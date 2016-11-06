'It's fusion of cultures, best practices at USL'

For over five decades, After Diageo’s acquisition of United Spirits Ltd (USL), the company has strived to fuse the two cultures by bringing Diageo’s best global practices to India. The company, which has a current headcount of over 5,000, is trying to make good use of cross cultural collaboration, introducing openness and transparency. It seeks to ensure less hierarchy and flatter organisation, introduce smooth and efficient appraisal system and is working towards increasing gender diversity both at leadership and managerial levels, says, EVP & head - human resources, United Spirits Limited. Excerpts:Our intent is to make USL a great place to work, where committed people enjoy coming in to work every day, are sufficiently challenged, fairly rewarded and inspired to do their best to achieve our collective ambition of being the most respected, trusted and best performing consumer goods company in India. We are committed to building an organisation that is future-ready and for this, the right mix of talent, including diversity, is critical. Our aim is to have the right employee for the right job, whether it’s a lateral move from within or talent from outside. Similarly, helping our people grow is also a priority. We encourage open and candid conversations between managers and their team, clear goals are set, regular feedback and career development plans are initiated and employees also share their career aspirations. This dialogue helps identify the right training, coaching and other growth initiatives for employees and help them enhance their capabilities to take on more responsibility and diverse roles. At the heart of everything, we wish to connect to each employee’s personal purpose and align it to the organsation’s purpose.USL employs over 5,000 employees, representing the largest body of knowledge capital within the Indian spirits industry. Recently, we designed our organisation structure to deliver our performance ambitions. This involved a less hierarchical organisation with richer roles for people, improved spans and reduced layers, creating new functions such as corporate relations and innovation, enhancing others to add new skills in digital technology and optimising some functions to deliver more efficiently.Unfortunately, due to the perceptual issues of the alcohol/beverage industry, including USL, this continues to be skewed largely towards men. But over the last year, we are seeing green shoots of change in this area.Diversity and inclusivity is an executive priority at USL with specific diversity goals, actions and milestones in place, sponsored by the CEO and the leadership team. Women occupy key positions on our executive committee with senior women leaders in key positions of legal, finance, marketing and sales. Additionally, some of our work enablers include flexi working, an enhanced maternity leave of four months and a safe work environment through implementation of the ‘prevention of sexual harassment’ policy.In 2015, we launched a unique career conversation initiative, ‘Performance for Growth (P4G)’ for all USL employees. Under the programme, managers engage in open and detailed conversations about an individual’s role and their larger impact on organisational performance. In addition, managers encourage employees to share their career aspirations and personal purpose to enable creation of new opportunities for their professional development and growth. With efficient performance management systems, goals and achievements are reviewed bi-annually. This enables managers to review the progress and productivity of their team members.Our employees are valuable to us and everything we do is part of retaining our staff.Our intent is to make USL a great place to work, where committed people enjoy coming in to work every day, are sufficiently challenged, fairly rewarded and inspired to do their best to achieve our collective ambition. Some of the significant changes that we have undertaken since the integration with Diageo, include flexi work hours so that employees can successfully manage home life and career, a dynamic workplace that encourages openness, enhances productivity and promotes collaborative and cross-functional working. Our performance management process, partner for growth, (P4G) provides opportunities for everyone to share their broader goals in life and support them in harnessing their unique strengths at work. A new people-enablement policy and basket of allowances (BOA) empowers employees with the flexibility to customise their compensation structure, based on their expenses pattern, lifestyle choices and tax optimisation plans. Our women employees also enjoy enhanced maternity leave of four months and an additional month to work from home.Employees are the backbone of every successful organisation. At USL, our people are our strength and we want them to come to work every day taking pride in what they do. Our employees are one of the biggest drivers of our ambition. Over the last 12 months, the company has taken several steps to transform itself into a more dynamic and future-ready organisation in a challenging industry. Our focus is to create a winning combination of two great companies - USL and Diageo, knitting together two organisations with different cultures into one team in pursuit of a single ambition. This was achieved through regular employee engagement and communication through internal newsletters, enterprise networking on ‘Yammer’, by initiating activities like Celebrate@work and Fun@Work, thus enhancing engagement and by introducing progressive policies such as flexi-work timing and work-from-home options.