It's better for startups to fail fast & cheap: Roy

was invited to speak on entrepreneurship education at the White House after he had been honoured by the California senate. After setting out on the entrepreneurial journey at the age of 19, even while being a student at Illionis Institute of Technology, he has set up, built and got associated with seve­ral businesses in the US, which included Kiuqui, Pongworks, Acumen Dynamics in Chicago, Hong Kong-based Spr­i­ng Ventures and Kolk­at­a-based ECC Engineering. Roy, a guest lecturer at Illinois Institute of Technology, in an interview with, shares his thoughts on startup ecosystem and VC funding in India. Excerpts:Investors are making mature investments in validated startups, though it’s still not equally distributed thro­ughout the country. East India especially is lagging. We don’t have a lot of investors for early stage startups and most entrepreneurs are not trained on what milestones they need to reach before approaching investors.India is coming up aggressi­vely in this arena as compa­red with China, Brazil, Russia, Turkey and Israel. We are also attracting a lot of foreign investment, thanks to NRIs spread all across the globe. It’s a huge advantage.First, startups should learn to bootstrap using the lean startup model. I speak a lot on how to start from zero and build a substantial valuation before pitching to VC/ angel investors. Of course, you can involve the right kind of investors as mentors so that they can guide you to the point where you are ready for their investment.Entrepreneurs should be careful in selecting investors who actually understand their industry and have connection with the right resources to add value to the business beyond just the financial capital.VC/angel investments should be ideally used to accelerate growth, to beat competition and to grab market share. Also, the presence of high profile investors on your board adds to the credibility of your company and compensates the lack of experience the founding team might have.I was fortunate to start my first business while studying at Illinois Institute of Technology where I had access to world’s leading innovators, en­gineers, marketers, desig­ners, investors and lawyers as my mentors. I know for a fact that my business partn­er and I couldn’t have gone beyond the idea stage without their help and they continued to help me for the 6 ot­her businesses I started thereafter.If you want to succeed, get a mentor. Mentors are like your GPS in the startup forest where they give you the shortcut paths and caution you about roads to dead-end. Your mentors connect you to the people who can turbo boost your business and add the much needed credibility to your name.Where to find mentors? Go to Quora, search on Linkedin, Google search industry leaders in your segment. Thus mentors are super important for startups at any phase.On the opportunity to get mentored, I would say just reach out and request. It’s a great ego boost for anyone to receive a request for mentorship and guidance. So be humble, keep an open mind, don’t be defensive and ask intelligent questions.Till date I continue to have mentors for all aspects of my life whether its entrepreneurship, investment or spirituality. Recently, I was approached by a firm in the agriculture sector for investment. I called my mentor, the ex-CEO of Monsanto, and he guided me on what questions to ask and also educated me on the current global scenario in terms of this company’s product.Your market is your best friend. First define your market. Age, gender, places they hangout, movies they watch, how much they earn, how much they spend and on what. Pretty much create a Facebook profile for your target market.Then create a sketch /ppt/3D printout/ video or whatever you can use to explain your product/service and show it to your market. Ask 5-10 well-crafted questions that give you insights into what is the most attractive feature of your product/service in their minds. Carefully watch (record video/audio if possible) their reactions, tone of voice, and exclamation points.Take this feedback and build your prototype or proof of concept. Repeat the build-test-learn cycle and gather real data. This is how you create your data backed minimum viable product (MVP). Sell your MVP and generate revenue if possible and gather more valuable data. Selling your MVP is not always possible but it’s an incredible validation for your startup if you can.Create an executive summary, a go-to-market strategy and a use of funds document for the seed funding you need.Build and maintain relationship with investors while you are going through the above steps. Keep them posted on your progress. This builds trust. When there is trust in the entrepreneur and validation of product/service, it will be stupid not to invest.Investors need to have a tra­i­ned eye to detect milesto­n­es towards success and red flags for upcoming failures. Select the right kind of entrepreneurs and mentor them with due respect to reduce your risk profile. It is better to fail fast and fail cheap than to just die the slow and painful death.