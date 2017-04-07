It was the obvious question to ask someone minting money in spades for others. Did Madhusudan Kela dabble in markets when he was still studying? He appeared to have been expecting the question. “I did not dabble, I was in it full time,” he said.



The chief investment strategist at Reliance Capital, then proceeds to detail what became a big success in his student days. He had started an event known as ‘Investrix’ – an abbreviation of ‘investment tricks’ – in KJ Somaiya, in Mumbai, where he was a management student. The event was his brainchild and went on for some 10-15 years, as he says.



“We got large institutional investors like UTI and LIC to sponsor the event. We put up banners and distributed pamphlets all over Mumbai city. Remember, this was the era where there was no internet. The flow of information was not easy and yet we managed to attract a large number of distinguished people from the capital markets. I also did my internship with DSP in equity research. It was during my internship that I realised that in-depth research is imperative to succeed in equity markets,” he says.



Madhusudan’s entry into capital markets was the result of his curiosity about the art of making money. The route was somewhat circuitous. Madhusudan says with typical candour that he did not have any fund management experience. He was from the small village of Kurud in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh.



He elder brother was a chartered accountant and his family wanted Madhusudan to follow in his footsteps. He was not keen, and “against all odds”, as he puts it, he arrived in Mumbai to pursue an MBA. At the hostel, he would hear his friends discussing how they had made Rs. 5,000-10,000 by making a phone call.



“Back then, that was a lot of money. I became extremely curious as to how a simple phone call to a broker could make you that kind of money. The Harshad Mehta bull-run was on and money making could not have been easier. I always thought money making was hard and difficult but here it was different. I probed the subject and spoke to a number of people. I realised that you don’t have to be the son of a Tata or Birla to make money in equities. You don’t need a large amount of capital either. At the same time, it can be intellectually satisfying and financially rewarding. From then on, there was no looking back,” he says.



In short, money making had become second nature to him. Under his able and strong leadership, the assets under management of Reliance Mutual Fund grew from Rs 200 crore in 2001 to over Rs 1 lakh crore in 2011 – till the time he was actively managing funds as head, Equity Investments.



Madhusudan’s heart was always in equities. He left Standard Chartered Bank to join a small firm called CIFCO (Champaklal Investments) as it dealt in equities. That is where his journey, and his rise began. From being in sales at CIFCO, he moved to Motilal Oswal to start their institutional equities business. He was joined there by Nirmal Jain. Working with Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company proved to be a very enriching experience. He then moved to sales and sales trading at UBS and thereafter Peregrine. “We were doing exceedingly well here but a mishap happened in some part of the globe and the whole organisation had to shut down,” he says.



That was a wake-up call for him. He realised that he could be working for a foreign firm and if an accident occurred in another country, he could be left jobless overnight for no fault of his. That was when he decided that there would be no more sales jobs for him. It was once again back to the drawing board so far as his career options were concerned.



“I am extremely thankful to one person, Bharat Parajia (of IIFL Holdings), a very successful and humble person whom I met and he said to me, ‘You need a large canvas for your potential to get fully utilised.’ When I asked Bharat what could be a large canvas for me, the only thing he said was ‘Reliance Group’. I then decided that I needed to get a job with Reliance Group in May 2001.”



By Madhusudan’s own account, Reliance Mutual Fund was very small when he joined it. The fund had Rs 12 crore of equity corpus and about Rs 100-150 crore of fixed income corpus, which was mainly dormant money. After a year of joining, efforts began to revive the mutual fund business.



“Amitabh Chaturvedi and Sundeep Sikka were some of the early members of the team who joined and helped in this journey. I was able to handpick the investment team and had the privilege of getting people like Sunil Singhania, Ashwani Kumar and Sailesh Bhan on board. I was actively managing funds till 2010-11. The entire investment process was overseen by me and the team which I had handpicked,” says Madhusudan.



Asked about his favourite success stories, Madhusudan wanted this writer to first issue a disclaimer that any stocks being named were only for illustration purposes and not recommendations of any kind.



Around 1998, he had the good fortune of meeting investors Rakesh Jhujhunwala and Maneck Bhansali. They gave him some great investing lessons early in his career. He also worked with Amitabh Jhujhunwala who had been at Kothari Pioneer and built the mutual fund.



