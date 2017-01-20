The opportunist

Money and a flair for numbers come naturally to Navneet Munot. Business families from Rajasthan are traditionally known for that; even small business families like Munot’s, which came from the state’s Beawar district.



This executive director at SBI Funds Management Private Ltd has been chief investment officer since he joined the company in 2008. A financial markets wiz, Munot is responsible for managing Indian multi-strategy products at the firm.



This climb to the top - from the boondocks of Rajasthan to executive director and head of multi-strategy at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and before that as chief investment officer of fixed income and hybrid funds at Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd – has not materialised out of thin air.



It has happened to a man who works at his own chosen pace, formulating his very own individual strategies, all of which have obviously clicked.



For instance, it would be unusual to ask a financial honcho like him about his outdoor activities or any attraction to sports. Apparently, he has none. But the alternative is no less exacting. He climbs 270 steps every day to his office. “After shifting to this new office, the one thing I do every morning is walk up the 9 plus one floor from the basement to the office by stairs. I climb 270 steps every morning and try to do my bit to keep myself physically fit.” Quite a bit, some would say, and very inspiring for many, who are keen to tread the same path. Clearly, where there is a will, there is a way.



What brought Munot to the capital markets? “Given my background, I had deep interest in markets from a very early age,” he explains. In fact as far as markets go, really early. “My first investment was in the IPO of LML and I did that when I was about 11 or 12. That share did very well and I saw the share giving me 6x-7x in the first few months itself. That’s where the interest started.”



Munot finished his education and completed his CA from Beawar before getting his first job with the Aditya Birla group in Mumbai. He joined Birla Growth Fund Limited and spent 14 years there. “I learned the ropes, the tricks of the trade in various facets of the capital markets. From there, I moved to Morgan Stanley for a short period of one year and then SBI MF, which is where I am at present. I have been here now for over eight years now,” he reminisces.



Munot, who has worked for the last 13 years in various areas such as fixed income, equities and foreign exchange for the SBI, has written articles on financial markets and knows a thing or two about them.



When he was 15, he saw the bull market, post-Rajiv Gandhi’s becoming the prime minister and was witness first hand, to stocks multiplying. This after the stock markets had remained close for some time after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.



“I saw the boom and then the bust and then another rally and I found it fascinating. My father had a deep interest in reading and tracking global markets,” he explains.



Was this the period of premium and allotment on cars, scooters and other artifacts and was it this that attracted him to the markets? Munot remembers that his family had applied for a LML scooter and those days premium would be decided by the allotment. One thing led to another. If a scooter of a company sells at a premium, then how much money would the company make?



It was also the era where IPO’s from FERA companies made huge money. During the ‘license raj’, to make money was a big attraction for the likes of Munot.



What are his memories of Birla Global? It turned out to be a huge learning curve. He began his career as a market maker on the OTC exchange, the first electronic exchange meant for small and very small companies.



“There were many fascinating companies on the exchange. There were food companies, renewable energy companies and so on. I would see this exchange and also meet brokers on the BSE where there was an outcry system. You saw brokers inside and outside the exchange. Delivery of shares was in physical form and after receiving the shares, a month or two later when you sent for transfer they would come back as bad delivery three months later. NSE was in the process of being launched and the procedure of physical and electronic was taking place at the same time. The development of corporate bond market is talked for so many years but at that time, we had quite a few companies, which saw huge interest even from retail investors,” he recalls.



Bonds from MRPL, Hindalco and Tisco SPN were some examples. Munot and colleagues used to buy from smaller brokers from different exchanges like Kolkata, Delhi and so on and collect the same. For example, Tisco SPN was traded at Rs 82-83 and if we could offer a few lakhs, the institutions would buy from us at around Rs 96 giving huge returns, Munot remembers.



He continues: “We also had ‘Vyaj Badla’ at the time, which gave high double digit returns and was an attractive product. The company became a satellite dealer in gilt securities. The group gave me plenty of opportunities to develop. We were one of the few firms in financial services working in a very structured manner. The Asian crisis of 1997-98 gave us yet another opportunity where we set up a foreign exchange advisory cell within the group. We used to send recommendations on foreign exposure to the group. This was set up with my colleague Madhavan Menon. The inter-linkages of markets and the way they would get impacted was a great learning. From 1999-2000 onwards I was completely in the asset management company (AMC).”



For a career as distinguished as his, what did he consider his principle successes and failures?



Navneet recalls those heady – yet innocent - days. That was the period when FMCG companies were trading at multiples of 70 and a lot of people were talking how they discovered an Infosys or a Zee or a Nestle. But this was also a period of avoiding mistakes. Historically, what you liked and what you owned, kept on becoming cheaper. The belief was that with the economy opening up post-liberalisation, many companies would not survive global competition and would just buckle under. This was also a time when there was an IPO every day. Thousands of companies, which were listed, have simply disappeared. “We at Birla Global spotted some new age companies and made big money. The trick was not making mistakes,” Munot says.



Buffet and Munger, he remembers, kept on reiterating that avoiding mistakes and learning from others follies is very important. Remember rule one: you cannot lose money.



“I am a great believer in the size of opportunity. Unless the pond is very large, how can you take a big fish? In the 1990’s, people used to talk about the white goods industry and the per capita consumption of steel or aluminium. But it wasn’t necessary that a company in that sector will make money. I believe in Michael Porter’s Five Forces. Understanding the comparative intensity, the entry barrier, the exit barrier, the bargaining power of your suppliers and your customers. Some of these things are very critical. People spend a lot of time on valuation, which is very important,” he points out.



