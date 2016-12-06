NBFCs have a big role in helping India’s cashless transit

Very rarely in recent history has a single policy decision in the financial world had such an immediate impact as India’s move to “demonetise” old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.



The process of retiring and replacing old currency notes in India that began after November 8 is perhaps the largest ever such exercise anywhere in the world in the modern era.



The move has brought about temporary disruptions, which is expected given the scale of the exercise. The inconvenience, one would expect, would be temporary. But the broader transformation that the move will bring about will be permanent, involving a complex interplay of an array of aspects: financial, technological, habitual and cultural.



There are examples abound where we quite often miss the obvious in search of the solutions to what we consider “complex” problems. Quite often very basic and simple facts escape our attention. In the process, we seek to fit trends and patterns when the answers may have skipped our thinking altogether because these have already become embedded in our psyche.



Financial habits and solutions, and the recent decision of the government to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes are perhaps the best example of this syndrome. As the size of the Indian economy and population have grown at a healthy rate, so has the number of financial transactions between people, institutions, service providers and governments at all levels.



Add to that the nature of growth and the sheer magnitude of cash being handled in India. Yet, from a global perspective, India still has a lot of catching up to do. According to some estimates in India, for every 100,000 population there are about 15 bank branches and 18 automated teller machines (ATMs) that dispense cash and offer sundry other banking facilities. In Brazil, one of the four pillars of the famous BRIC quartet, the same population is served by 47 branches and by about 120 ATMs.



In addition, there exists a wide regional disparity India so far as financial inclusion is concerned. The payments landscape in India is at a point of inflection. With intense competition and strategic collaboration among market participants lowering the costs of banking and underserved and unbanked consumers beginning to find utility in formal financial services, the opportunity will be immense. NBFCs can play a perfect supplement in the new cashless payments ecosystem that the government has envisaged.



The new payments ecosystem will cater to a set of customers that have either had no access to formal finance or have found it low on utility and convenience and high on cost and complexity.



It needs to be noted that NBFCs cater to areas and income classes where banks operate. A majority of customers of NBFCs like Home Credit are from the rural and semi-urban areas. Thousands of such customers, are first-time borrowers, repay in instalments made in cash. They repay in cash primarily because they earn in cash. They do not have access to commercial bank finance because they do not have a credit history.



Therefore, demonetisation can, in the short term, lead to a rise in loan default rates because of the cash drain out from the system. That said, the move to a new cashless payment ecosystem has great positive spin-offs for small loan borrowers who remain outside the formal bank loan ambit.



For instance, it will be eminently possible to create a history for all card and digital payments. NBFCs can use this history to give consumers instant, low-cost micro-credit by leveraging their credit history. This will create necessary linkages between payments transaction history and credit information.



NBFCs, such as Home Credit, are perfectly placed to come out with new business models and to product design and delivery to cater to changing spending habits.



A recently released government survey showed although buses remain the main mode of transport in both urban and rural India, 0.04% rural households reported travelling by air, compared to 0.14% by their urban counterparts. Also, rural households now spend about 21% of their monthly service-related budget on eating out, compared to 22% by urban households, indeed another sign of converging lifestyles.



This has been occurring for the two-and- a-half decades as the economy and aspirations have taken flight, with spending patterns in villages broadly imitating cities.



With cash no longer going to be the dominant mode of payment, such spending ability will only increase with small ticket loans by NBFCs and other institutions. This will help bring the villages and small towns closer to the bigger cities, at least in people’s ability to secure formal loans and freeing themselves from coercive loan sharks.