Those meetings were part of his learning curve. But, given where he came from – the small village of Kurud – that learning curve did not prove to be steep in the ultimate analysis.



“Everybody told me that there is a benchmark which I needed to beat. We were very small and our two flagship funds, Reliance Growth Fund and Reliance Vision Fund, performed very well. Markets went down 30 per cent and we went up by 30 per cent. In those days investing was not so difficult and competition was much less. There were a large number of stocks to choose from and if you picked your stocks carefully you performed well,” he says.



The company bought into Divi’s Lab at the IPO itself at Rs 140 and it got listed at Rs 200. They bought into it at that price too. There were other buys: Jindal Steel and Power, and Siemens. Both paid rich dividends. According to Madhusudan, since he did not come from a fund management background, he did not have any preconceived theories on investing. Investment theories were written on the job.



The most important criterion was the quality of the promoter/management. They had to be ethical, needed to display a high standard of corporate governance, and had to care for minority shareholders. More important were passion, hunger for growth, and the desire to build a world-class enterprise.



He narrated his meeting with Dr Murali Divi. “The gentleman did not want to meet anyone and I was very keen to meet him. So I went and sat next to him on the plane. What I liked about him was his passion. He was extremely passionate about the entire contract manufacturing, he enjoyed very high credibility and his passion to grow and perform was very visible. The company has raised just Rs 4 crore. Even the IPO was an offer for sale by private equity investors,” he says.



In the case of Siemens, even after all the power sector reforms of 2001-2002, the entire market cap of this global MNC in India was only Rs 400 crores. He was told how Siemens was very big in Germany and China, for instance, and wondered how it could be so small in India. Siemens was later to make a lot of money for him, and his regret was that he had not bought enough of the stock, or keep it long enough. Then there was Nagarjuna Construction which had a market cap of Rs 23 crore at one point, and in the bull-run that followed in 2007-2008, the market cap exceeded Rs 10,000 crore.



Did Madhusudan have any downhill stories? His reply is straightforward: “Lot of things went wrong. When we bought into Jindal Steel and Power, lots of companies had similar business models. So we thought this is the next Jindal Steel. However, the quest to identify the next Jindal proved costly as we didn’t ride the full bull-run in Jindal and moved to something else. But it doesn’t happen that way. We bought into a lot of companies thinking that way and things did not work out.”



There are times when even a successful fund manager turns philosophical. That happened to Madhusudan when he was asked whether a good day or a bad day made a difference. At one point it did, he concedes. A fund manager’s life is not a very happy life. There are days when your fund goes down, and you feel bad about it. There are days when you do really well but the market does even better and you feel bad. There are days when nothing happens and you feel bad that nothing had happened even though you had worked hard. He says people think that they invest in equities for the long- term, yet fund managers tend to get evaluated on their performance by investors every three to six months. Thus, the pressure can be immense.



There are other pitfalls. Many a time, people in the industry tend to work with a closed mind. They have biases and they are formed without any experience or interaction. “Bias is the biggest enemy of a successful investor followed by loss of humility,” he says, adding: admitting to a mistake or conceding bias is extremely important.



If the meaning of a good day or a bad day at the office has changed over time for Madhusudan, so has the meaning of a weekend. When he was in active fund management till 2008-2009, there was no concept of a weekend. He was travelling a lot and meeting management. There was no Saturday, but once in a while there would be a Sunday. Things have taken a turn now. He spends more time with his family – his two daughters, wife and parents. He listens to old film songs, particularly those song Mukesh. He was a keen badminton player but then he hurt his back and had to give it up. He now goes for walks.



Unwinding with friends and family is something he has begun to appreciate. Once in a while he reads books, but these are only success stories and self-development books which enhance his productivity. He recommends ‘18 Minutes, Find Your Focus, Master Distraction, and Get the Right Things Done’ by Peter Bregman, a professor at Harvard University.



For the past two years, he has been a follower of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of ISHA Foundation and does yoga and kriya every day. “One of the biggest teachings of Sadhguru which has stayed with me is, ‘Give your 100 per cent to whatever you do and the results will follow. Always Be Present,’” he says.



