Low-cost hybrid's the future: Bhargava

Chairman of India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki RC Bhargava at a freewheeling interaction at the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi touched upon the past, present and future of automobiles in the country. Excerpts:



On the relationship between Maruti & Suzuki



The contribution of Maruti to Suzuki’s balancesheet is so large that Suzuki has recognised that its ability to survive as an independent company largely depends on Indian operations. It is that recognition that led Suzuki to take the decision to invest up to $3 billion in the Gujarat project, in a unique manner. In the sense that investment in a 100 per cent Suzuki-owned company would be made only in the form of equity and with the capitation money out of equity investment it would not have any independent sales and marketing structure of its own and for all products will be sold at cost through Maruti in Haryana. The idea behind it was that in this manner Maruti would get strengthened because it would have the money to invest in R&D, marketing and other services. Such an arrangement – where parent company invests in a country where it already has a subsidiary business but canalizes all its profits to JV subsidiary – does not exist anywhere in the world.



When the proposal was mooted investors would not believe that such an arrangement could happen as it was too good to be true and there must be some catch. The catch was Suzuki wants Maruti. That was the extent to which Suzuki is relying upon Maruti. That is why president of Suzuki comes to India five-six times a year.



If people learn from all experiences of a successful company and failure of foreign investments then it is possible to set up excellent manufacturing facilities in India and make them highly profitable and use them for the benefit of the home country. That’s the message that should come out from Maruti and other manufacturers like Hero Honda to show that success at a high level is possible.



On the standing of Maruti



Maruti today commands about 47 per cent of the market share. This year it produced over 1.6 million cars. The Gujarat facility is coming up. With that, the production will increase to 2-3 million. India is the 5th largest market in the world. We moved from nowhere to 5th and it should become 4th in two-three years.



On the impact of GST on car rates



I am not sure about GST rates because it’s still being worked out. There are different rates for different specifications as per size and engine. It will be difficult to comment at this point.



On the new markets for Maruti



Africa will, in years to come, offer great potential because income levels in that continent are not high and will not be high for years to come. To keep our contacts with the African market, we have a product that in many ways we can make available to customer at a price that no one else can.



On the failure of Nano



At the time when Nano was much in the news and being talked about a lot, I was asked if Maruti would also be doing a Nano. We were clear that we as a company did not believe we are capable of delivering a car to the specification of Nano and price. We would not have produced Nano because we couldn’t have. Nano failed to meet aspiration of car buyers in totality. We do try and produce low-cost cars that is the best we can do.



On the growth of Uber and Ola



I believe Uber and Ola are very good for the future. These types of companies will become large purchasers of cars and lot of individuals will find it convenient to use these services rather than owning own cars and bother about maintenance. Many people felt that it would push demand for cars down. But car sale is the function of total km run by the car before it is replaced. When aggregators are using the car its replacement comes much faster. If I sell car to normal customer, he will run 7,000-8,000 km in a year but Ola person will add more km.



On the future like self-driven and hybrid cars



I would love to see and try to bring this technology to India. No technology will work here when nobody obeys rules or system. How will you devise technology that can predict customer behaviour?



I think the next generation as far as India is concerned will be hybrid for smaller cars because today no hybrid system for a small car exists. We in Suzuki and Maruti are working in this area, which is of maximum interest to us. Big companies, like Toyota, are not much into small cars but for us the low-cost hybrid is key requirement. I wish I could predict when they will be ready. I just cannot predict. It is not going to happen in a couple of years.



On Modi govt’s ‘make in India’ pitch



What the Modi government is trying to do is change the perception about India being a manufacturing hub. Unfortunately, an impression had gone out that India was not conducive to manufacturing and foreign investment. But the government is changing that perception.



