Market likely to consolidate in next one year

The second quarter earnings have thus far been largely lacklustre with the information technology (IT) index, which contributes a significant weight to the underlying bourses, starkly under-performing. We see an environment of dwindling margins and an uncertain outlook, which is leading most industry leaders to downgrade revenue estimates, said, co-founder and head of trading at Zerodha, in an interview with. Excerpts:The indices seem to have broken the prevailing bull trend and have moved below the near-term averages signaling a significant shift in the market direction. Global fears have heightened due to the impending US elections and a change in the US Federal Reserve rate cycles could move significant foreign institutional investors (FII) investment back out of India.The short-term direction has changed to the bearish side and we expect the market to move lower towards the 8,200 levels. An upset in the impending US presidential elections could definitely dent the market sentiment.Results thus far have remained largely lacklustre, with the information technology (IT) index, which contributes a significant weight to the underlying bourses, starkly under-performing. We see an environment of dwindling margins and an uncertain outlook, which is leading most industry leaders to downgrade revenue estimates.While automobiles, cement, capital goods, metals and oil & gas have exceeded expectations, media, IT and financials disappointed.The selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has been expedited through the beginning of November, we only see this trend strengthening, going ahead. Domestic institutions continue to support the market, but over the longer term underlying fundamentals would take over and the market would largely follow global cues.Crude oil prices are hovering around $50 per barrel; a further increase in the price of oil could impact our economy in many ways.It could affect the current account balance of the country. India is one of the largest importers of oil in the world. It imports nearly 80 per cent of its total oil requirements, which accounts for one-third of its total inward shipments. Thus the price of crude oil affects India a lot. A fall in price would drive down the value of its imports. This helps narrow India’s current account deficit – the amount India owes to the world in foreign currency. A fall in oil prices by $10 per barrel helps reduce the current account deficit by $9.2 billion.It will also have significant impact on inflation and the rupee exchange rate.Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections would bring with it uncertainty which would add significant negative bias to the indices. We could see an immediate negative reaction in the three-five per cent range if Trump gets voter support for his White House quest.We see the market consolidating in a broad range with a negative bias over the next year, expect the market to test the 8,150 level and stay in between the 8,150 and 8,600 through the end of this calendar year.We see the information technology (IT) and pharmaceutical sectors making a comeback while the erstwhile sectors that have rallied like banking and automobile to languish.