Retail sector may not see strong growth in FY17

The retail sector’s performance in the quarter ending September has been good. The sector, largely comprising fashion, food and cinema, has witnessed higher retail spending on account of the overall sentiments and good distribution of monsoon. The general distribution of monsoon across the country was good, which has had a positive impact on agriculture. This has resulted in higher disposable income, thereby benefiting the retail sector. While some retailers could have shown a decline in revenues in the September quarter, on an overall basis, there has been a general uptrend. Some fashion retailers have registered 14-21 per cent growth year-on-year. Multiplexes, on the other hand, witnessed nearly 13-20 per cent lower footfalls YoY, resulting in lower ticket sales. The lower footfalls are mainly attributed to underperforming films. Lower ticket sales were, however, offset to some extent by increased spending by consumer on food and beverage and other merchandise. Food chains and QSRs (quick service restaurants) have seen a pickup in demand due to improved consumer sentiments and various promotion schemes offered by the chains. Some of them have witnessed a significant uptrend in the September quarter with revenues rising 6-13 per cent YoY.



The outlook for the retail industry in the coming quarters would have been bright, aided by good monsoon, improved agriculture performance, onset of the festive season, and increase in pay of civil servants from the seventh pay commission award.



But that has largely been negated by the demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, announced by the government in the first week of November. The impact of pulling out nearly 86 per cent of the currency in circulation has adversely impacted the retail trade, particularly unorganised retailing, which accounts for more than 90 per cent of the sector.



The consequence of demonetisation has been lower footfalls in shopping malls, restaurants and stores and less spend by consumers. The consumer has had to restrict purchases to food and other essentials on account of the cash crunch. While organised retailing may have benefited to some extent on account of digital payments, the unorganised sector like the kirana shops and those selling consumer durables have witnessed significant lower sales as bulk of their transactions are in cash.



While the medium- to long-term prospects of the retail sector look promising, the immediate impact of the slow down created by the demonetisation drive will likely continue for another quarter. Hence, despite many of the other factors in the economy being favourable, it is unlikely that the retail sector will achieve the robust growth that was projected for FY17.



