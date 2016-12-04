Rice prices may remain stable despite record production

India is fast losing the African rice market as countries like Nigeria are boosting production while others like Angola look for alternative sourcing destinations like Thailand. The loss is unlikely to be offset with the partial opening of imports by China.



India exported 2.16 million tonne of rice, mostly par-boiled varieties, to Africa in 2016-17 (April-August). The total rice shipments to the region were 4.26 million tonne in 2015-16 and 4.07 million tonne in 2014-15.



India traditionally exports basmati rice to the West Asian region and non-basmati to African nations. Of the 9.24 million tonne of milled rice exported in 2015-16, about 4 million tonne were of the aromatic basmati varieties and the remaining non-basmati.



The par-boiled rice export, which is two-third of total non-basmati exports, is crucial for the country as India is able to sell surplus and check local prices from falling below the official minimum support price (MSP).



Nigeria was a big market for India in the African region, as it alone had imported 331,611 tonne rice in 2014-15. But it reduced buying from India to just 53, 786 tonne in 2015-16.



Now, the Central Bank of Nigeria is running a programme for promotion of rice output with a target to make the country an exporter by 2017. Nigeria’s rice demand is estimated at 6-7 million tonne per year.



According to Nigerian media reports, farmers in Kebbi, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Sokoto and Cross River states have integrated into the programme showing massive jump in cultivation. Kebbi has harvested 1 million tonne rice this year against 500,000 tonne a few years ago.



In Angola, Thailand has shown interest to train farmers and agriculture scientists to increase rice production. A Thai official recently said Angola has great agricultural potential and the two countries will develop a project to ensure sustainable production of rice.



India had exported 13,969 tonne rice to Angola during 2016-17 (April-August) and 69,058 tonne in 2015-16FY.



In another instance, which could also impact India’s exports because it involves tarnishing the reputation of the country, Singapore seized 129 tonne rice imported from India during last week of November. The bags of rice are suspected to have contained counterfeit cereal.



However, there is some good news too. China has agreed to import both non-basmati and basmati varieties from 17 mills of India. China is the world’s largest rice importer but had so far refrained from granting market access to India on one pretext or another. When India has been exporting rice to other countries, there is no basis to disallow on quality, health or safety. Chinese officials visited India in September and inspected 19 rice mills in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.



India has been also exploring other destinations to boost exports. As reported by Financial Chronicle earlier, India is ready to provide Egypt with any quantity of high-quality rice at competitive prices. An agreement regarding supply of Indian rice to Egypt is also on the cards.



Meanwhile, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) of the Philippines celebrated the golden anniversary of the international release of IR 8, the world’s first high-yielding rice variety in New Delhi on November 21.



“Technologies must be made accessible and available to farmers and must be able to specifically address the various types of rice value chain,” said Abhay Gandhe of the Tata Trust Foundation. Smita Bhatnagar of the Self Employed Women’s Association said rice research must be participatory and involve farmers, especially women, in the process.



MS Swaminathan, a former IRRI director general and noted scientist, reflected on how IR8 was developed with the collaboration of scientists and farmers, and how Indian farmers contributed to the success of rice technologies, a role more important now.



India’s rice production in 2016-17 crop year (July-June) is expected to be higher than highest so far. But despite such an overwhelming production, the domestic prices may remain stable even as the global market is going to see a downward revision in next few months.



The government has already released the kharif crop output estimates for the year, which show that production of rice may be at an all-time high 93.88 million tonne against 91.31 million tonne in the year before. If the rabi target of 15.5 million tonne is achieved, the rice production in the country will be record 109.38 million tonne. That will be nearly 5 per cent more than last year’s 104.32 million tonne.



