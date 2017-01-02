Near-term outlook stays clouded

Demonetisation effectively suc­k­ed out 85 per cent of the currency in circulation. This has hurt the near-term demand as consumers are forced to minimise discretionary cash spend. The rural market, with a high propensity of cash spend, is facing strong cutback in demand, which impacts segments like motorcycles. The wholesale despatches for November indicates a moderation in growth across various segments – and the same is expected to reflect in December as well, as vehicle manufacturers undertake inventory corrections. The situation should, however, improve starting 2017 with cash availability getting better – though a strong pick-up in the rural demand could take a few quarters.



After a robust second quarter, the domestic passenger vehicle industry slowed to 1.8 per cent in November in the backdrop of demonetisation. The domestic utility vehicle segment has been growing at a brisk pace over the past few months owing to a low base of FY16, as most successful launches happened after Q2 last year. Consequently, the base effect is waning and the growth percentage for the UV segment will moderate in the coming quarter. We expect December PV volume to be subdued, though some recovery could be expected from January as liquidity condition improves. Exports continue to remain unperturbed and record a double-digit growth.



Commercial vehicles sales contracted by 11.6 per cent in November as demonetisation hit fleet owners. M&HCV (trucks) declined by 19.1 per cent YoY, while light commercial vehicles (trucks) volumes contracted by 10.4 per cent. In comparison, bus sales did better, registering a 10.9 per cent growth, supported by the pending order books from state transport undertakings. While cash crunch will constrain demand in the near-term, we expect the industry to post recovery from the next quarter on pre-buying before BS-IV norms, which are getting implemented from April.



The two-wheeler volumes declined by 5.9 per cent in November– weak demand after the festive season (September-October) was compounded by demonetisation. The motorcycle segment growth declined 10.2 per cent YoY, largely due to drop in the rural demand. The two-wheeler segment has a high proportion of cash purchases, with financed purchase being around 30-40 per cent. As per Icra’s estimates, rural markets account for 60-65 per cent of the entry segment motorcycle sales and given the high propensity for cash purchases in the rural markets, the entry segment of motorcycles reported highest declines in November. The despatches in December also are expected to remain weak.



Over a longer horizon, Icra believes the base two-wheeler demand is unlikely to be impacted given the strong demand-side factors like improving disposable incomes, shortening replacement cycles and inadequate public transport systems in the country.



