Market is vulnerable, mood confused and sentiment buoyant

The market was choppy last week and fell on alternate days. The technical pattern formed on Friday could become worrisome in following days. The BSE Sensex managed gains of 132.77 points, or 0.50 per cent, to close the week at 26,759.23 points. On Friday, it did manage to touch the 27,000 level, but corrected sharply. The Niftygained 58 points or 0.71 per cent to close at 8,243.80 points. The touched had 8,300 intraday.



The market has been in a somewhat buoyant mood regardless of it is being driven by global markets or lack of volumes or no negative news. The first negative news on Friday, of a bill being introduced in the US on H1-B visas, saw IT stocks tumble. The fall was so great that the BSE IT index ended in a negative territory for the week. Incidentally, the IT and Teck indices were the only two to register weekly losses.



FIIs continue to be sellers even though overall volumes in the market are still to pick up. Quarterly results would begin from next week, with TCS announcing its numbers on Thursday and Infosys on Friday.



The opposition is against the budget being presented on February 1 and has complained to the Election Commission on the issue. The government has announced the date for the budget session to begin on January 31 and the President would address the joint session of Parliament on the same day. The railway budget this time onwards would be subsumed by the main budget and be a part of it. The budget would become law from April 1 and avoid the period of uncertainty used to exist earlier.



The market is looking tired and vulnerable. The crack on Friday make one worrisome and the way IT stocks fell on that day shows the vulnerability of sectors in the current scenario. One needs to be careful and refrain from large positions at this moment in the market.



While I do not expect the market to correct very sharply, the period of it remaining in no man’s land and drifting aimlessly could happen for quite some time. The biggest trigger going forward could be the budget and then post that the implementation of GST. The election results would also affect the sentiment of the opposition and ruling party.



Election dates have been announced for the five states going to polls. The first state to go to polls would be Punjab and Goa on the February 4. India’s largest state UP would see a five-phase poll beginning February 11 and ending on March 8 2017. Besides these three states, polling would also be held in Uttrakhand on February 15 and Manipur on March 8. The election results, which would be declared on Sunday March 11, would be a mini-referendum on PM Modi’s demonetisation drive.



The macro picture has shown that there has been a slowdown in the three weeks after the demonetisation announcement. We are yet to recover fully from it and it could be a quarter or two before things are back to normal. The one area where there is marked improvement is the terrorist front and events in Kashmir, which have seen significantly lower scale of activities as they are starved of counterfeit note printing.



The market is vulnerable, the mood confused and sentiment buoyant. Confusing signals. It makes sense to be on the sidelines and use sharp rallies to sell and big falls to buy. Avoid the urge to trade daily. You money and a balanced sense of the market are more important.



The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services