Munot then cites typical Indian angularities. “In the case of India, understanding the management is extremely important because capital allocation discipline is very poor. I disagree (not sure whether it is the right word) with what Munger says that you should buy a business, which a stupid can run because one a day a stupid will be running.”



To buttress his point, he quotes the example of private bank licenses given in the 1990’s. “See the difference in trajectory of an HDFC Bank, Global Trust Bank or a Times Guarantee Bank or for that matter a Centurion Bank. See the difference a management can make. Same RBI, same regulations but just one performer… HDFC Bank.”



Asked about United Spirits and what he found there, Munot said in 2003-04, the largest player in the country with about 50 per cent market share or more was not making money while others were.



Here, he became aware that the size of opportunity was huge, but not enough was being done to tap its potential. Yet, he could spot the alignment of factors taking place, which could see the company making huge money. The company was clearly at the inflection point.



“I have spent a good part of my career managing fixed incomes. Here, looking at credit cycles was the key. Top rated companies in the 1990’s became defaulters in the late 1990’s or slowed down by early 2000’s. This helped in a great part to understand the longevity of business and business cycles. Duration management is all about the macro. Synthesising the macro understanding and picking up the stocks has helped me,” says the man, who on his own admission makes New Year resolutions every year without ever being able to keep them.



What are his benchmarks in fixed income funds, considering that lay investors think it’s all about bettering returns?



The two aspects of fixed income — one on the duration side where you buy long when you thought interest rates were going down, you stayed short when interest rates were going up, large movements has been seen in interest rates. Government bonds were at 13-14 per cent in the 1990s and fell to 4-5 per cent in 2003-4 and then this 5 per cent became 9 per cent and again 5 per cent, to become 9 per cent yet again.



Says Munot: “These are large movements and if you get some calls right, it makes a huge difference. The other point is credit. If you spot the right time on the credit cycle, it makes all the difference.” He should know.



To get deeper into the subject, what do investors look in return from such funds? He explains: “It is important to look at the underlying risk that is associated with the fund. A fund that is very heavy on credit, as opposed to a fund that is very heavy on duration, would involve a different risk perception.”



How much importance would he place on meeting the management before or after investing?



Munot believes opinion on the subject is divided. Many investors believe that opinion could be influenced after meeting the management. “In my opinion it is important. Apart from understanding the mission and vision and their execution capabilities, some other softer aspects become important to understand. It’s one thing to build a business from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore, but it requires a completely different mettle to take it to Rs 5,000 crore and a totally different mettle to take it to Rs 50,000 crore. People who have been very successful up to a size may not be very successful at the next level of growth. Similarly, people successful in one business may not necessarily be successful in another business. In general, most people whom I have met believe that being successful in one leg of growth could be replicated in another. That necessarily does not happen.”



Does a bad or a good day affect an equity master like him? Munot says at the end of the day the biggest passion driving people like him is making money for others. And if investors are losing money it pains.



“If your calls go wrong and it hurts investors, it certainly pains you. We own Divi’s Lab in our fund house and if it is down because of a 483 (US FDA warning), of course it pains you. You need to remain cool and calm and patient and you cannot allow a bad day to affect you.”



For a man devoted to the market and equities, what is his aim in life? Munot is humility personified. “It’s such a noble job and at the same time it’s such a privilege that God has given to make money for so many people. Every day is a new day and the intellectual stimulation you get is enormous. The opportunity of working with some wonderful people in our team, it is certainly enjoyable. Our parent has a logo `Banker to every Indian.’ I hope that I become the wealth creator for every Indian. We are trying our best, we are working very hard that we are managing other people’s money and if we keep doing well, people will trust us. As India’s economy does well over the next 20-30 years, great times are ahead. We would act as conduit for facilitating this exercise.”



The outcome of this philosophical strain, which stresses on hard work and character, is evident in the results. “In terms of SIP, numbers have crossed one crore. In terms of SBI, we added one lakh new accounts in the last month itself. The numbers are growing and exponential growth would continue for some time, as penetration is very poor. A couple of years ago this number would have been a few thousand. The perception is changing.”



Munot also disagrees with those who believe that Indian investors are risk averse. “We have had a great equity culture in the 1980s and 1990s. People talk of crowd funding now. In early 1990’s, just about anyone could raise Rs 3 crore through an IPO. It is the responsibility of all, whether the industry, regulator or advisor that the trust is not broken. Wrong practices should not be repeated. People would have tens and hundreds of envelopes of shares, which are not traded and have lost a fortune. This should never happen again.”



Does Munot have any strong likes or dislikes? For him, it is important not to have a negative mindset. “People talked about the commodity cycle and last year the top performing stocks were all commodities. In 2007, the markets were focused on real estate, engineering and construction companies and they were very expensive. Hero Honda was around 10 times while BHEL was around 40 times. Companies like FMCG, Hero Honda and others delivered positive returns while the rest of the market was falling. This contrarian call paid off in a big manner.”



Munot counsels discipline in asset allocation. Market movement and volatility sway people. The trick over a long period of time is to have the right allocation keeping in mind your risk, objective and your personality. Stick to this and remain invested in this in a disciplined manner.



He is convinced that technological changes, ease of doing business, change in logistics and fall in cost of factors of production will bring new players and increase competition. The margins that companies earn would be under pressure. The reach of an Amazon can create a brand quite easily with great distribution and at the same time a brand can also be crushed very easily. Therefore making high margins in a sustained manner looks difficult.



His final advice to investors: “Patience is a lot more important than activity. Discipline is a virtue and must be followed.”



The most fascinating part of Munot’s job is touching the lives of many people on a daily basis. “We see people who have invested making money on one side and on the other side there is satisfaction when we see people in whom we have invested, growing.”



The interview ends, as it had started — positive and optimistic.



