Protection market will provide us growth: Kochhar

, managing director and chief executive officer, ICICI Bank tellsthat the board of ICICI Bank will take a call on how the proceeds from the IPO will be used. Excerpts:Right now, we are focusing on the IPO and the behind it goes the long-term thought process that at some point of time we will be listing our major companies. This company has become very large and I think it deserves to be listed on its own right. And with the Insurance Act amendment and the listing guidelines by the Irdai, we started working on the IPO. Utilisation of funds is a separate issue and the call on it has to be taken by the bank’s board.The IPO will have new funds participating in the insurance sector, including foreign funds. At this point of time, the life insurance company is sitting on a solvency ratio of 320 per cent against the mandatory requirement of 150 per cent. So, if there were a need to invest capital in the life insurance company, the shareholders would have easily invested capital. Today, we don’t need to infuse capital (in the life insurance company) and that is the reason. The promoters have not invested capital since 2009.I don’t think I should make forward-looking statements. But I think the only thing we can say is that if you look at growth, we have in the past been growing faster than the industry. As per Crisil Research, the life insurance industry is expected to grow by 11-13 per cent in the next five years. And you have seen our profitability and the value of new business premium improve in the last 12-18 months. What we will continue to focus on are the same strategies. In addition to that, we will focus on persistency and cost efficiency. The protection business is also becoming a little bit larger part of the business, and that will also help improve the margins. The value of new business premium grew by 53 per cent last year. So there has been a substantial uptake in these various fundamental parameters.No, I don’t think we should be counting it as a major thing. The issue is that with this step (IPO) itself, 19 per cent will be public holding. Yes, it has to go up to 25 per cent and technically there is time up to three years. What we thought is that it is important that we have a long-term understanding between the shareholders as to what the structure will be and that longer term understanding is that their shareholding will be 20 per cent and our shareholding will be 54 per cent when the ultimate 25 per cent public shareholding takes place and so that is really the understanding that we have put in place and I don’t think there will be an immediate another transaction. Azim Premji and Temasek will be a part of the free float, which is 19 per cent technically after listing.Valuations are the thought process of the bankers. But I must say that what we focus on is the performance of the company constantly, and that is even true for the last nine months or so; the markets have grown and more importantly in terms of our own growth, we have seen a healthy growth in business, a healthy growth in margins and it is those improvements that have made a lot of difference.As of now we are exclusive to ICICI Prudential Life insurance. We will see how this entire space pans out gradually. As of now, we should remember that the regulations now allow more tie-ups. So far, our tie-up is exclusively with them and they have tie-ups with other banks as well. We are also the largest shareholder and so we will take a considered call as we go forward.I will only say that we will continue to follow our articulated strategy. We have a very customer-centric approach, very customer-friendly products, the strongest multi-distribution channel that includes a strong bancassurance model and a very strong agency model as well. So, we will continue to focus on strengthening this multi-channel distribution model. Our fund performance has been very good with more than 90 per cent of our funds beating the benchmark. In addition come use of technology and focus on it to improve customer service, turnaround time and so on. More than 90 per cent of the applications are being generated through the digital channels. Also, the focus will be on persistency and cost efficiency. We believe that the protection market will grow from here on, and that will give us the growth opportunity. Margins are better than Ulips in the protection products.