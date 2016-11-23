Paradigm shift in process

Over 80 lakh taxpayers from India would migrate to one common goods and services tax (GST) portal when India's biggest indirect tax reform is rolled out on April 1, 2017. For all tax purposes — enrollment, return, payment etc — it would be a single gateway. The onus of creating a gigantic IT infrastructure to support the reform of this scale is on Goods and Services Network (GSTN), a private company in which government (Centre and states) and financial institutions hold 49 per cent and 51 per cent stake, respectively. The company hopes to deliver its task well ahead of time. Its tech-savvy chairman Navin Kumar who is a seasoned bureaucrat credited with successfully spearheading several initiatives, including computerised treasury network for the entire state of Bihar and VAT management information system, spoke to Nirbhay Kumar and Subhash Narayan of Financial Chronicle on the readiness for the reform. Edited excerpts:



The industry has been asking for six months time from the date of notification of GST to prepare itself for the new tax system. Is the trade ready to shift to GST?



We should understand that tax returns are prepared by tax consultants. These consultants are using various kinds of accounting software. We have asked tax accounting entities to start working on the software aspect of filing returns —using the draft rules and law on GST that is available in the public domain. We are building our systems and updation would be done once final legislation is in place. My understanding is that they are already on the job and will be ready on time.



Would you need to change the system configuration drastically to accommodate the changes?



Since the law has not been finalised we have been working on the basis of draft. This was necessitated to be ready for launch of GST in time. The law is still not there in place, so we have been working on the basis of the draft rules. But the problem is, I have been told, that about 40,000 suggestions have come for modifications. So there will be some modifications. So that is a big challenge for us. In the last GST council meeting, I recommended that they must finalise the law this month. I hope that in the council meet on 25th November the law is



finalised.



How much change can be accommodated easily?



It will depend on what all changes are required. If the government accepts all the changes suggested by the stakeholders and public then we will not be able meet the April 1 deadline. But I don’t think there would be a lot of changes. Our expect around 10-15 per cent of the additional work, which is manageable.



How secured would be the IT system for GST?



We are using the ISO:27001, which is the best security standards. So, there will be security arrangement at various levels starting ranging from perimeter security to physical security. Factors like network security, hardware, application and data will also be taken seriously. So at all these levels, there are various security systems and the best available tools in the world will be used.



Further to this, there will be security operations centres that will be running 24 hours and seven days to look at incidents, raise alarm and mitigate them. Third-party security audit are also on the list.



We are not very ar from the scheduled date. Where do we stand in terms of training of officers?



About 60,000 officers of central government and state commercial tax departments would be required to be trained. So we have drawn up a programme for this. We hope to start the training from mid-January and it will take two months. So, by mid of March training will be over. Our strategy is that we will train 3,000 master-trainers. They will be trainee of trainers. In the first two weeks, we plan to train these officers. They will then train other officers.



We have been in discussion with state governments and have advised them to prepare their training schedule. We have taken the name of master-trainers. These are the people who have earlier worked on VAT and service tax systems. They are tech-savvy and familiar with the system. We hope to complete training by February.



Why has GSTN started enrolling the taxpayers when the law is yet to be passed?



The law says that all the existing taxpayers of VAT, central excise, service tax and all others taxes that are being subsumed don’t have to register themselves again. They will be given provisional registration certificate. This will enable them to carry on with their businesses and file returns. Within six months, they will have to provide certain information after which their registration will be confirmed. But without waiting for roll-out date we have started enrolment process in advance. This will help in giving enrolled applicants provisional certificates immediately when system becomes operational. We need seven pieces of information that needs to be filed mandatorily by taxpayers as per law. Through enrolment, this will come to us early and it would help authorities to issue final registration certificates in time.



The issue of the matter right now is that we have not received very enthusiastic response on our enrolment process so far.



Have you looked at providing easy interface to GST network for people in far-flung and remote areas?



We must remember that even today people in North-East India are filing VAT returns electronically. The GST portal allows people to connect through the internet. But to ease the process further, we have invited applications from IT companies to become GST Suvidha providers. The IT service companies will provide software applications to taxpayers to prepare their returns and file. And we will provide facilities to them to connect to our system through application programme interface (API). We have received 300 applications from IT companies. Apart from being facilitators, these entities are also preparing applications that would run on mobiles to provide further ease to taxpayers. Some of them have also proposed preparation of simple accounting software.



At the peak of your capacity, how many dealers can you handle on your network?



Presently, we have about 80 lakhs taxpayers. But we have designed our system to cater to double this number. The architecture of our system is based on open standard. We have asked Infosys, our system integrator, to design GSTN in such a way that it is horizontally scalable. We are starting with a huge capacity that should be good enough for 2-3 years.



What kind of access enforcement agencies would have on the system?



The enforcement authorities would be given special access to the system. Rules have already been written as to who can access the data and how. Enforcement agencies have been given wider access. The state government and the Centre would decide which officer would have how much access. We have designed graded permission for access.



What is the financial model for GSTN?



As per the agreement, both Centre and states will reimburse the bills that we raise for each user in the ratio of 50:50. We calculated that on an average, taxpayers would have to pay charges of Rs 50 to 100 per month. We would be operationally sufficient, if the Centre pays user charges on time.



What is the expenditure plan for 2017-18?



It will be around Rs 500 crore. During operations phase, we have asked banks to give us working capital credit limit. But in case states pay us in time, this facility may not be required. We have been telling the states and Centre that if you do not pay user fee on time, then we would be borrowing from the banks. This will increase their liability as they will also have to pay towards bank interest.



