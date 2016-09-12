Internet of things (IoT), which is all about inter-networking of physical devices, vehicles, buildings and other everyday items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and network connectivity to enable these objects to collect and exchange data, promises to throw up enormous opportunities for business across verticals, including the energy sector., senior fellow at the IET and director, PEnA Power, explains how IoT can change the face of the Indian energy sector. Excerpts:Innovation is part of the Indian energy utility heritage. Tapping into this tradition is essential to meet today’s challenges and create a more intelligent grid. The IoT offers exponential technologies that utilities can deploy and leverage to find new ways to explore and extract incremental value from the intelligent grid. However, the path forward is not always clear. The information value loop provides a structured framework to help understand how to create and capture value from this information in order to clearly define the road ahead. Applying the value loop to electric utilities, we see three key phases in the further adoption of and value realization from IoT technology. The first step and most foundational is resilience, in which the fundamentals of grid reliability and durability are based on the adequate deployment of grid sensors connected via standards-based protocols. The second step is enablement, in which the aggregation and analysis of collected data enable utilities to actively manage a wide variety of devices, both using and generating power and transmission within the grid. The third introduces new methods of optimisation and competition by using the data generated from the previous steps to allow all stakeholders to make informed decisions about power usage, generation, and future investments.India's energy demand is expected to double by 2030. In the face of its present energy constraints, the country needs to use its energy as efficiently as possible. All efforts are to be in sync with the country's national mission on enhanced energy efficiency (NMEEE), which seeks to establish policies and regulations to strengthen energy efficiency for industries, buildings and appliances. The industry sector accounts for 40 per cent of the country's total energy consumption. Introducing energy efficient processes and other energy saving measures can bring about considerable savings for the country. India is growing and so are its buildings. More buildings mean more energy consumption. Energy efficient buildings could result in huge savings. While the innovations of the IoT are made possible by technological advancements, it will take more than technology to achieve these visions for the future.The unprecedented convergence of forces reshaping the electric power industry—from moderating demand and aging infrastructure to environmental mandates and the proliferation of distributed energy resources (DER), requires an increasingly flexible and robust grid. The traditional power industry, underpinned by large, distant, fuel-burning plants and transmission over long distances to reach end users is on the cusp of serious disruption from distributed generation, i.e. new energy resources. Over the last few years, increases in distributed generation have resulted in challenges to the power sector’s traditional way of doing things, and could result in further disruption. Technologies like IoT and big data are key to the future of distributed generation, predominantly based on renewable energy.Today, most of us take for granted reliable, affordable power, never having known a time without it. But the assumptions and models underpinning that reliable, affordable power are shifting. Historically, utilities have been able to invest heavily in generation and delivery infrastructure because steady growth in demand maintained affordable prices for customers and yielded reasonable returns. However, increased efficiency, conservation efforts and alternative power sources have eroded demand growth. This level of growth is no longer enough to maintain the current system without raising rates. Yet, tighter emission regulations, greater reliability expectations and the aging transmission and distribution system require more than maintenance, they need expensive upgrades and replacements. Technology, particularly IoT applications, offers a range of possibilities for how electric utilities can move forward. IoT can improve the efficiency and performance of the power grid in three phases: first, by gathering data from sensors to improve the resilience of the grid, then through enablement, where utilities use that data to actively manage resources and finally, optimisation, where all stakeholders are able to make informed decisions about power usage and generation. Through these three phases, IoT offers some indications of how utilities can not only survive, but thrive in this new competitive environment.