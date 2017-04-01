Moodindigo: The celebrity MPs

The high watermark of literature or art or whatever it might be,” is how Jawaharlal Nehru described the nominated members to the Rajya Sabha on May 13, 1953. And indeed they were, amongst them was the thespian Prithviraj Kapoor, the educationist Dr Zakir Hussain and noted social worker KR Malkani. The inclusion of these members — 12 in number under Article 80 of the constitution was meant to elevate the representation in parliament and add to it the many dimensions and expertise that would be brought by these members.



This past week, (yet again) the issue of attendance of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actress Rekha in parliament came up. This latest controversy was reminiscent of the furore two years ago, where there was widespread public outrage directed at the two. It’s difficult to take such luminaries to task, their contributions in their respective fields, and in Sachin’s case, the national honour he has brought to the country are exemplary. But criticism for their performance in the Rajya Sabha should in no way diminish their stature.



However, it remains a call to conscience. It is not so much the “perks” that these MPs enjoy that brings their lack of participation and attendance into question but the fact that they have done so little to justify their presence in the august house. No individual regardless of their achievements is above the honour of serving in parliament. It is rational to suggest that in a deeply polarised political environment, the confrontationist attitude that prevails in the upper house might elicit some unease in people who have been nominated precisely because they don’t want to face the “rough and tumble” of elections and yet have much to contribute.



But conversely, it is for this very reason that their presence is necessary. Nominated MPs do not fall into partisan camps, neither are they beholden to raise issues that fall into ideological boxes. They have the real opportunity to raise concerns that impact people but do not necessarily deliver any political benefits. Javed Akhtar is one example of a nominated member who fought hard for the copyright bill that has helped lyricists in the film industry. There are others as well; many still recall the moving speech by the writer RK Narayanan on the burden of school bags on children. Simple, like his stories, he raised a valid point that resonated with many and impacted every day lives, it may have been considered too “insignificant” for political heavyweights to raise and yet it mattered. So very much.



What also cannot be ignored is the dissonance between the presumption of what the role entails and its actual purpose. For too long, a seat in the Rajya Sabha has been perceived as a title of sorts or a trophy as recognition of personal career success. A notable career is in actuality a criterion, on which an assumption is made of contribution to debate and discourse and public service. In other words, it is a qualifier and must not be confused with being yet another accolade in a glittering career. It is unclear if it is confusion or a lack of interest that prevents these two members from attending sessions, but it is a disappointment and to be pragmatic since we are speaking of image-conscious celebrities, it’s a PR disaster. It might be that commitments keep Sachin and Rekha from discharging their duties, in which case the honourable thing to do would be to bow out. This issue has been highlighted not once but twice during their tenure in parliament and yet nothing changes. Its an unseemly debate and a real shame to see that people who have been admired for most of their lives now muddying their reputations for the sake of wearing a “badge” they don't need.



There are enough ways of engaging in public service, multiple government schemes like swacchata abhiyan, beti padhao, beti bachao and other programmes could do with ambassadors that have pan-national appeal. Further, an issue raised by either outside of parliament would attract attention as well. The two as public personalities have been consistently reticent and often withdrawn; it could very well have been an incorrect assessment of their interests and abilities, as required in the house. But that’s in the past, in the present, the situation is awkward, but a dignified exit would not be a mistake.



(Advaita Kala is a screenwriter and a columnist)