What is it like, going forward? Madhusudan says that he must narrate an incident where a close friend was apprehensive about crude oil prices going up. Crude was around 30-40 dollars in 2003-04. However, it started rising quite sharply from 2006. Because of the fear that high crude prices was detrimental to the Indian economy, he could never invest fully or invest with conviction. As a result, he missed out on one of the biggest bull-markets. “There will always be challenging periods like monsoons being poor, regulations creating obstacles or governments changing. But, they will all be taken in the stride. Amidst all the noise, one should not forget that India is a land of opportunity and we are here to experience the mother of all bull markets.”



He says the current focus is on how businesses changed in China, Japan and the US when those economies were growing rapidly. An effort is being made to understand how the composition of the economy changed, and which new sectors emerged and which sectors became obsolete. For instance, what China did for its infrastructure in the 90s, India is probably doing now and will continue to do for at least the next ten years.



The financial services sector in India, he says, is severely under penetrated. Just about 5 per cent to 6 per cent of financial savings are directed towards equities while in the US this figure stands at between 40 per cent and 45 per cent. Even in a developing economy like Brazil, it is 35 per cent to 40 per cent. Similarly, mortgage penetration in India is negligible – household debt in India is only 12 per cent versus emerging markets average of 35 per cent. All this represents a big opportunity. “If you buy a great company in this sector, you don’t have to discover a new sector every day. The opportunity here itself is large enough,” says Madhusudan.



The other thing which needs to be kept in mind is that the way of doing business in India is dramatically changing. Compliance and transparency which was virtually non-existent 5 or 10 years back, is now becoming increasingly important for conducting business. Thus, companies which ran their businesses on questionable practices, are now unlikely to survive.



Madhusudan has a dictum for enhancing mutual funds or savings in financial products. “Education Education and Education.” He says he has travelled to over 100 cities, including tier 2 or tier 3 cities, to educate investors. He notes that there are is Rs 100 lakh crore lying in banks of which 90 per cent are fixed deposits earning 4-6 per cent pre-tax returns while investments in mutual funds give 2x returns post tax.



Brokers, mutual funds, distributors, the government, the exchanges, and regulators — all have to play an active role in making the shift to financial products.



“Today Reliance Mutual Fund has the largest retail base of investors in the country. Have we done enough? No. There is enough opportunity to grow significantly from here also,” he says.



Does madhusudan have a signature style of investing? No, he says emphatically, and he does not



want to build one either. “We are opportunistic, we are flexible. I will never say I do not understand it. I will hire someone who understands it. Take for example start-ups. We all are used to look at the financial track record of companies before investing. But start-ups do not have any track record. Does that mean I won’t invest in them? I can always hire someone who understands the business



very well and then make an allocation. I will, however, not miss the opportunity,” he observes.



The conversation turned towards demonetisations. The question: did he think it was a step in isolation or was there is a bigger landscape behind it? Madhusudan appreciated the question and said that India is lucky to have a prime minister like Narendra Modi who is honest, dedicated, hard-working and is leading by example. He is trying to change the basic DNA of the economy. Be it demonetisation or the ‘Swacch Bharat’ campaign, all are aimed at altering how things have been conducted so far in the country.



He turned to Hindi to perhaps outline what seemed to be his approach to life. “Dar se bada dar/ dar ka dar hai (fear is bigger than fear itself). He uses this line to say that corrections are a part and parcel of equities but that should not deter investors to remain away from an asset class forever. Timing is also, important but that depends on opportunity. “If you are buying a multi bagger, then it does not matter if the stock has already moved 2x or 3x before you have made your investment. However, if you identify a stock for a mere 30 per cent appreciation and you buy when it has already moved up say 20 per cent, you have probably lost the timing.” He believes the playground has become much bigger in India and therefore the opportunities are never ending. A person has to be willing to have conviction and be committed to the cause.



What is his advice to investor? Madhusudan says, “The Indian investor is taking far too much time to understand the opportunity of investment in front of him. When you buy land, you don’t ask the broker the price regularly, or if you buy gold, you don’t track prices every day. Then why do you question the fund manager every two or three months if his NAV has moved up or down?”



The ease with which investment philosophy was explained, with logic, it seems difficult to under why people struggle for ideas.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



