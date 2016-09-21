'Rail, Union Budget merger to help the transporter'

In merging the Railway Budget with the main Budget, the first definitive move has been made towards reforming this important organisation. In the process, the national transporter is a net gainer.



The earlier Rail Budgets used to be very small and often missed the big picture. There used to be a lot of hype but little weight. Now it will have the weight of the Government of India behind it.



In addition, Railways now does not need to pay dividend. It is very important gain for the organisation. It currently pays an annual dividend of about Rs 10,000 crore which would have been further increasing every year. That much burden on the Railways, which would be gainfully utilised. The fund made available could be used for infrastructure expansion. That is the biggest take-away.



This is part of the overall reform. Along with it, several other decisions are being taken. Work allocation for the members of the board has changed. At zonal level, the reporting procedures have been changed. It is a step in the right direction. It was also one of the recommendations of the Bibek Debroy committee.



Now that the Budget date has been advanced, the Railways will get more time to implement its work. The output would now be more as working season would be longer.



Earlier, after Rail Budget was presented, it used to be passed in May and then allocation would come. Now this procedure would get shortened and more time would be available for implementation. There would be 2-3 months of gain for project execution.



The Railways has already given its five-year target for investment based on the assessment of capital expenditure. It would now be easier for the Railways to get allocation from the central government.



Previously, the Centre used to be hesitant in giving allocation to the Railways because they were given a step-motherly treatment. The ‘Me’ and ‘They’ psychology prevailed earlier. The centre considered Railways an earning department so they wanted them to earn more and spend more on its own. Now they will have more affinity with Railways. They will consider Railways as much part of the mainstream as several other sectors.



As regards extra budgetary resources (EBR), there may not be any major change. The Railways has been getting institutional finance on easier terms and it will continue to get. It has secured funding from JICA and other institutional lenders. The railway ministry has also tied up with LIC for a total funding of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The Railways has taken several initiatives. So, on this from there would only be very marginal effect of the merger of the two budgets.



The decision to merge Railway Budget with the General Budget could be termed as a very sound economic as well as political decision. Now there would be more rigorous cost-benefit analysis. Now there are high chances of only economically remunerative projects getting approval. There would be emphasis on trains recovering its cost.



Previously, demands for new railway tracks and trains from states and parliamentarians on political grounds. In many cases it did not make economic sense. Now, all this would be on cost-benefit analysis. There would be more objective decisions and would be taken at arm's length from railway ministry. It is a positive development towards making the Railways more financially healthy.



(As told to Nirbhay Kumar)



