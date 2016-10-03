'Juniors assess their seniors here'

A hospitality management graduate from a premier institute,brings with her more than 25 years of experience in brand, design, communication and service excellence. She has worked for companies like ITC and Cathay Pacific. Currently she is group president (corporate affairs - HR, brand & marketing), Oxigen Services India Pvt Ltd. It is one of India's largest payments solutions provider with a retail footprint of 2,00,000 outlets, which processes over 2 billion transactions with a current transaction volume rate of 600 million transactions per annum and a customer base of over 150 million. Sarid has been working to bring about a cultural change in the organisation to inculcate a "customer friendly" attitude. The juniors in any organisation have every right to assess and appraise their seniors, as much as the seniors do, she says. Excerpts:One can break our existence into two pieces. As a group, we have been here for nearly 12 years now. You would also admit that online transaction or e-tailing is not a new business. Ever since we have gone the app way, it has been a new sphere, a new business. But with every new thing comes the aspirations of youngsters. For instance, in the 1990s, there was clear-cut aspiration for professions like doctor and engineers. But when sectors like pharma, hospitals came, there was no dearth of aspirations. And then when the aviation sector opened up, youngsters were keen on joining this emerging sector. Yes, it’s a challenge to attract talent to a new sector, but it is not unachievable if you know how to do it. For instance, the GenNext today does not want to take up just a job. They want to become an entrepreneur. The challenge therefore is to give youngsters the right environment to become or function as an entrepreneur, to provide them some kind of financial and technological independence. Many new age companies are doing this. HCL, for instance, has started something called Ideapreneur. We at Oxigen are doing what we call Intrapreneurs. That’s how we are making our pitches to youngsters when we visit campuses. We go and tell them that at Oxigen they are more than just product managers. They are responsible for everything. We tell them that if they are able to take it to the next level, due acknowledgement and recognition will be given. From our side we want them to bring about a change. We want these youngsters to bring newness and freshness to us.I’ve already explained how we hire fresh talents. After we hire them, we make them go through a 3-year rigorous management training programme. Nearly 40-45 new recruits join this management training programme and there is a 50 per cent attrition rate at the end of the programme. If we find them unfit for our system and organisational culture, we push them out of the system and there are some who move out on their own. Everyone looks at top line, but through this programme we teach our new employees how to manage the bottom line. We inculcate certain soft things in them. We allow them to make ten mistakes and learn from them. Every month we have meetings with them and we want to know what was not right. We also allow them to apply the changes, which they may think, are required.Yes, they are very restless and they want to grow very fast. The best solution therefore would be to move them from one product to another, one business to another, one function to another and one vertical to another within the organisation. By this, we facilitate and foster lateral growth. We send them to premier institutes like IIMs and others and offer them training and skill development orientations so that their movement becomes meaningful and rewarding both for them and for the company.At present our three companies together have a headcount of nearly 1,200 and we are continuously growing.We always prefer building our future leadership team from within the organisation by providing them with the environment and ambience of entrepreneurship, giving them independence, responsibility and the freedom to bring about meaningful changes.We have a performance scorecard for everybody. At the beginning of the each year, certain targets are set and there are lots of parameters. Everyone’s salary is broken down into many parts and all appraisals are milestone-based and mapped regularly. One can earn up to 35 per cent more than one’s salary, based on these milestones. There is a 360-degree appraisal system in place and accordingly, salaries are broken down into parts based on individual performance, intra team performance and the company’s overall performance. There are rewards and incentives for achieving and pre-achieving something and at the same time disincentive for not achieving anything. Beginning this year we have started a new system of the bottom level assessing the top level. Let a junior staff appraise his/her senior one the basis of: is he approachable, is he responsible, can he innovate, can he ideate, can he handle a situation, so on and so forth and let seniors’ salaries be dependent on the basis of this appraisal by their juniors. It’s a challenge to do ratings of the seniors. But it is even more challenging for me to get the seniors accept the ratings done by their juniors. I am of the firm view that whatever level you may belong to, you have to earn recognitions, rewards, acknowledgements and even your salary.I don’t believe in blanket or indiscriminate retention of employees. We don’t hesitate to push people out of the system if someone is not delivering, achieving or performing and more importantly, is not fit to be in the system. I strongly believe that salary has to be earned.