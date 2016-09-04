Revival of firms relying on capex recovery may be slow

Given the recent IIP data and inflation data, there is bias for rate cut sooner than later. Also if GST, which is considered inflationary, has to be rolled out by April, rate movement has to happen and it has to be in the next six months, said Munish Aggarwal, director at Equirus Capital, in an interview with Sangeetha G. Interest rates in India are at unsustainable levels and this would see at least 150-200 bps cut in the next two years or so, with most of it happening in the near-term, he said. Excerpts:We think investors are showing increased nervousness around earnings growth given the valuations. There are enough variables that can impact – we have already seen one of Brexit on Infosys – like the Royal Bank of Scotland. There might be other variables, which could impact specific stocks and capital flows. China push for change in MSCI composition is another factor that could impact flows. The market volatility is also reflective of the fluctuations in crude oil prices and the continued mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve on future rate hikes. On the domestic front, a mixed bag of index of industrial production (IIP) and inflation data and the lack of clarity around the goods and services tax (GST) impact, have been contributory factors.Fund flows have remained fundamentally strong. It is our belief that given the positive outlook of the US economy, the US Federal Reserve would go for at least one rate hike this year, the impact of which is expected to be short-term. Given the global uncertainties, there will be volatility on the short-term, but considering the long-term India story, we are bullish on the continued strong foreign flows in the long run.There are certain key issues, which will steer the course of the market over the next two months. In the domestic context, continuing rise in food prices has led to an upsurge in retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), which will be a key factor in determining the interest rate movement. Revival of rural demand, implementation of the seventh pay-commission award and lowering of interest rate, should help revive the investment cycle. On the negative side the sluggishness of investment cycle will be continued challenge for companies to deliver earnings growth.On a global level, restrictions on free movements of goods and services owing to regional and international trade barriers and slower growth in developed economies has drastically slowed global trade volumes. Few event specific factors like inclusion of China in MSCI, direction on rate cuts taken by new RBI governor Urjit Patel/ the US Federal Reserve and earnings momentum for Q2FY17 will also impact the market over the next few months.If you look at previous announcements by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the leadership only articulates collective thought process. Also considering the fact that Urjit Patel led the committee for inflation targeting, we don’t expect immediate change in approach to interest rate setting. An interesting aspect to look out for will be the way monetary policy committee stacks and relative say of each constituent. Given the statements that key ministers of the Narendra Modi government have made in the last six months, good monsoon, which should help further ease food inflation, and weak IIP data, we believe that there is a scope to cut lending rates to companies by 150-200 basis points, which will be a combination of rate cuts by RBI and push for more transparent transmission of such rate cuts. From the timing perspective, as per various estimates and our own analysis, GST, which is to be rolled out on April 1, 2017, may be inflationary at the initial stages of implementation. This means that, if rate movement has to happen, it has to be in next six months after which the pushing through a rate cut may be more difficult.Overall, the first quarter corporate performance has not been great. If one compares it with numbers in the fourth quarter, a mixed picture emerges. Sector-wise, information technology (IT) was mixed though Infosys proved to be a big disappointment. The automobile and consumer goods sectors reported decent numbers. Figures from the pharma sector indicated a mixed performance while oil and gas reported largely satisfactory numbers.We maintain an extremely positive outlook for sectors such as roads and select infrastructure segments that have seen augmented activity in the last couple of years. We believe that with rural as well as urban consumption expected to show significant improvement, segments like building materials, consumer electronics, automobiles, and real estate will see sustained improvement. We believe that companies dependent on capex recovery will witness slow recovery, as improvement in the capex cycle will be slower driven by the current low capacity utilisations. A shift in the technology landscape and changes in the macro-economic environment has led to concerns that growth of the domestic information technology sector is likely to be hampered over the next 12-18 months. While overall sector outlook remains negative, some companies with steady bottomlines and a strong product portfolio do guarantee good value-buying opportunities for investors with a long-term horizon.While we like micro finance as a sector, we believe the sharp runup of the last few months assumes unsustainable growth rates and underplays asset quality concerns. In our opinion, a rapid expansion in credit growth in the sector significantly increases the credit risks taken by various lenders, which is not healthy for the sector.Positive global cues, foreign fund inflows on a sustained basis and continued buying by domestic institutional investors as well as retail investors have ensured that banking stocks continue to trade bullish. The strong performance of banking stocks on the bourses has also been the result of positive corporate earnings, improvement in corporate balancesheets and expectations of a rate cut. With the appointment of Urjit Patel as governor of RBI, the government has reiterated its commitment to pursuing the reforms agenda of his predecessor Raghuram Rajan, which has mitigated any concerns on Rajan’s exit.Medium- to long-term outlook is positive for India and the domestic market. On the back of structural changes taking place in the economy and renewed policy making initiatives, we perceive an enhanced optimism about the future. While India remains one of the brightest stars on the global investment horizon, which should continue to drive capital inflows in the market, valuations seem to have run ahead of fundamentals that may limit short-term upside. This also reflects in the struggle to find good investment ideas. So, equities would be a sound investment choice if the investor has spare cash not needed over the next 12 months.