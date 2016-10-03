IT spending will be back to normal in a year or two

With the second quarter of FY17 just behind us, corporate earnings and results could be mixed – due to several factors impacting specific sectors. If it’s the uncertainty over Brexit that could impact the IT sector, the competitive intensity may cast shadow over earnings in the telecom sector. But with the economy firmly on a growth trajectory, the long-term growth story will be sustained, said, CIO, LIC Mutual Fund, in an interview with. Even the trouble on the Indo-Pak border, with some actions on the ground, will have a short-term impact, since both the countries would want peace to prevail in the region, he added. Excerpts:The second quarter is ending on mixed signals. We are not expecting plain vanilla earnings growth. Augmented uncertainly due to Brexit, increased competitive intensity could make sectors like information technology (IT) and telecom report subdued earnings growth. Within financials, it would be interesting to note commentary by the management regarding the stressed asset situation. The public sector banks have, to a large extent, recognised a substantial quantum of stress in the system, which could result in low gross NPA formation this quarter with a chance of robust recoveries. On the other hand, retail loan growth numbers across banks and NBFCs would be interesting to look at. Q2 would have significant impact of Brexit and pound volatility on export dependent sectors. Long time ignored sector like metals is expected to report better growth in earnings on relative basis. Financials & consumers are expected to have mixed earnings. Pharma, materials & Infrastructure are on recovery mode and should have some positive news to share. Based on the data, economy recovery is in right path. The corporates will provide better earnings growth from Q3 of FY 2016-17. India has seen a good monsoon this year and our interactions with bankers and corporates have pointed to increased optimism in business from the third quarter. This is particularly visible amongst the auto dealers as the dealers are, at present, holding 55-60 days of inventory to meet the October festive demand. According to us, it would be in Q3 when we would start to see the effects of the monsoon and the 7th pay commission through higher auto numbers or through increased discretionary spending.I expect volatility to continue for foreseeable future. Though not of immediate importance to Indian equities, globally there are many changes, which are taking shape at the current juncture. The US election, FOMC policy, dialogue between the UK and the EU and the transition of China to a consumption-led economy would continue to imprint market direction. But one should remember volatility is a good friend for a well researched investor. Volatility would always be the characteristics of secondary market. The investor makes good money, subject to investing not only in the right stock, but also holding for a long period. At LIC MF, rather than worrying about volatility we have developed processes to identify and invest in quality stocks with high return ratios, strong corporate governance and established competitive advantages. Irrespe­ctive of volatility, we are happy to hold these stocks for a long time and enjoy compounding returns.India and Pakistan have been entangled in a war of words for long. If any action on the ground takes place, as in the case of the ‘surgical strike’, it may have short-term impact – India and Pakistan are both nuclear states; I expect in long-term, both nations would prefer peace at their turf. Midc­aps and smallcaps have rallied significantly in this current rally and in many cases they have gone ahead of fundamentals. Market would take such opportunity to correct valuations in these counters.Brexit has led to lot of uncertainty in the global IT spending. Particularly in Europe, businesses have gone back to drawing board with respect to their IT project rollouts. Recently, some prominent IT companies have sounded note of caution on the back of this increased uncertainty. Companies are seeing delays in project commissioning, lack of order inflows as clients themselves are not sure about strategic shifts in IT processes. We have to keep in perspective that IT has become backbone of most businesses and companies. Those who ignore modernisation of IT do so at their own peril. Our belief is IT modernisation can wait for some time due to its discretionary nature, however competitive pressures and consumer demands would prevail. These forces would ensure that IT spending would be back on track. In medium-term, we expect lack of clarity in direction of IT spending. But IT spending would spring back to normalcy in a year or two.There are certain pockets of overvaluation in mid-and smallcap space. It is usually tricky to call out valuations on the overall space in small and midcap category – these businesses are emerging in nature and could experience sharp growth in small timeframe. At the same time, the mortality rate of such business is high due to their dependence on few key people, lack of time-tested formal processes and proper long-term planning.India is expected to grow at fast pace in the foreseeable future. Development of Indian economy would require increase in depth of businesses and growth in small- and midcap businesses. Identifying such businesses, which would survive and thrive in medium- to long-term is the key to generate outperformance in this space. I would be very cautious of this space and invest very selectively and with cognizance of valuations limiting exposures in overall portfolio.Earnings in Indian businesses are on upward trajectory. Barring hiccups for a quarter or two, Indian earnings are expected to exhibit growth of 14 per cent in FY17 and even more in FY18. Global environment is favourable for India. We are expected to have good flows from FIIs, stable government is pushing for reforms that would have long-term potential to generate returns. I am positive on India’s situation at present juncture and expect markets would take cognizance of the same.There are multiple factors, which will sway the market in medium-term; new RBI governor’s policy stance is the event to be watched out. Earnings season is to begin from first half of October. I expect the Indian market to provide 14-15 per cent returns on a long-term basis on the back of growth reforms led by the government. Monsoon and the seventh pay panel award would provide some space to grow discretionary consumption. The government’s thrust on infrastructure would bring long-term cost efficiencies to make Indian businesses more competitive and profitable. This new found profitability is expected to have potential to bring long-term earnings growth leading to strong and sustainable value creation in the Indian economy. Indian bourses would definitely reflect these new realities into valuations over a period of time.