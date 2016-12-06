Rosatom has a road map in place for india

A couple of months ago, prime minister Narendra Modi had said during a video conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin that India plans to build 12 Russian power reactors, including up to eight in the Kudankulam area. But the bigger question is this: would it facilitate and foster a localisation programme in India? Russia’s state-run Rosatom has signed a production localisation programme in India for Russian design nuclear plants. Vladimir Angelov, director-projects in India, ASE Group of Companies, the engineering arm of Rosatom, talks to Ritwik Mukherjee about the safety of these nuclear plants and the way ahead. Excerpts:



What is the current status of the Kudankulam nuclear plant? When would construction of units 3 and 4 begin and what is the status of units 5 & 6, for which MFA was signed?



In the present scheme of things, the Kudankulam project envisages construction of four power units. By now, the contracts for the supplier of the equipment for rendering technical assistance are all already signed. Generally speaking the Kudankulam site envisages the construction of six power units. So presently, the work of units five and six are in the negotiations stage. We are optimistic that by the end of this year the contracts for unit number five and six will be signed. Generally, unit number one is already in commercial operation. The second fuel campaign is getting closer to the conclusion. As far as the second fuel campaign, 264 effective days are accumulated already, and the planned duration is around 300 efficient days. It should be noted that the first fuel campaign has accumulated 307 effective days. In accordance with our initial plans, we will soon sign the report on the reception into operation of unit number one. And this will mean that our contractual commissions in relation to unit number one will be completed. We will certainly not leave the project and we have committed ourselves to support the project during its whole life period.



What about the capacity utilisation factor of power unit one?



We are yet to calculate the capacity factor. Actually the availability generally depends on time of the outage plus different factors of economic efficiency, which makes it complicated to calculate properly. A proper evaluation would need cooperation with the Indian operator. We will start the commercial operation of unit number two after we conduct all the experiments and after we bring it to the power level of 100 per cent and would be in a position to guarantee permanent operation at 100 per cent capacity. That will be the beginning of the commercial operation of power unit. And the operator will pay the whole cost of kilowatt/hour, as per the contract. As far as unit 3 and 4 are concerned, we have already signed the contracts for the supplier of the equipment. Such structure of the contracts and distribution of phases allows for the Indian side to reduce its financial burden. For example you don’t have to make advanced payments for equipment, which will be supplied in three to four years. Only signing the contract for the supply will you have to pay advanced money. That is why you will make the advanced payment for the duration of time equal to the time period of the production of these goods.



Do your plans include floating nuclear plant after 2025?



Rosatom has a road map in place for the Indian side for furthering of cooperation in the nuclear power industry. This roadmap presupposes the construction of additional 20 power units in India. I have already mentioned about the six units in Kudankulan. And we are waiting for the proposals by Indian side about a new site for six additional units. And there is a pre-arrangement that these will be the units with increased capacity. The probable reference will be the Russian units of generation 3+.



You spoke about non-Russian equipment in units three and four. How do you plan to ensure their safety?



The safety of the equipment is envisaged by the design principles of the construction, of a reactor installation and nuclear power plant in general. In accordance with the contract, we handover reports of the safety of equipments to the Indian side. But the Russian side is responsible for performing of all justification calculations and prepares the relevant reports to prove design principles, design basis and as well as the safety of the works during the commissioning stage.



Kudankulam plant (unit 1) started its work in 2013, and the last sixth unit is going to be commissioned in 2025, which is almost 10 years apart. Can the time be reduced?



When signing the contracts for units three, four, five and six and despite the fact that units one and two are considered to be referent units, it should be noted that the technologies for manufacturing and safety systems have changed considerably during this 10-year period. What that means is that key events in the time schedule for the manufacturing of the long-term equipment – the key stages - didn’t coincide in comparison with units one and two. The production technology stages have changed during the 10-year period so significantly that we had to reconsider in cooperation with Indian side the stages of manufacturing, so that they do not coincide with the manufacturing stages of the pressure vessels for units one and two. So actually, design principles were changed during the 10 years, because new requirements were put forward in relation to the seismic stability of the units. And the requirements of both Indian and international regulatory authorities become much more tougher, which has affected the project in general. That means we have to do more paper work in relation to the justification of the project, and manufacturing technologies have already changed as well.



What can you say about localisation? And what is the percentage of foreign participation?



Actually there are three directions of localisation. From the point of view of the design work of the units 3 and 4 in comparison with units 1 and 2, the contribution of the Indian side in the design process (unit 3 and 4) is twice higher than for units one and two. I can’t be exact, but it is not a mistake to say that the Indian contribution amounts to some 30-40 per cent in the design of the buildings and structures. In accordance with our plans in the design of units five and six, the contribution of the Indian side will be close to the contribution of the Russian side. That means that it would be a 50 to 50 per cent contributions.



