind every financial decision we have a story applied to it. When I say a number to you it means different to you but to another person it means another thing. It is not about that number, it is about the story. You can create financial plans that work on paper but you can’t create a plan which work on a person’s life if you don’t satisfy the person’s needs. Then it won’t work. Making a number is easy but having a plan that work is another thing. Every one of our experiences we distilled down into a story and that becomes your narrative. Behind almost every single financial decision we make there’s a story, there’s a belief and some of them are true and some of them are not.Financial planning won’t work if it doesn’t match your values. There should not be any conflict between your values, ethics and your financial goals. People want to get ahead financially but still have conflicting feelings about money.