MatchMove Pay bets big on India

The demonetisation move and the government’s digitisation drive have come as a boon for digital wallet and FinTech companies. For instance, Singapore-headquartered MatchMove Pay, a financial technology company that provides innovative, end-to-end enterprise payment solutions to help startups and large enterprises increase revenue and boost user engagement through its patented technologies, is betting big on India, particularly after the demonetisation move. India is the largest market for MatchMove Pay, which also has offices and operations across Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and The Philippines. Speaking to Ritwik Mukherjee of FC, Gaurav Mittal, regional director, South Asia, MatchMove Pay, explains possibilities of companies like them who offer fully branded, secure mobile wallet solution that includes P2P transfer, remittance, top up channels, virtual payment cards, loyalty points & rewards, promotions & offers, amongst many other features. Excerpts.



How was digital payment business growing in India before the demonetisation move?



The demand for digital payment has been growing exponentially over the last couple of years fueled by the growth in e-commerce prior to demonetisation.



How do you see digital payment business grow in the country post-demonetisation and the government's renewed thrust to move towards cashless economy?



We are expecting even stronger growth in digital payment post-demonetisation, as the demand for going cashless will accelerate further. Interests in our mobile wallet has increased more than three times (since demonetisation).



Where does India stand vis-a-vis other developing and developed countries in terms of embracing such fintech solutions and introducing digital wallet?



In India, where the credit card penetration is very low, and most people do not have a bank account, coupled with a high penetration of smart phone users, digital wallet has been gaining a lot of traction riding on the growth of e-commerce. India presents a big opportunity for MatchMove to grow its business.



What are your India growth plans in the wake of this enormous possibilities? And would you be making fresh investments in India for putting up some development or R&D centre?



MatchMove has invested extensively in India and currently, we have set up three offices - in Mumbai, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam and we are building our R&D centre to cater to our growing business.



How important is the Indian market in the company's global scheme of things?



India is currently our largest market and we have made a number of partnerships in India over the last few months with partners like The Mobile Wallet, Zaggle, Crownit and Centrum just to name a few.



Do you think that this new technology/solu-tion is finding enough takers beyond the cities/urban areas (and in rural areas)? What needs to be done in order to do that?



With telecommunication companies constantly improving mobile connectivity in rural areas, coupled with more educated youth population exposed to mobile app services, more people will embrace digital payments even though feature phones penetration is much higher in rural areas and the beauty of MatchMove Wallet OS, which is network and device-agnostic, is that it will work on smart phones as well as feature phones.



There are still people who fear that these digital payment systems may not always be a foolproof one. What is your take on that?



Digital payment-wallet is as secure as any bank account as it’s password protected and it also utilises 2-factor authentication as well as PIN code for added security. Educating users is key in driving digital payment adoption and the demonetisation will accelerate the education process.



Do you foresee this space getting crowded by the entry of increasing number of foreign and domestic players?



With the government push for India to be a digital economy where over 95 per cent of all business transactions use cash, the market potential is still very big for more players to be part of this digital initiative.



ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com



