Look beyond big 4

Big four auditors dominate the Indian financial accounting and auditing scene. Together they have 60 per cent market share. A majority of top 100 BSE firms, excluding banks and PSUs, are being audited by one or the other of big four. Bharat Dhawan, partner, Mazars India, a leading audit, accounting and consulting firm, tells Shishir Parasher that the concentration of audit exercises in the hands of a few not only creates oligopoly but also poses a huge systemic risk to the economy. Excerpts:



The big four account for a lion’s share in auditing and consulting market. Why? Are the Indian auditing and consulting organisations not abreast of the standards that these four offer?



Indian audit firms are completely abreast and knowledgeable about the standards and the services, which are required from an audit firm. However, the only reason for this huge gap in the market share is the biased market conditions in favour of these firms.



For instance, companies, which have any links with foreign entities via capital investment/partnerships, jo­i­nt ventures, collaborations or a part of some foreign multinational companies, generally prefer the big four as their auditors. In some cases, companies might have the big four as their global auditors.



These companies might have restrictive covenants that compel them to use the services of these auditors.



There is a misconception among large companies that financial statements audited by the big four are more credible. However, historically, quite a large companies have been audited by those other than big four, which are technically well-positioned for the job. There is a lack of any empirical evidence to show valuation is enhanced whenever the auditor is one of the four largest firms.



It has been seen that the Indian audit organisations are promoting joint auditing. They have even sent their recommendations to the authorities at the centre. Why joint auditing? Also tell us about the recommendations made.



The big four auditors today capture about 60 per cent of the market share. If one analyses the top 100 BSE companies, a majority of them (excluding banks and PSUs) are being audited by the big four. This is the case even in developed countries like the US where the big four auditors dominate 99 per cent market cap of publically-traded companies.



Concentration of the audit exercises in the hands of a few auditors represents a huge systemic risk to the economy, creating oligopolistic market conditions.



Restrictive business practices of the companies further restrict employment of an Indian auditor, creating unfavorable barriers to entry.



Higher market concentration has led to higher audit fees, which go in the accounts of the big four. The management and control of these firms generally lie outside India, thus posing a serious threats to the interests of the country.



Also, the loss of business from local firms to international firms is a huge concern for the country and many hundreds of skilled youth employed by these firms. Concentration of a major portion of the market in the hands of only four firms makes one deliberate on market situation where one of the four firms is rendered nonfunctional — a four to three situation.



This impact would increase the concentration and cost of hiring a new auditor. It will further restrict the entry, threatening the existence of some of the firms. This situation would cause a heavy damage to investor confidence as well.



Joint audit, on the other hand, is a process where two or more independent auditors examine one company’s accounts jointly and produce a single audit report, thus sharing responsibility for the same.



This audit is performed jointly and fieldwork is allocated between the auditors to minimise duplicity. This process removes the threat that is otherwise faced when one auditor entity has multiple work relations with the same client other than audit work.



The auditors jointly review the critical issues affecting the entity and report to the entity’s management, its audit committee and its shareholders. It significantly enhances independence and quality of the audit work. Promoting our nation’s interests has duly been taken up by the local auditors and thus have made several recommendations to the authorities.



Many of recommendations are still under consideration. However, broadly, these recommendations encompass the following companies that have any global operations in relation to business or equity and financial parameters covering net worth, borrowings etc.



What are the merits of joint auditing?



Today, many companies have multiple relations with the big four other than just audit work. The fees and financial complications that arise due to multiple dependencies and may compromise the independence and fairness of the auditor.



Two auditors can act as a check on each other, while the audit is still in progress. This is a better option than a peer review that happens after the audit work is over, which may also be restricted in its candor for the fear of retaliation.



Joint audit entities too benefit from the technical expertise of more than one audit firm. It increases the technical knowledge base by encouraging a more diverse audit market, offering additional scope for benchmarking best practices. Sharing of knowledge encourages innovation and awareness.



Other than auditor’s independence, this exercise improves the quality of the audit as synergies of different firms are used for a single audit. It also gives many small auditors a chance to participate in a big industry, thus encouraging new firms and reducing the disruption due to loss of a client. Joint audits also help the small firms and new auditors to enhance their skill sets, benefiting the audited companies with a wider range of skill sets.



Such practice encourages comparison between firms, thus keeping them compliant with applicable auditing standards.



In terms of fees as well, joint audit improves the competition among the firms. A study by Thinggaard and Kiertzner in 2008 in Denmark showed evidence of a negative relation between mandatory joint audit and audit fees in year 2002. These results were later confirmed by Ittonen and Peni in 2011 who in their study showed that the voluntary joint audit is correlated with lower audit fees in Sweden, Finland and Denmark between the years 2005-2006.



Other risks like over-familiarity with the audited company, intimidation threat (auditors being forced to show biased report) etc. are mitigated. Also, risks like the big four contracting to the big three auditors get mitigated.



Tell us some of the cases related to financial or internal glitches that wouldn't have happened if dual auditing would have in place.



While it is difficult to predict or assume different results for practices that haven’t been in place when the cases happened, it is safe to assume that many issues related to conflict of interest or intimidation threats could have been subverted or subdued if joint audits were in place.



Why are countries like UK going away from the big four?



Mature economies like UK, feel that the choice of firms needs to be increased. They find the quality of audit work done by auditors other than big four is similar, or sometimes superior to that of the big four auditors. In fact, the they are able to dedicate more partner time, provide personalised services, while their attention to detail is also much higher.



