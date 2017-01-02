Looking forward with fresh hopes

Yet another year has passed by and a new year is approaching. 2007 kick-starts with a cluster of influential US economic numbers – from manufacturing to labour – that may gauge the economic momentum of the world’s largest economy.



A kind of volatile year, 2016 was marked by speculations on monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, growth prospects of China, Brexit, fluctuations in the dollar and the US polls. As we look forward to 2017 with hopes, expectations as well as some degree of uncertainties, let me try and cover major commodities from across segments in MCX and NCDEX.



Gold: MCX is in the overall downtrend for making lower bottoms. For last year, returns have been decent but in coming year it needs to break upward resistances that are seen as big challenges. Resistance for gold is seen at 28,500. The next resistance is coming at 29,000. Above this, we will see a bullish rally. On downside, we have strong support at 27,000. If it’s breached then a fall to 25,000 can be seen. Gold traders are advised to have a ‘buy on dips’ approach with deeper corrections in 2017.



Silver: It also has a broader range, which is seen in trading lower channel with lower tops and bottoms. The break of upward resistance will confirm the next move towards higher trajectory. Resistance for FY17 is at 42,000 and only above this we will have a bullish move, while the support that is critical for current down-move is at 37,500. If this level is breached then a fall is seen towards 35,000-32,000.



Crude oil: It is trading on a positive note and may continue to do so in 2017 as Opec members have agreed to cut production. The resistance in crude MCX is seen only at 4,000, which gives us more upside. Strong bullish move is established and ‘buy on dips’ shall be the strategy for crude oil. In near-term support is at 3,200.



Natural gas: It was strong in 2016 and will continue to perform so as the trend is overall positive and ‘buy on dips’ shall be the strategy for 2017. On charts, next resistance is seen at 300-350, while downside support is at 225-230. This level shall be used as support for the opportunity to enter the trend and have a yearly view for markets.



Copper: The industrial metal has performed well for 2016 and will continue to perform better in 2017 as it has given a break out of trend, which was prevailing. More bullish moves are seen in metals. Upper resistance in copper is at 425-450-500, while strong supports have been established at 375-360.



Nickel: Amongst the base metals, it’s one of the commodities giving break out on long-term charts. But sustainability of prices at higher levels is not giving a clear view. A strong resistance is seen, which is being tested again, at 800. Only a close above this for a prolonged period will confirm the bullish move towards higher targets at 1,000-1,200. Strong support is at 625 and 580, which is already tested in 2016 and is being sustained as well.



Agri-commodities: Soybean is in downward move and may continue to do so as there is no recovery signal as of now on charts. Though prices are in oversold territory, as indicators suggest in short-term, a bounce back is expected. But its sustainability is important. Resistance is seen in soybean at 3,400 and only above this the bullish move is expected. A critical support is at 2,800. If that’s broken then more downside is expected.



Turmeric was downward in 2016 and will continue like that in 2017 as it has given negative return in the year. Not very good indications are seen for 2017, as trend is bearish. Resistance in turmeric is at 7,700. If it gets broken then only a positive move could be seen. Else we may see downside to 6,000-5,200, if it breaks the crucial support at 6,300.



Jeera has been outperforming this year with positive return and has given a long-term break on charts with positive bias and in the unchartered territory. The resistance in prices is seen at 20,500-23,000, while strong supports have been established at 16,400-15,000. These levels are supports, which can be used for positional buying by traders and investors.



Crude palm oil has given decent returns am­o­ng commodities as prices continue to trade in the positive trajectory with higher bottoms and tops. Bullish moves are expected in 2017 as strong bottom formations are placed at 525-540 with double bottom in place as well. A buy on dips in CPO is expected for higher move towards 640-685.



(The author is chief executive



officer at Epic Research)



