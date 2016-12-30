Matter of life & death

Today we are all witnessing a revolutionary phase in human history. Technology is changing every second and latest innovations are flooding the arena.



From advancements in space and astronomical sciences, to innovations in medicine allowing interventions at a cellular level, the process of evolution has become very fast.



However, amidst the fast evolving life, we are missing out on the most essential elements of life. We are constantly damaging our environment and human beings’ access to pure water and fresh air has become increasingly scarce.



WATER



Everyone knows that our drinking water is not as good as it was during our forefather's time! Due to climatic changes, drought, alarming levels of salinity and industrial wastes, sources like river, catchments and reservoir systems are under dire stress, which deteriorates the water quality day by day.



Further, one does not get sufficient water from rivers and have to resort to underground water, which generally is contaminated with dangerous dissolved impurities like arsenic, fluorides, heavy metals etc., that can cause life threatening medical conditions.



By the time water (municipal or ground water) reaches our tap, it gets contaminated which leads to water borne diseases.



Findings on the issue by parliamentary committee appointed were recently presented in the Lok Sabha highlighting occurrence of high arsenic content in ground water.



As per reports, in India, around 80 per cent of



the rural population and about 50 per cent of the urban population use ground water for domestic purposes.



Water quality issues like arsenic, salinity, nitrate iron, fluoride and heavy metals due to geogenic and anthropogenic reasons have been reported from various parts of the country.



High arsenic content in ground water affects humans, animals, soil and plant systems. Over one lakh deaths and two to three lakhs of confirmed cases of illness have reportedly been caused by groundwater arsenic.



The report further says as many as 98 districts in 13 states have been affected by high arsenic contamination in ground water. As many as 70.4 million people in 35 districts alone have been exposed to groundwater arsenic.



Another parliamentary panel recently has expressed its concern at the massive problem of discharge of ‘untreated’ filth into rivers which requires a huge amount of money (Rs. 1,10,000 crore-Rs 1,80,000 crore) for setting up additional sewage treatment plants (STPs) to save these critical water bodies across the country.



The panel gave its report to Parliament during the Budget session. It has noted that nearly two-third of the sewage generated in urban areas across the country goes into rivers untreated, leaving water bodies severely polluted.



Incidentally, more than two-third of the sewage generated in 118 towns, located in the Ganga river basin, is also discharged into the river untreated.



A recent government report has noted that these towns collectively generate over 3,636 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage as against the treatment capacity of approximately 1,027 MLD of the existing 55 STPs in these towns spread over five states.



Against this backdrop, in the last decade RO technology-based water purifiers have emerged as an solution to all these serious problems.



Through this path breaking technology one can remove dangerous dissolved impurities like arsenic, fluoride and pesticides besides removing bacteria and viruses. Over the years, some companies have evolved RO technology further and have taken the technology to the next level.



For example, earlier conventional RO purifiers were used as standalone systems for removing bacteria, viruses and dissolved impurities. But while removing dissolved impurities these systems would end up removing essential minerals too, which are so important to our health.



However, the problem of RO systems is their limitation of wasting significant water during purification. Most RO purifiers waste about 80 per cent water during the purification process.



The recovery rate of pure water is 50 per cent and the balance 50 per cent rejected water is stored in a reject water tank in the purifier, which is used for household purposes like washing utensils, mopping and gardening, thus eliminating the wastage of water.



This is a great step towards sustainable future and thoughtful use of precious resources.



Air



In the past few months media has reported how we've been gripped, with a sense of panic due to air pollution. It's like being told one is living next to an active volcano that might erupt at any moment.



The statistics is certainly grim. For example, Bangalore's air on any given day is as toxic as the smoke from six cigarettes a day while inhaling Delhi air is equivalent to puffing 20 in a day, according to a study by the United Nations Environment Program.



Last year, as reported by the media 13 of the 20 most-polluted cities in the world were in India, with Delhi being the worst.



The national capital has the highest concentration of PM2.5 — particulate matters less than 2.5 microns– form of air pollution, which is considered most serious and can cause respiratory diseases and other health problems.



Many factors contribute to increase in air pollution, including reliance on fossil fuels such as coal-fired power plants, dependence on private transport motor vehicles, inefficient use of energy in buildings and the use of biomass for cooking and heating. Room air purifiers can help to trap particulate matter present in the air and therefore they reduce PM 2.5 level.



An air purifier is a small portable machine that removes bacteria, virus and particulate matter that can be inhaled. For the same amount of power a ceiling fan uses, it strips the air of major pollutants, including dust, pollen, mould, dander and tobacco smoke using various filtration techniques.



