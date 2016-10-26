Reverso for Indian taste

Jaeger-LeCoultre, one of the world’s most renowned watch manufactures, has developed and produced over 1,242 calibres, ranging from ultra-thin to the most sophisticated Grand Complications, ever since its inception in 1833. The unique history of each Jaeger-LeCoultre timepiece begins in the workshops of Vallée de Joux, Switzerland and springs to life on the wrist of those who wear it. This year Jaeger-LeCoultre has showcased a new vision of Reverso, which is celebrating its 85th birthday. Interestingly, the iconic Reverso was born in India, when a polo player asked for a watch that could resist the toughness of his favorite sport. India holds a very important place in its hearts, says, brand director, middle east, Jaeger-LeCoultre in conversation withThe Indian market is very important today. The one thing I like about India is it is very deeply linked to its roots. There has always been a balance between local traditions and international luxury. As far as Jaeger-LeCoultre is concerned, India holds a very important place in our heart. It is here that the iconic Reverso was born, when a polo player asked for a watch that could resist the toughness of his favorite sport.We don’t have the exact figures of how big the luxury watch market is but for the fact that India is as big as a continent automatically makes it an important market. We witness a steady growth, which is extremely encouraging and hope to see a continuous rise.Once again there are no exact figures but like in any other market, we have clientele present here and thanks to the richness of our collections, we can service them both.The watch collectors market is definitely growing and more and more requests for our most exclusive timepieces come from India. Also, we see a growing desire for personalisation: personalizing their watch is a unique way for owners to make it their very own and the Reverso offers an excellent opportunity. We have in our Museum a 1946 Reverso engraved with the insignia of the Rajputana Rifles, the oldest elite rifle regiment in the Indian army, founded just after World War 1. We also have a 1936 Reverso personalised with an enameled portrait of an Indian lady whose story remains cloaked in mystery but is a testament to the intrinsic beauty.The specificity of India is that though we call it a country, it’s as big as a continent. Today we have reached a phase of our development where our priority is to enhance and upgrade our existing network in the country. The next milestone would be the addition of a boutique, which would be a key driver in our progression.We consider the entire Richemont Group as key to Indian market.Research and development as well as technical innovation are extremely important in the field of watchmaking. Since its creation, Jaeger-LeCoultre has developed more than 1,200 calibers or movements. Of course, so much innovative energy isn’t accidental, but grows from a long history that began in 1833, when Antoine LeCoultre formed a watchmaking workshop.Since then, Jaeger-LeCoultre watchmakers, artisans, engineers and technicians have always been united at the heart of the Vallée de Joux and we all share the same vision of excellence. Creativity and innovation are part of our brand DNA.Our workforce of more than 1,300 people that practice over 40 different skills, is our greatest treasure; the collective know-how required to develop and manufacture mechanical movements is inestimably valuable. The cherished “feu sacre of horological skills” has traditionally been passed, and thus preserved, from one generation to the next in Vallée de Joux.All our production is based in La Vallee de Joux, in a small village - Le Sentier. This is the place where everything started in 1833 and it is part of our identity, of who we are and one of the reasons behind our success.When we talk about innovation, the first watch that comes to mind is definitely the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso. I don’t only say this because this year coincidently, we celebrate 85 years since its birth in the polo fields of India. This is thanks to the endless options of personalisation that can be done to it. Having more than 180 skills under one roof gives us the ability to transform a Reverso into one of a kind by gem setting, engraving, enameling, and even customisation of dial.Another one would have to be the Hybris Mechanica a Grande Sonnerie launched in 2009. With 27 complications and over 1,400 parts it is mainly recognized for the unique chiming mechanism that enables this timepiece to play the entire Carillon de Westminster melody. This is a true labour of love as one single watchmaker handles the watch from start to finish in 9 months it takes to only assemble and test this watch.We are currently present in India via a network of multi brand retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. I think it’s now more about enhancing this network and identifying the right key locations.We do not communicate on these numbers but we definitively expect a steady growth in India in the coming years.Thanks to our longevity and to the inventiveness of our watchmakers, we are lucky to have a wide range of timepieces, which will match a wide variety of lifestyles and tastes. Our collections vary from classic ultra-thin to sports to high jewellery and high complication watches. Our timepieces range from four thousand to one millon euros.We do our best to coordinate launches globally but one must not forget that we produce all our watches in-house in the Swiss mountains so it may be challenging. We sometimes decide to prioritize certain markets. For example, when we launched the Duometre Unique Travel Time, we ensured that India was among the first countries to receive this watch. It is therefore the perfect watch as India observes the Indian Standard Time (IST), which has an offset of thirty minutes from Coordinated Universal Time.We have authorised service centers in India, which have been carefully selected, with technicians who have received the appropriate trainings to ensure they can work on our timepieces. If a repair cannot be done locally due to the high level of watch-making required, then the watch will be sent back to Switzerland as part of our international warranty program.