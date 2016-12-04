Nilesh Shah is chief executive officer and managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Manage-ment Company.



Shah has extensive experience in capital markets and market-related investments, having managed money across equity, fixed income securities and real estate. He was earlier deputy managing director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. Shah is among the very few asset managers who think that fund management is more about common sense than degrees or theories.



Nilesh Shah has the ability to take large bets and he does not shy away from taking exposure to mid-cap companies from emerging sectors. He is not a prisoner of the large-cap. He believes that a small but clean management can grow a company and the returns on such stocks can be high. Shah is also not averse to publicly accepting his mistakes and exiting a stock even when those mistakes have been pointed by an outside independent researcher. He has the ability to stay clam in sliding market and spot possible winners in that market. He was an early advocate of systematic investment plan, when hardly anyone talked about it. According to him, investing in equities is a positive sum game. He strongly advocate long-term investing as he believes that over a long period, a steady investor has a higher probability of receiving positive payoffs. In a 15-year horizon, he says, the possibility of negative returns is almost zero.



Investment strategy



Go with companies that have a lot of free cash flow and do not need frequent equity dilution and those that have put a premium on sound governance and whose business models cannot be easily replicated.



Put a premium on governance. A fundamentally strong balance sheet will always carry more value. The premium for governance will continue to grow, so focus on companies where the premium on governance is very high.



The business model of a company is critical. Questions to ask here are: Is the company’s business can be replicated by others or is it something difficult to replicate and hence you can be reasonably sure of sustenance of your profit.



