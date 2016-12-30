Invest in equities from a 3-5 year perspective

We are welcoming the New Year after witnessing one of the major transformations that India has witnessed in recent times. Prime minister Narendra Modi’s war on black money has become the talking point across



the world.



Demonetisation is being considered a radical reform by people and the nation is passing through a transient phase where we have seen a lot of inconvenience, but I think, more or less most of the ministers as well as the corporate leaders believe that this is going to usher us into a much more vibrant, digital, powerful economy.



Even though people are passing through short-term problems due to demonetisation, most of them are convinced that this is a price worth paying for the long-term benefits it will provide.



Despite small hiccups in the near-term, the Indian economy remains resilient and one of the most sought after among the emerging ones. If we consider 2017 from a market perspective, I would believe the script that would play out would be a volatile one to start with and there are many major events globally to add to the narrative.



We got a demonetisation playing out, which will impact corporate earnings for one or two quarters and whatever market thinks of the long-term, these earnings do impact market sentiment.



Other than that, we have the recently elected American President Donald Trump, who is a wild card and again, nobody knows how his policies are really going to pan out once he takes charge and lot of things start happening globally.



The Union budget in February will be keenly awaited and so will be the pace of implementation of the goods and services tax.



Therefore, I think that 2017 would be a very volatile year, but having said that as everybody would agree that India remains a bright spot for most investors.



If you have the patience to stick out, hold on then, equities will give you very good returns. You should invest in equities not for 2017, but may be with 2018 or 2019 in mind. It will do you better.



There would be many who will take a short-term view, but if you ask me and what we advice our investors and what I do with my own portfolio, then we should really invest in equities for three to five years and not for the short-term.



Many ask whether the Nifty would touch 7,000 first or 9,000 first, but I know that even if it touches 9,000 or 10,000, one just needs to hold on to it as in the long-term, equity investments would return adequately.



Another transformation that demonetisation has accelerated are digital transactions. The innovation that every industry is going through in terms of adopting digital is just phenomenal.



For example we have been focused on financial services business since the last 22 years. That is our core strength. Our domain knowledge is that and so it is unlikely that we will deviate from there and even within financial services, we are now looking at much bigger opportunities, which is a combined impact of the GDP growth accelerating.



After a while, as these things fall in place and digital technology gains momentum, both these will give tremendous opportunities to companies like ours that are established and rooted in technology.



