'Performance and loyalty are important'
Oct 16 2016
As group head for HR, Indiabulls Group, Anil Rathore shares the firm's HR vision
Being in the financial services industry, do you need to have different HR strategies with regard to recruitment and skill up gradation, since it needs specialised domain knowledge?
The culture, requirements, business and objectives of an organisation dictate the human resource function greatly. It is fair to say that no two companies have the same requirements; different industries are naturally even more varied. The strategy for recruitment and upskilling is the same, as long as the crucial requirement of good domain knowledge and experience is met. As things stand, the rapid growth of the banking and financial services sector has led to a major demand supply deficit. The focus in such situations for us is to invest in training and development to nurture talent. Strategies also depend on the size of the company. Whilst in a startup, the strategy might dictate the need for multi-faceted experienced employees, an established company can afford to hire fresher graduates and train them as per unique requirements.
How do you hire fresh talents and groom them?
We believe in hiring fresh talent from campus placements in reputed colleges. The primary objective is always to aid personality development. Hired after comprehensive tests and interviews tailored to our requirements, they are put through multiple orientations and training programmes for a period of 3-4 months.
What are your hiring plans for the next one-year?
We plan to hire moderately in the coming months of this financial year. April to July is typically a busy period with regard to hiring. We foresee 8-10 per cent campus hiring across the remaining quarters. We also opt for lateral hiring through our in-house talent acquisition team and business or employee referrals for the remaining vacancies.
What would be men: women break-up in your firm?
Gender equality is extremely important to us. Housing finance, sales and collection having traditionally been male heavy, women account for 10 per cent of our workforce. Our constant endeavours focus on providing opportunities and benefits to female staff and foster more female hiring. We have introduced a host of initiatives and women-centric policies to ensure this.
How important is it to provide equal opportunities to women employees?
The pace of growth for businesses and societal advancement has been breathtaking. With Indiabulls Housing Finance too growing at a fast pace, we have undertaken robust initiatives to enhance gender diversity. Merit and competency drives all our hiring policies. We have a highly motivated female contingent for whom we have devised multiple women-centric policies like training and development for career and personality development and personal benefits like two wheeler loans, free laptops and internet connection.
How do you build your future leadership team?
Our leadership team is built on a foundation of continuous development, coaching & mentoring by leaders as well as external intervention wherever required. With more than 90 per cent of our senior management having completed almost of a decade with us, nurturing leadership has always been a critical component for us
Could you throw some light on your appraisal policy and strategy and their impact on employees?
At Indiabulls Housing Finance, performance and loyalty are held in great importance. We have adopted a two-way appraisal process, facilitated by the implementation of technology and modern methods, which have led to greater transparency. Employees can give and receive feedback freely and trust that their merit and efforts will be duly acknowledged and rewarded.
What are the growth opportunities that a person gets working in your firm?
We ensure that our employees are learning and growing with us. We conduct training and skill development workshops internally, which helps employees to develop further. We promote employees internally and are also open to cross function movements through internal job postings.
What are the most significant changes you have brought in on the HR front in the company and how have they helped?
In recent years, our main focus has been to move HR from a typical support function to a business partner role wherein we work closely with businesses/functions in devising various strategies to ensure synergies, cooperation and collaboration on various fronts. We ensure that all the HR activities would in some way or the other enable the company to serve its customers better and improve an organisation’s capacity for change.
Technology changes fast so constant updating and fine-tuning of skills is important...
Technology is a constantly evolving field, which revolutionises every aspect of business with time. The housing finance industry too has overseen change and is showing no signs of stopping. Training employees regularly therefore, is integral to ensuring that the entire workforce is abreast with the latest innovations.
How important is it to create a distinct culture within the organisation and how do you do that?
We have chosen four core values – professionalism, integrity, transparency and customer centricity, as the basis of our corporate culture. These values define how we want to conduct ourselves and our business, and help us create value for our clients, our people and our organisation. One of our aims is to be amongst the top preferred brands from the employees’ perspective.
