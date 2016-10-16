'Performance and loyalty are important'

A graduate of the National Defence Academy, post-graduate in human resources from Symbiosis, Pune, and an alumnus of MDI Gurgaon,served the Indian Navy for 20 years, engaged in personnel planning. After that he has served the BFSI sector working with ICICI Bank and the ING Vysya Bank, heading their HR functions. As group head for HR, Indiabulls Group, the second largest private housing finance firm in India with a current headcount of 6,000, Rathore shares the firm’s HR vision, wh­ere loyalty and offering a well-balanced life to employees, are extre­mely important. Excerpts:The culture, requirements, business and objectives of an organisation dictate the human resource function greatly. It is fair to say that no two companies have the same requirements; different industries are naturally even more varied. The strategy for recruitment and upskilling is the same, as long as the crucial requirement of good domain knowledge and experience is met. As things stand, the rapid growth of the banking and financial services sector has led to a major demand supply deficit. The focus in such situations for us is to invest in training and development to nurture talent. Strategies also depend on the size of the company. Whilst in a startup, the strategy might dictate the need for multi-faceted experienced employees, an established company can afford to hire fresher graduates and train them as per unique requirements.We believe in hiring fresh talent from campus placements in reputed colleges. The primary objective is always to aid personality development. Hired after comprehensive tests and interviews tailored to our requirements, they are put through multiple orientations and training programmes for a period of 3-4 months.We plan to hire moderately in the coming months of this financial year. April to July is typically a busy period with regard to hiring. We foresee 8-10 per cent campus hiring across the remaining quarters. We also opt for lateral hiring thr­ough our in-house talent acquisition team and business or employee referrals for the remaining vacancies.Gender equality is extremely important to us. Housing finance, sales and collection having traditionally been male heavy, women account for 10 per cent of our workforce. Our constant endeavours focus on providing opportunities and benefits to female staff and foster more female hiring. We have introduced a host of initiatives and wo­men-centric policies to ensure this.The pace of growth for businesses and societal advan­cement has been breathtaking. With Indiabulls Housing Finance too growing at a fast pace, we have undertaken robust initiatives to enhance gender diversity. Merit and competency drives all our hiring policies. We have a highly motivated female contingent for whom we have devised multiple wom­en-centric policies like training and development for career and personality development and personal benefits like two wheeler loans, free laptops and internet connection.Our leadership team is built on a foundation of continuous development, coaching & mentoring by leaders as well as external intervention wherever required. With more than 90 per cent of our senior management having completed almost of a decade with us, nurturing leadership has always been a critical component for usAt Indiabulls Housing Finance, performance and loyalty are held in great importance. We have adopted a two-way appraisal process, facilitated by the implementation of technology and modern methods, which have led to greater transparency. Employees can give and receive feedback freely and trust that their merit and efforts will be duly acknowledged and rewarded.We ensure that our employees are learning and growing with us. We conduct training and skill development workshops internally, which helps employees to develop further. We promote employees internally and are also open to cross function movements thr­ough internal job postings.In recent years, our main focus has been to move HR from a typical support function to a business partner role wherein we work closely with businesses­/functions in devising various strategies to ensure synergies, cooperation and collaboration on various fronts. We ensure that all the HR activities would in some way or the other enable the company to serve its customers better and improve an organisation’s capacity for change.Technology is a constantly evolving field, which revolutionises every aspect of business with time. The housing finance industry too has overseen change and is showing no signs of stopping. Training employees regularly therefore, is integral to ensuring that the entire workforce is abreast with the latest innovations.We have chosen four core values – professionalism, integrity, transparency and customer centricity, as the basis of our corporate culture. These values define how we want to conduct ourselves and our business, and help us create value for our clients, our people and our organisation. One of our aims is to be amongst the top preferred brands from the employees’ perspective.