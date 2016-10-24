Private capex may remain subdued over next year as well

is chief investment officer at Exide Life Insurance. In an interview Bhat tellsthat while there could be some volatility in the currency market in October-November as the foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits come up for maturity, the impact could be limited because of the strong investor interest in Indian debt.We expect the corporate earnings for the quarter ended Sept 2016 to be better than the past few quarters. Despite some disappointments from the IT sector and expected pressure on telecom and banking sector profitability, other sectors such as automobiles, industrials, cement and media could be the bright spots, along with a moderate growth from FMCG and pharmaceutical companies and some oil & gas/power utilities. This could result in a near-double digit profit growth for the Nifty companies for this quarter. Yes, there are early signs of a revival, currently in consumer-oriented sectors. The macro-indicators for the economy have sharply improved over the past two years. Gains in corporate earnings over the next two years are likely to be significantly higher.The steep decline in Consumer Price Inflation from 5.1 per cent in August to 4.3 per cent in September was primarily driven by a sharp decline in food inflation. There is a likelihood of record Kharif production this year, and the arrival of this harvest over the next two-three months could result in CPI remaining well below 5 per cent for the second half of this financial year. The recent cut in interest rates would also help as it is in time for the busy season commencing October. The reduction in the target for real interest rates to around 1.25 per cent (from the earlier 1.5-2 per cent range ) has opened up a potential for a further cut of 25 bps.As compared to the bouts of volatility witnessed over the past couple of years, the Indian equity market has actually been consolidating in the recent past. We are probably witnessing a “time-correction” in the market, which is welcome, and is preferable to any sharp price-corrections. Valuations for the Nifty are at about 17 times FY2018 expected earnings, for an expected two-year earnings growth of about 16 per cent. Therefore the Nifty per se appears to be fairly valued, and therefore the ongoing time-correction is welcome, before we roll-forward to the subsequent years’ earnings expectations. We would prefer to focus on individual stocks.It is widely expected now that there would be another hike of 25 bps in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve before the end of this calendar year, and therefore we may not necessarily witness any panic sell-offs around that event. There is a reasonable possibility that there could again be an extended gap after the next hike, considering the trend in data-points in the US. Unless we have a substantial cumulative hike in interest rates in US, the impact on fund flows to countries such as India is likely to be limited. There should not be much concern at this point in time for Indian investors.It is true that in view of the sluggish growth in most large global economies and the weakness in global trade, some economies have been depreciating their currency to remain competitive in exports. We might see this scenario continuing next year as well. As regards gold, most Indians traditionally have been investing in gold even if it were not from the perspective of generating “returns”. Most debt funds have delivered double-digit returns over the past five years. Going forward, the direction for interest rates remains trended lower, but returns are likely to be lower than in the past considering that a large part of the rate-cuts are behind us.The major global negatives that can impact the markets are large reversals in the liquidity in the global markets, from a series of frequent interest rate-hikes in the US, a reduction in stimulus from the central banks in Europe and Japan. Other negatives could be any crisis in the European banking sector or a major disruption in the Chinese economy. At this stage, the major domestic negatives that could impact the market are disappointments in corporate earnings and geopolitical uncertainty. There could be some volatility in the currency in Oct-Nov as the FCNR deposits mature, but is likely to be limited, considering that recent data suggests strong interest in emerging market debt (especially Indian debt) from foreign investors, and this could stabilise the currency even if there is a short-term mismatch.The banking sector in India would eventually emerge stronger after the pain in terms of asset quality, thanks to the significant amount of provisioning already made as well as developments in some the troubled industrial groups (some promoters had to raise cash by selling some of their profitable assets to reduce debt) The Indian banking sector is also likely to benefit from significant gains on their government securities portfolios and treasury gains also would help set off some provisions.We have a diversified approach to investing. There do exist “themes” for example, sectors which can benefit from the consumer demand. (both urban and rural) thanks to the monsoons and pay commission salary hikes: Multiple sectors could be beneficiaries of the same. However, much of the expected benefits are already priced in.We are overweight on sectors such as oil & gas, industrials, pharma, media and agrochemicals. Banking sector is our largest sectoral holding, though it is lesser than its weight in the Nifty. We are slightly underweight on IT and metals, however, much of the concerns appear to be now priced into the IT sector valuations.Investors in the Indian equity market should be able to derive longer-term benefits from the lower interest rates coupled with inflation at 4-5 per cent and increased spending due to a good monsoon, improved sentiment and higher consumer spending. There is also a possibility of a potential upside towards the end of this financial year, as we approach the deadline for grandfathering investments from Mauritius. We would recommend equity investors to have a longer-term horizon of five years-plus for better returns.This would largely depend upon the global demand-supply scenario for many of the sectors. Considering that the global demand is subdued and there are excess capacities globally in many sectors, many industries would prefer to grow through acquisitions rather than through greenfield projects. Private capex, therefore, is likely to remain subdued over the next year as well.