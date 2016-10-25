It's a planned move, against the group's practices

Tata Sons's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as its chairman is a very unprofessional move because it goes completely against the reputation of the Tatas for good governance. The good corporate governance does not allow an immediate ouster of the top CEO without any previous indication or planning. The change at the top is a planned move. This does not happen unexpectedly.



The Tatas have the reputation of institutional strength. Today's announcement seems to indicate that either that reputation is misplaced or this move is completely against those institutional practices that are supposed to be a part of the so-called Tata culture.



There can be three possibilities of why has it happened. First, Mistry might have thought that he cannot handle it any longer after four years and, therefore, decided to quit. This seems to be completely improbable because he has been exerting a lot and working very hard. Besides, he was trying to bring some professionalism and he has worked extraordinarily hard in the last four years. So a person who wants to quit does not do all that. I don't think this is a probable explanation.



The second explanation could be that performance of Tata group companies has been very bad or miserable and the board members felt that this is not reasonable performance. Now there are two things. Firstly, we don't know what performance criterion was as it was never spelt out and has been opaque. Secondly, almost all the Tata group companies have for the last one year been doing very well in the stock market, including Tata Motors.



In fact, Tata Steel stock has also improved over the last few weeks, ever since the government took steps to impose anti-dumping duty making Chinese import more difficult. Revenues of most of the Tata group companies have improved. In the corporate world, revenue, profits and market cap are the three most critical criteria of performance. Since on all these parameters, Tata companies have been doing well this explanation is not acceptable.



Some people, especially PR executives, who have been close to the previous regime have argued that Mistry did not have several leadership qualities. He was not a good communicator and never made his appearance in the media. They maintain that people in England complained that Mistry did not communicate well with them. Further, they have argued that Mistry has been very indecisive leader. It has been said that he first said that steel business in UK will be sold but later changed the stand. Then, he also said that the UK and the European businesses will be combined but nothing happened. Another point they have made that a CEO could not be appointed for Tata Motors for three years. So, they have been saying that Mistry has been very indecisive.



The third argument is being made is that he was not people's man. But all these, in my view, are spurious arguments. In corporate world, you have to judge a company and its leader on three criteria which has been talked about. So, this criterion of performance also falls down.



When Ratan Tata took over there were many giants in the Tata group like Russi Mody, Darbari Seth and Ajit Kerkar. These people opposed Ratan Tata in every move. They were giants and they had their own fiefdoms. They did not want Ratan Tata to interfere. But Ratan Tata carried the Tata surname and the associated clout. He was head of Tata Trust so he was able to defeat them. Following this, all the Tata group companies were brought under the direct jurisdiction of Tata Sons, Bombay House.



It seems same things have happened now. All the different companies led by different business heads have resisted Cyrus Mistry's attempt to bring in external consultants and professionals. They always have been pushing back. In that fight, Mistry has lost. And he has lost because Tata Trust owns considerable share in Tata Sons shares and is headed by Ratan Tata. This has resulted in split leadership. In Ratan Tata's case he was boss both at Tata Trust and Tata Sons.



Shapoorji Pallonji from which family Cyrus Mistry comes only has 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons. So, I think these corporate heads have got the support of Ratan Tata and have together outvoted and removed Cyrus Mistry. To me, there has been personality driven fight rather than performance-driven. But we don’t have any official explanation as of now.



There are talks that Shapoorji Pallonji will contest the board decision and therefore it proves the point that there was personality driven fight. I think it will take Tata group into a complete mess and it will not be good for Tatas.



I feel all the group companies should be allowed to have complete autonomy. They should be allowed to swim or sink on their own merit.



(As told to Nirbhay Kumar)



