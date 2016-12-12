Rise in tax mop-ups post-demonetisation will boost GDP

In spite of the apprehensions raised by some economists and experts, minister of state for finance Arjun Ram Meghwal is upbeat about the government’s demonetisation move. He hopes it will immensely benefit the economy in the long-run and says it has already assaulted the terror funding and the shadow economy that has been to the tune of 23 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). He though agreed that there would be short-term pain and a blip in economic growth but noted that demonetisation drive will eventually rid the country of black money menace. Meghwal in an interview with Shishir Parasher and Nirbhay Kumar spoke about the gains of demonetisation and the challenges in the way of rolling out goods and services tax (GST) from April 1, 2017. Excerpts:



Following the demonetisation drive, the government stated the pain was transitory and that it will end soon but there seems no sign of normalcy in sight?



The gravity (of the problem) that was created just after the announcement started to diminish after 10 days. The situation in the urban areas is under control compared with the rural areas.



As regards rural areas, there are four types of banking infrastructure in place – cooperative banks, regional rural banks (RRBs), nationalised banks and banking correspondents, excluding post offices.



In the initial days, we acknowledged that RRBs were facing some cash crunch, so we increased the limit. At district cooperative banks – which have big infrastructure – we got some complaints and hence we were hesitant in allowing them to take cash deposits (in scrapped high-value notes). It was more because of the fact that at these branches computer systems were not in place. But to ensure that these banks make cash available to the public, we decided to give Rs 21,000 crore to district cooperative bank through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), an apex development bank in India. RRBs have large network but some branches have limited staff and also have security issues.



As a result, the entire load got transferred to the nationalised banks. To overcome the issue of cash shortage, these banks started to keep more cash to themselves. These were some challenges that we faced. Now, these issues have been resolved by infusing Rs 21,000 crore in the district cooperative banks and ordering the banks to calibrate automated teller machines (ATMs) frequently and in time.



However, on the urban and semi urban front, with timely calibration of ATMs the challenges were taken care of early on. Moreover, cashless transactions have helped a lot in sustaining the prevailing situation. So, it can be said that there is not much of a problem in the urban areas.



In the beginning, people whole-heartedly supported the ban on high-value currencies. But now there seems to be public anger building up against the government. Do you agree?



The nation’s mood is positive. There is absolutely no anger. The people continue to trust the government and support the decision. I have had a chance to talk to people waiting in an ATM queue for more than four hours and to my surprise people were not angry at all and instead praised the move.



Don’t you think the challenges related to cash crunch would have been addressed if the printing capacity were in line with the demand?



We did not do this because it would have cautioned everyone and the move would have lost its impact. This was a guarded step and such moves need to be kept secret. Else, it will lose its purpose. It is the secrecy that has made demonetisation successful.



As of now, what are the challenges that the government is facing in terms of cash crunch?



There is no dearth of currency notes. In fact, more Rs 100 notes would be coming in the market. Starting this week, Rs 500 notes will be adequately infused in the market, which will enhance the acceptability of Rs 2,000 notes. Going forward, we envisage that 20 per cent people will turn towards digital transactions. In order to achieve higher degree of cashless transaction, we have chalked out major campaigns to be launched across the country.



There have been concerns that the growth will take a hit and former prime minister Manmohan Singh in his statement said demonetisation will stave 2 per cent off the GDP.



In my view, GDP is instead going to rise by 2 per cent. In India, we have 23.2 per cent shadow economy, as per a World Bank report. And when this shadow economy will come into the system, tax collections are going to increase and hence the GDP. When the unaccounted money will come into the formal system we will see this getting reflected in GDP. There will definitely be some disruptions but that will be just for a quarter or so. It will be only temporary.



Demonetisation seems to be casting a shadow on the goods and services tax (GST) plan. Some states, especially West Bengal, have opposed the move and could withdraw support to GST. In that case how would you introduce GST bills in the winter session?



If there is consensus on all the supporting legislations (to roll out GST), it will be introduced in Parliament in the ongoing winter session itself, else it will be brought in the budget session. But one thing is clear that states will lose the right to tax after September 16, 2017. States should not link it with demonetisation. They should now not politicise it. In fact, it is in the interest of West Bengal because it is a consumer state. As regards Tamil Nadu, we are trying to take them on board. We are also talking to the Jammu and Kashmir government and hope they would also agree.



