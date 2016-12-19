Market likely to remain volatile over uncertainties

This budget could see announcements aimed at boosting the consumer spending and increased government expenditure. As the finance minister has already indicated of tax cuts, some fiscal stimulus is possible, said Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director of Angel Broking, in an interview with Ravi Ranjan Prasad. The government could also announce investments in roads, railways, healthcare, rural and agriculture sectors to boost employment, Thakkar remarked. Excerpts:



How would the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hike the rate impact the Indian equity market?



The US Fed raised funds rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent from 0.50 per cent after a gap of a year. While this was expected by markets, Fed's signal to raise rates three times next year is faster than the market expectations. We believe that the Fed expects a strong US economy with employment nearing its full potential.



The Fed’s expectations have changed as the US economic outlook is expected to change after the new president (Donald Trump) joins the office and pushes the fiscal policies, which includes infrastructure spending and possible tax cuts. This will be fiscal stimulus to spur the economic growth and provide more jobs to US citizens. We believe that a strong US economy would also boost the global trade and accelerate the recovery in the global economy.



While in the short-term, we will see some sell-off in the emerging markets, including India, in the longer term, we believe that strong US economy is better for equities. So in the near-term, the domestic market may remain volatile for some time. Our equities are likely to track the demonetisation impact, which remains a crucial factor for the market. How the fiscal scenario pans out in the US is need to be watched carefully.



The Indian market witnessed strong outflows in November after Trump’s victory in the US election. Do you see Indian companies with huge US exposure reworking their strategies in the US market?



It’s a must for the US-oriented Indian export companies to rework their strategies in the Trump era in which visa abuse would be one of their top priorities. This is likely to impact the information technology (IT) companies. If they don’t rework their strategies, they could see a negative impact on their businesses. These companies will be forced to acquire US firms and hire US workers/students, which will help them service the US clients from the US itself. This will ensure immigration compliance while not losing their US customers.



According to the RBI assessment, demonetisation could result in half a per cent fall in the FY16-17 GDP growth. Do you agree with the assessment?



In the short-term, demonetisation looks negative for the economy because it has impacted the spending ability of consumers. The cash-dependent sectors are impacted the most in the near-term. Overall, the economy is likely to remain sluggish for the remaining two quarters of the current financial year and some spillover effect can be seen in the first half of the next financial year. From the second half of the next financial year, consumption is likely to pickup with ease in liquidity and realignment of consumer preferences. We think RBI’s assessment of slower GDP growth is correct. But quantum cannot be estimated.



Has demonetisation diluted the gains from monsoon and the seventh pay commission?



Yes, the demonetisation has impacted the positive sentiment created by the seventh pay commission and the good monsoon this year. From December 2015 to September this year, the equity market was up about 11 per cent and it looked to be a good year on the strong consumption trends. By November, however, the market fully erased these gains due to the dual impact of demonetisation and election of Donald Trump as the next US President.



The Opec decision to cut global oil supplies has led to rise in crude oil prices. What’s going to be the long-term impact of it on countries like India?



The decision of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has come at an unfortunate time for India. We are seeing a decline in consumption and weakening of the Indian rupee, both of which are going to impact our growth in the near-term. Crude prices have already increased on the production cap announcement and if the government decides to pass this on to the end-customers, production and logistics costs would increase. This is negative for the economy at this stage. However, it is to be seen whether the government would go for increase in the oil prices considering that the finance minister has hinted at possible tax benefits.



How is the market going to perform in the near-term with RBI and US Fed rate decisions out and demonetisation impact to play out on earnings?



The market is likely to remain volatile, as there is a lot of uncertainty regarding Trump’s policies and the exact impact of demonetisation on the economy. The Fed’s interest rate guidance for 2017 has also added to uncertainty. The corporate earnings are likely to remain impacted in the near-term and to some extent till the first half of next financial year due to demonetisation. It is likely that the market has now discounted the demonetisation impact and will start to look beyond first the half of the next financial year. In the current scenario, improving cash supply would be positive for consumption. It makes good sense to hold stocks of fundamentally good companies, which have shown correction.



Which sectors look promising for 2017?



There two themes that are likely to play out in the near-term; one is the government spending and second the rupee depreciation. The government spending is likely to be positive for the infrastructure sector, which has been laggard for some time. The increase in the public spending would create more business opportunities for the sector. The rupee depreciation would be positive for the pharma and IT sectors as companies in these segments have a high proportion of exports and their realisations would improve with the depreciation of the rupee.



What are your expectations from the budget for FY2017-18?



In the backdrop of demonetisation, we believe this budget will see announcements that will lead to higher consumer spending and increased government expenditure. As the finance minister has already indicated of tax cuts, some fiscal stimulus is possible.



