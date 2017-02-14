A lot of M&As lined up for second half of the year

Corporate buyer activity is seeing an uptick globally and India continues to be a focus country for emerging market investors. Consolidation, restructuring and asset sales by highly leveraged companies are expected to continue and drive M&A in India, says Samantha Mobely, head EU-competition & trade practice group, Baker Mckenzie, one of the top global law firms, in an exclusive interview with Ashwin J Punnen Excerpts:



How are things shaping up in terms of transactional activities in the UK after Brexit ?



I think, there is some slowdown. But, I don’t think the market has come to a halt. We are seeing international companies investing in the UK. We have seen a few examples of that recently. Slowdown may be there when you look at domestic transactions. But, I think, the weak pound provide the opportunity for international companies to come in and purchase assets in the UK. We saw a large transaction from a Japanese fund. Nissan has increased its investment in the UK plant. What is important is that prime minister Theresa May recently issued a white paper for the modern industry strategy that also included attracting foreign investment into the country. When she took over as PM, initially she suggested that she wants some foreign investment control but there is no such thing in the latest published white paper. This shows the desire to get more foreign investments.



Do you think fears of economic impact of Brexit was overhyped or is there a real threat in terms of companies exiting the UK?



Brexit is a significant development in the European economy. So it cannot be overlooked when you look at the M&A market. There are no major announcements over exit by big companies. HSBC recently announced that it is moving around thousand jobs from the UK to the EU. I, personally, have not seen any other official announcements around that. You certainly see reports about Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid and Dublin trying to attract financial institutions and seeking to get financial players to move to the EU 27.



How are M&A activities shaping up globally?



As far as global M&As are concerned, the last year was not that good. That was driven by several uncertainties over the US elections, Brexit and continued economic uncertainties in the other regions. But this year is going to be different and we will see a lot more activities, especially in the second half of the year. There are a couple of reasons for that, particularly low interest rate in the US, euro zone and the UK. If people have cash they are not going to hold on it. They will deploy it as holding cash will dissipate it due to negative interest rate. People need to invest. I think, when the new US administration settles in and clearer positions emerge as on where the policy is heading you will see more M&A deals taking place. Not just in the US but even the global M&As start happening in 2018.



How do you see M&A activities in India, going forward?



What is interesting from an Indian perspective is that India is an incredibly attractive market. The financial investors in Europe, the US and Canada sitting on cash piles will look at India for return on assets. India because of its growth and demographics gives better return compared to other parts of the world. These investors are looking for double-digit returns. There will be more inbound transactions into India. Sectors that are directly linked to the consumption story like financials, consumer, healthcare, internet and real estate will likely see good momentum on the M&A front. In terms of outbound activity, we could see Indian pharma companies going overseas for acquisitions and also Indian companies looking at geographical expansion in the markets of Africa or Latin America.



n How are India’s competition laws evolving as we have a new set of competition laws and a new regulator?



Yes, it is quite new as it came into force only in 2009. CCI, as a new emerging market regulator, is doing very well. Normally, new regulators focus on major controls. CCI started with a bang. I think, there was a perception that in the early days it may not have been unpinned with the level of economic analysis needed in these cases. But, I think, over the years the Indian competition commission has matured and certainly the economic aspect of the work has moved to the positive direction. The challenges are now in practices and procedures. That area has to be ironed out.



ashwinpunnen@mydigitalfc.com



